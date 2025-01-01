Playboy's College Basketball Preview

There was a point in the midst of the Olympic Dream Team nightmare when I almost forgot that basketball was supposed to be an unpredictable, intensely competitive drama, rather than a flag-waving dunk-fest. My mind kept wandering to memories of games between the Harlem Globetrotters and their patsies, the Washington Generals. Would Michael Jordan take a run at Charles Barkley with a bucket of water, only to dump confetti on a gasping crowd? I knew then that I finally understood the term "exhibition sport."

But never fear. College basketball is upon us. You remember, the game in which the brainy guys at Princeton can scare the pants off the big bad boys at Georgetown. Your faith in the sport will be restored. There will be so many good teams and games that even television won't be able to telestrate and commercial-break all the fun out of it.

And in case you're concerned that things will be boring because exciting and highly publicized players such as "The Shack" (Shaquille O'Neal), "Baby Jordan" (Harold Miner) and Buckeye Jim Jackson took off for the NBA as underclassmen, not to worry. There's plenty more where they came from. College ball is the ultimate democratic game: When the NCAA championships roll around next spring, everything will be up for grabs.

Atlantic Coast

Duke has a good enough team to win the ACC crown again and take a run at a third consecutive national championship, but the Blue Devils won't do it without overcoming stiff competition from several strong conference foes. With national Player of the Year Christian Laettner in the pros, Mike Krzyzewski has his next team leader in Playboy All-America Grant Hill, who proved he could perform when the pressure of the season's last few games cut Laettner's productivity. And then there's Bobby Hurley, Duke's all-time career assist leader, who would like to end his college career by playing on another national championship team. Thomas Hill, a third returning starter from last season, is a solid double-digit point producer. But the key to the completion of Krzyzewski's national championship trilogy is 6'11" sophomore center Cherokee Parks, who will have to shoulder much of the burden of Duke's inside game. Inside is where North Carolina will likely be the strongest. Playboy All-America center Eric Montross is ready to play a season that will be a painful reminder of what Bob Knight lost when Indiana-born Montross picked Chapel Hill over Bloomington. If Dean Smith can find an outside threat, North Carolina will battle Duke toe-to-toe all the way to New Orleans, site of this season's NCAA finals. Not as publicized but perhaps as good as the two front-runners is Florida State, where coach Pat Kennedy returns all starters from last season's 22-10 team that lost to Indiana in the Sweet 16. Starting guard Charlie Ward is also starting QB for the Seminole football team, so he might be a bit exhausted after the bowl game, but the two best Seminole round-ballers, 6'9" forward Doug Edwards (17.1 points per game) and 6'3" guard Sam Cassell (18.4 ppg), will be ready at the season's opening tip. Georgia Tech, another ACC power that made last season's Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, could be around again this season. Six-eleven Malcom Mackey is coach Bobby Cremin's most dependable player, though point guard Travis Best and small forward James Forrest are also solid contributors. With all-time school scoring leader Bryant Stith graduated, Virginia will struggle to equal its 20-win production of last season. The Cavaliers, who won the postseason NIT tournament with an 81-76 overtime win against Notre Dame, will depend on returning starters Junior Burrough and Cory Alexander, both sophomores. Maryland coach Gary Williams is bringing in one of the nation's top recruiting classes. As soon as Duane Simpkins, a two-time Parade All-America, and Exree Hipp learn the college ropes, the Terps will be tough. In the meantime, Evers Burns (15.9 ppg) is Maryland's go-to player. Wake Forest's only returning starter is Playboy All-America Rodney Rogers. However, Randolph Childress, who sat out last season with an injury, Georgetown transfer Charlie Harrison and Trelonnie Owens, a solid number-six man last season, will make the Demon Deacons dangerous. Clemson coach Cliff Ellis has four starters returning from last season's 14—14 squad, but an NCAA investigation hangs over the Tigers' heads; sanctions could be just around the corner.

Atlantic Ten

Despite losing Jim McCoy, Massachusetts' all-time leading scorer, along with two other starters, this year's Minutemen should be nearly as good as last season's 30–5 squad. Coach John Calipari recruited a pair of outstanding 66" freshman forwards: Don-ta Bright and Dana Dingle. While the freshmen learn the ropes, Atlantic Ten Player of the Year Harper Williams and forward Tony Barbee will be Calipari's best players. West Virginia coach Gale Catlett has a shot at a fourth regular-season Atlantic Ten title. Catlett's team is well balanced—11 of 13 players averaged ten minutes per game last season—but the Mountaineers lost two strong bench players when forward Lawrence Pollard and center Wilfred Kirkaldy were injured in an auto accident. Power forward Ricky Robinson (13.7 ppg) is Catlett's most consistent player. Rhode Island (22-10) loses only 6'10" center Jeff Kent from last year's starters, but coach Al Skinner was unable to recruit a big man to replace the conference's second-best rebounder. The Rams did get a break when forward Mike Brown was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA. At Temple, it's rebuilding time for coach John Chaney. Freshmen William Cunningham, a 6'11" center, and Derrick Battie are strong prospects who should flourish under Chaney's tutelage. George Washington will be solid. Its two leading scorers from last season- Dirkk Surles (19.9 ppg) and Sonni (continued on page 207)Basketball(continued from page 162) Holland (16 ppg)—are returning. Coach Mike Jarvis will unveil secret weapon Yinka Dare, a 7'1" freshman center from Nigeria, but 6'11" Pitt transfer Omo Moses will have a more immediate impact for the Colonials. Rutgers used a weave offense and full-court pressure last season to get off to a 7–2 start that included wins over Princeton and UNLV. A weak inside game caught up with the Scarlet Knights later in the year and is likely to plague them again this season.

Big East

There will be some familiar faces missing from the Big East scene. Lou Car-nesecca (Playboy Coach of the Year 1983-1984) hung up his fashion-defying sweaters after 24 years and 526 wins at St. John's. Villanova's Rollie Massimino is taking his fits and shouts to UNLV. But there's still enough character, style and competitive talent to keep the Big East one of the most entertaining basketball conferences in the nation.

Seton Hall coach R J. Carlesimo has his best team since 1989, when the Pirates fell one basket short of a national championship. Guard Terry Dehere (19.4 ppg) has a shot at the Hall's all-time scoring mark. Bryan Caver should be improved in his second season starting at point guard. Sophomore Danny Hurley, brother of Duke's Bobby, will also get significant playing time in the backcourt. Arturas Karnishovas is solid defensively and led the Big East last season in three-point accuracy (52 percent) Georgetown coach John Thompson hopes to fill Alonzo Mourning's shoes with 6'10" center Othella Harrington, a consensus high school All-America who averaged 28.9 points, 24.9 rebounds and 5.8 blocks in his senior year. Harrington is joined by another promising 6'10" recruit, Duane Spencer, who will play forward. The young Hoyas can only get better as the season progresses. Connecticut has three solid returning starters. Some outstanding sophomores are also ready to play. Veteran guard/ forward Scott Burrell will take over the role of team leader and primary scorer for the Huskies. Six-nine forward Don-yell Marshall should blossom this season. Without a Derrick Coleman or Billy Owens last season, most people expected Syracuse's basketball fortunes to falter. The Orangemen fooled everyone by winning 22 games and the conference tournament under the watchful eye of coach Jim Boeheim. His team loses only starter Dave Johnson from last season's squad and picks up 6'8" freshman John Wallace and redshirts Lazarus Sims and J. B. Reafsnyder. Best of the Orangemen is sophomore guard Lawrence Moten (18.2 ppg), who was national Freshman of the Year and set Syracuse and Big East freshman scoring records. Boston College returns seven of its top eight players from last season and could be the conference dark horse. The Eagles were the best perimeter-shooting team in the conference last season. Brian Mahoney, a Carnesecca assistant for 16 years, gets his chance as head coach at St. John's. The single Redmen holdover, 6'11" junior forward Shawnelle Scott, is a good player for Mahoney to build around. Providence coach Rick Barnes expects the Friars to be strong up front with 6'8" Michael Smith. Freshman point guard Abdul Abdullah will start. The development of sophomores Orlando Antigua and Chris Gant at forward and Jerry Mc-Cullough at point guard will be pivotal to coach Paul Evans' Pittsburgh team. Senior Chris McNeal, last year's leading scorer (14.5 ppg) and rebounder (9.1 rpg) is Pitt's most ferocious Panther. New Villanova head coach Steve Lappas will have difficulty keeping the Wildcats above .500 this season. Three players who saw significant playing time last year are gone. Lance Miller (14.9 ppg) is Lappas' only proven returning point producer. Miami still can't seem to find the ingredients to compete effectively in Big East roundball. But the Hurricanes did have a big recruiting year under coach Leonard Hamilton. Freshman guards Steve Frazier and Steve Edwards will see plenty of action.

Big Eight

The Jayhawk juggernaut continues to roll under the astute generalship of Roy Williams, who has posted a 103-30 coaching record since joining Kansas four years ago. Williams, who emphasizes depth and balance, will have more of the same, since Kansas returns all but one starter from last season's conference champion team. Playboy All-America Rex Walters and Adonis Jordan give the Jayhawks a potent one-two punch at guard. Williams needs solid play from the Jayhawks' only big man, 6'10" senior center Eric Pauley. Watch for Calvin Rayford, one of the quickest guards in college basketball, and Darrin Hancock, the number-one junior college player in the nation last season. Oklahoma made a quick NCAA tournament exit, losing to Southwest Louisiana (87-83) in the first round. Help is on the way from freshmen Shon Alexander, an outside shooter from the forward/guard position, and Dion Barnes, who is already being compared with Mookie Blaylock. Veterans Bryan Sallier, the conference's top re-bounder last season (9.1 rpg), and Jeff Webster (14.4 ppg) both return and give the Sooners stability in the middle. Iowa State returns all five starters from last season's 21-13 club. Coach Johnny Orr's best players are senior guard Justus Thigpen (16.3 ppg) and 6'11" sophomore center Julius Michalik. The Cyclones need to muscle up inside in order to make a run at a conference title. Four returning starters and top recruits should put coach Danny Nee's Nebraska team into the conference title fray. Nee landed two outstanding Nebraska high school prospects in Andre Woolridge and Erick Strickland, plus 6'4" Jaron Boone from Salt Lake City. The Huskers also added transfer Tom Best, the top re-bounder in the Mid-American Conference two years ago with Toledo. Oklahoma State loses four starters from its llth-ranked team of last season, but coach Eddie Sutton thinks his Cowboys will still be good, since 7' Bryant Reeves is only a sophomore and transfers Brooks Thompson, Randy Rutherford and Fred Burley all played well elsewhere. Missouri loses Big Eight Conference Player of the Year Anthony Peeler, who chipped in 23.4 points per game and a scrapbook full of bad press. Coach Norm Stewart may well be glad to work with a less talented but more focused group led by returning forward Jevon Crudup (15.3 ppg)- Coach Dana Altman felt that last year's Kansas State team shot poorly and lacked consistency. Forward Askia Jones (15.5 ppg) will get help from junior college transfer Anthony Beane and freshman Jerrell Roberson. Colorado will have to content itself with the success of its football team.

Big Sky

Last year Montana was the big gun in the Big Sky. But league MVP Delvon Anderson and four fellow starters have all graduated, leaving the Grizzlies toothless. Stacked and loaded Idaho moves to the favorite's spot. The Vandals return all starters, including leading scorer and rebounder Orlando Lightfoot (21.8 ppg and 8.9 rpg), last season's conference Newcomer of the Year. The addition of strongman Xanthus Houston, a 6'9" three-year starter at Bradley before transferring to Idaho, should be the finishing touch. Weber State will also get help from transfers Stan Rose, a 6'7" forward from Alabama–Birmingham, and 6'11" Phil Mendelson from Wichita State. Team leader Al Hamilton (20.3 ppg) will continue to pile up the points. Boise State and Montana State should also be in contention for the conference crown. Boise State's best player is senior Tanoka Beard (18.1 ppg), while guard Johnny Mack and rebounder Art Mene-fee are the best of the Bobcats.

Big South

Campbell won its first-ever Big South tourney crown last season. As a reward, the team faced Duke in the first round of the NCAAs. This year Campbell will be the conference favorite. Coach Billy Lee returns all five starters, including sharpshooter forward Mark Mocnik, who knocked in seven three-pointers in Campbell's loss to Duke. Campbell mustshoot well from the outside, since its front line, nicknamed Lee's Fleas, is no taller than 6'6". Last season's East Coast Conference champion, Towson State, joins the Big South this year. The Tigers, not invited to the NCAA or NIT tournaments last season, hope they'll get more publicity and respect in the Big South. Coach Terry Truax should get strong guard play from senior Devin Boyd (who missed almost all last season with an injury) and Terrance Alexander, last season's ECC Rookie of the Year. Coastal Carolina returns a single starter from last season, but he's three-time conference Player of the Year Tony Dunkin. Coach Russ Bergman thinks his current class of recruits may be his best in 17 years. Radford, led by Doug Day, also has conference title ambitions.

Big Ten

Indiana and Michigan have as much talent as and more experience than last season, when both were Final Four participants. Bob Knight thought he had the horses last year to win his fourth national championship, until a devastating technical foul against him, followed by four foul outs, kayoed the Hoosiers in the second half of the NCAA semifinal game against Duke. For once, Knight seemed at a loss for words as the Blue Devils took home the crown. But the General may not be denied again. Indiana returns Damon Bailey (12.4 ppg), Alan Henderson (11.6 ppg) and Playboy All-America Calbert Cheaney (17.6 ppg)—the backbone of the Hoosiers' balanced attack. Despite all the preseason publicity Michigan's fab live generated last year, no one expected a team with five freshman starters to play its way to the national championship game. Andwhile the Wolverines finally wilted under pressure, they served notice that they will be a force for the next three years, or until the NBA (or NCAA) breaks them up. The undeniable leader of the pack is Playboy All-America pick Chris Webber. Only a step behind Webber is guard Jalen Rose (17.6 ppg). The rest of coach Steve Fisher's starting cast returns as well: guard Jimmy King, Juwan Howard and Ray Jackson. Seniors Eric Riley, James Voskuil and Rob Pelinka will also contribute. But the team's toughest opponent may be the eligibility problems of Rose, Webber and Riley, which were unresolved at press-time. The main man for Iowa is Playboy All-America center Acie Earl, who led the Hawkeyes in scoring last season (19.5 ppg) and the Big Ten in blocked shots (121). Coach Tom Davis landed two outstanding recruits out of Michigan—Kenyon Murray, who averaged 26 points per game in Battle Creek, and Mon'ter Glasper from Albion. Purdue (18-15) will get a big lift from 6'9" forward Glenn Robinson, who sat out last season because he failed to qualify academically. Robinson should be one of the conference's best players as soon as he shakes off the rust. The Michigan State Spartans did well last season once they got the ball up-court. They had the third-best shooting percentage in the nation (51.2 percent). Pressure defenses bothered the Spartans in the backcourt last year. And since coach Jud Heathcote has yet to find the right point guard, pressure will likely bother MSU again this year. Center Mike Peplowski (13.3 ppg) and shooting guard Shawn Respert (15.8 ppg) will provide most of the Spartan offense. Illinois, which had only eight scholarship players on its team lastyear because of NCAA restrictions, has almost everyone back from last year and will regain the services of forward Andy Kaufmann, who did not qualify academically last season. Six-nine junior Deon Thomas (19.4 ppg) will be coach Lou Henson's big man inside, while Kaufmann, who averaged 21.3 points per game two seasons ago, and heavily recruited freshman guard Richard Keene will light it up from three-point land. The loss of five seniors and the early departure of All-America Jim Jackson to the NBA mean rebuilding time at Ohio State. Coach Randy Ayers will use 6'9" junior forward Lawrence Funderburke (12.2 ppg) as his foundation and guards Alex Davis and Jamie Skelton as building blocks. A very young Minnesota team, which couldn't stay even with the conference last season (8-10), should be improved. Forward Randy Carter is healthy after the removal of bone spurs from both feet, the guard tandem of Voshon Lenard and Arriel McDonald, who provided the Gophers with a combined 23.8 ppg last season, is one of the best in the conference. Stu Jackson takes over at Wisconsin for the departed Steve Voder. Jackson, a former New York Knicks coach, wants his Badgers to play a defense-oriented, up-tempo game. Yoder left some decent talent, the best of which is guard Tracy Webster (17.3 ppg). With four starters returning, Northwestern will be better, provided the Wildcats stay away from the injuries and academic problems that plagued them last season. Penn State, which makes its debut in the Big Ten, has a good shot at being the first team in conference history to finish eleventh.

Rig West

Did anybody happen to notice that UNLV ended last season with a 23-game winning streak? The fact that the Run-nin' Rebels (26-2) were one of the nation's best teams was one of the nation's best-kept secrets, because NCAA sanctions kept them off TV and out of postseason play. It was a fitting end to the controversial era of Jerry Tarkanian. The most colorful coach in the West has now been replaced by Rollie Massimino, one of the most colorful coaches in the East. Massimino, who led Villanova to a national championship in 1985, brings integrity and intensity in abundance to UNLV. And the Rebels will be good; the only major loss from last year's squad is 7' Elmore Spencer. Massimino promises the Rebels will continue to run, particularly because his tallest player is 6'8" freshman Kebu Stewart. There are still problems between UNLV and the NCAA, but with no resolution near, the Rebels will play in the NCAA tournament this time around. While Vegas was getting all the press in the Big West, New Mexico State won 25 games and made it to the NCAA final 16 before losing to UCLA. Coach Neil McCarthy thinks the Aggies could get that far again. Guard Sam Crawford, the nation's second-leading assist man last season (8.5 per game), is back, and newcomer D. J. Jackson, who led the California junior college ranks in scoring (29.6 ppg) last season, will provide instant offense. Long Beach State, which won 18 games last year for coach Seth Greenberg, returns three strong-scoring players: guard Lucious Harris (18.8 ppg), forward Bryon Russell (13.9 ppg) and 6'10" center Chris Tower (13.3 ppg). Santa Barbara returns four of its top five scorers, and 6'6" Paul Johnson, a three-year starter who was redshirted last season, is back on the court.

Colonial

Lefty Driesell, who last season became the 13th coach in NCAA history to win 600 games, figures to add 20-plus victories this season with a solid James Madison squad. The Dukes return four starters, all of whom averaged in double figures. Richmond coach Dick Tarrant expects highly talented forward Kenny Wood (13 ppg) to have a career year after a somewhat disappointing campaign last winter. The diminutive Spiders (their tallest player is 6'8") should qualify for postseason play for the sixth consecutive year. Guard Kevin Swann, a transfer from Central Connecticut State, will improve Old Dominion's weak outside game. The Monarchs also added two strong freshman rebounders in Mario Mullen and Odell Hodge.

Great Midwest

The Great Midwest lived up to its name last season: one team, Memphis State, made it to the Elite Eight, and another, Cincinnati, made it to the Final Four. With four starters back, including 6'9" forward David Vaughn and Playboy All-America Anfernee Hardaway, Memphis State may be ready to beat Cincinnati, something it couldn't do in four tries last season. Hardaway is a do-every-thing player who could have an eventual shot as player of the year if he sticks around the college scene long enough. Coach Bob Huggins' Cincinnati Bearcats were the paragon of consistency last year, as they battled their way from obscurity to the Final Four before losing to Michigan. Huggins will build this year's team around guard Nick Van Exel (12.3 ppg). Curtis Bostic (who missed last season because of back surgery) and LaZelle Durden (who sat out last year because of academic problems) will help, but the Bearcats will miss the intensity of departed stars Herb Jones and Anthony Bu-ford. Marquette, which finished third in the conference last season, will push the front-runners this year. Coach Kevin O'Neill returns all five starters, including junior forward Damon Key (13.6 ppg) and assist master Tony Miller (7.6 per game last season). With the graduation of forwards David Booth and Stephen Howard, DePaul's strength switches from frontcourt to backcourt. Guard Terry Davis, who averaged 14.4 points per game and shot 52.8 percent from the floor last season, enters his senior year. In order for Joey Meyer's charges to succeed, sophomore Tom Kleinschmidt must fulfill the potential that made him one of the most recruited high school players in the nation two years ago. Alabama–Birmingham, which won only four conference games last season, still lacks the requisite size to play with the conference's big boys. Coach Gene Bar-tow must replace the 20.4 points per game of departed forward Elbert Rogers. Senior guard Stanley Jackson (16.2 ppg) will pick up some of the slack if opposing defenses don't gang up on him. Charlie Spoonhour, former coach at Southwest Missouri State, takes over a disorganized situation at St.Louis. The team won only five games all year, none in the conference.

Ivy League

This could be a historic year in Ivy League basketball: Princeton may not be the best team. The Tigers, who have won the league title 12 times during coach Pete Carril's 25-year tenure, graduated all-time leading three-point shooter Sean Jackson, ball handler par excellence George Leftwich and power forward Matt Eastwick. With the Tigers declawed, Columbia and Penn look like the class of the Ivy. Columbia returns four starters from last season and adds two-year starter Mike Jelinsky, who sat out last season with an injury. Coach Fran Dunphy has given a boost to Pennsylvania basketball. The Quakers play tenacious man-to-man defense and have more size than most Ivy League opponents. Six-ten center Crawford Palmer should improve Dartmouth (10-16) by a quantum leap. Palmer was a backup forChristian Laettner at Duke for two years before transferring to the Big Green. Barry Pierce, last season's leading scorer, is only a junior. Yale had a good recruiting class but probably won't contend for the championship until next season.

Metro

Tulane, a college basketball success story last season, has enough talent to write a sequel this year. Four years ago coach Perry Clark brought the Green Wave back to life after the program was buried in a point-shaving scandal. With ten strong players last year, Clark established his starting five and then substituted the second five, nicknamed the Posse, about five minutes into each game. Liberally switching his two squads and playing a pressing and trapping game, Tulane wore opponents down. Eight of those ten players return this season, so look for more of the same. The Wave can improve on last season's 22-win total by improving its outside shooting. With emerging talent Dwayne Morton (13.6 ppg) only a junior and 6'10" North Carolina transfer Clifford Rozier ready to play in the middle, Louisville will be a top-25 contender again this season. Coach Denny Crum, never far off the winning track in his 21 seasons, expects freshman Tick Rogers, a Kentucky Mr. Basketball, to contribuie immediately. North Carolina–Charlotte is another Metro foe with legitimate national ambitions. The 49ers, 23-9 last season, have a slew of returning players capable of scoring. Junior Jarvis Lang, who averaged over 19 points per game as a freshman, returns after sitting out most of last season with a broken wrist. Juniors Rodney Odom (11 ppg) and James Terrell (13 ppg) should again be solid double-digit producers. Virginia Commonwealth has two outstanding players in forward Kendrick Warren (19 ppg) and 6'8" center Sherron Mills. Coach Sonny Smith's challenge will be to blend nine new faces successfully with his two blue-chip talents. Southern Mississippi will struggle without forward Clarence Weatherspoon, now in the NBA. South Florida, 19-10 and NCAA tourney invitee last season, loses four starters, including 6'7" floor leader Radenko Dobras. Without Dobras, the NCAA tournament will be no mas for the Bulls.

Metro Atlantic

Manhattan, which won 25 games last season and made it to the NIT quarterfinals before losing to Notre Dame, is again the team to beat in the MAAC. Forward Keith Bullock (17 ppg) is the best of the Jaspars. Fran Fraschilla takes over as head coach. Iona figures to improve on its 14-15 record of last season, despite losing leading scorer Derrick Canada. Coach Jerry Welsh recruited Greg Barr, a Camden, New Jersey, high school star who averaged 41.2 points per game last season. Siena returns four starters, including assist specialist Dore-mus Bennerman and leading rebounder Lee Matthews. The return of three-year starter Mike Brown, who missed last season after back surgery, should also help.

Mid-American

Trying to pick winners in the MidAmerican Conference puts gray hairs on the heads of prognosticators: Six or eight teams usually have a legitimate shot at coming out on top. Miami, which won the conference last season and nearly upset North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament, has a lot of talent returning from that 23-8 team. But coach Joby Wright is cautious, since Miami lost its top three-point producers to graduation. Ball State will again be in the hunt. Coach Dick Hun-saker has proved he knows how to field a winner. Ball State's best returning player is center Bill Gillis. Toledo coach Larry Gipson thinks the Rockets, 7-20 in his first year, are ready to turn things around. His hopes are pinned on three junior college transfers: Anthony "Scoop" Williams, Sam Brown and Archie Fuller. Bowling Green is in the midst of a Shane movement. Center Shane Kline-Rumin-ski returns after winning MAC Freshman of the Year honors, and he'll be joined by this year's frosh phenom, Shane Komives. Akron, which makes its basketball debut in the MAC, has back-court talent in senior Mark Alberts, junior college transfer David Hopkins and freshman Eddie Kellum. But the Zips may have some problems adjusting to the MAC's physical inside play. The Michigans—Eastern, Central and Western—all graduated important contributors from last year and will have to rebuild.

Mid-Continent

Bob Hallberg's Illinois-Chicago team appears good enough to take the MidContinent crown and perhaps to upset a major power or two along the way. Kenny Williams, a 5'10" guard who averaged 15.7 points per game and led the Flames in assists, steals and field-goal percentage, is only a junior. Proposition 48 casualty Sherell Ford, a 67" forward, will finally see action. Wright State has the best player in the conference in 6'8" senior forward Bill Edwards, who led his team in scoring (20.9 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg) last season. Three other starters and a couple of strong bench players are returning to complement Edwards. Cleveland State returns all starters from its 16-13 squad of last season. Sam Mitchell, a 6'9" forward who transferred from Michigan because he didn't figure to get playing time behind the Wolverine's fab five, will see lots of it with the Vikings. Wisconsin–Green Bay won 25 games last season but couldn't win its conference tournament or get beyond the first round of the NIT. Guard Tony Bennett has graduated and coach Dick Bennett is left to rebuild the Phoenixes. It will not be an easy job. With the loss of four starters, Eastern Illinois, the conference's NCAA tourney representative last season, figures to tumble to the bottom half of the conference standings.

Mid-Eastern

The best two teams in the conference have the best two players: South Carolina State's Jackie Robinson returns as the Bulldogs' versatile man in the middle. Robinson is a 6'8" senior who averaged 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season. North Carolina A&T State fortunes will ride on the shooting touch of Jermaine Williams. Howard made the NCAA tourney last season on defense. The team's lop scorer averaged only 12.4 points per game. Coach Butch Beard will have to perform miracles if the Bisons hope to stampede into postseason play again this year. Florida A&M needs another big year from wide-body forward DeLon Turner (19.7 ppg), who was among the league leaders in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage last year. With 6'11", 300-pound Jarrad Smith at center, it will be tough to go inside against Morgan State. The Bears have also added 6'10" Malik White, a transfer from New Mexico State.

Midwestern

If you want to impress friends by predicting a dark horse team that could wind up in the Sweet 16 or better, try Evansville. The Aces, who won 24 games last year, have almost their entire team back from last season. The ace of the Aces is junior forward Parrish Casebier, whose 25.4-points-per-game average was tenth best in the nation last season. His 9.5 rebounds per game weren't too shabby, either. The key for coach Jim Crews's crew, however, will be the play of 7'l"Sascha Hupmann, who wound up in the top 20 in the nation in shooting percentage (63.1) and blocked shots. The only team in the conference that appears to have a shot at trumping the Aces is Pete Gillen's Xavier squad. The Musketeers, who missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in Gillen's seven-year tenure, won't miss this time around. Best of the five Musketeers is guard Jamie Gladden (19.4 ppg). Two impact players, Brian Grant and Chris Mack, should be completely recovered from last season's knee injuries. Butler, a 21-game winner last season, will struggle after the graduation of scoring leader Darin Archbold. Dayton coach Jim O'Brien hopes to get back to an up-tempo style of play precluded last season by injuries and inexperience. LaSalle and Duquesne make their Midwestern Conference debut and both are likely to struggle. Loyola–Chicago couldn't break .500 with Keir Rogers' 19-points-per-game average last season and are unlikely to do it this year without him. Detroit Mercy, conference cellar dweller for the past two years, will remain there.

Missouri Valley

Our unofficial award for best-player-you've-never-heard-of goes this year to Southern Illinois's Ashraf Amaya. The 6'8" senior, who averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season, is a determined inside player and the Salukis' inspirational leader. SIU, 22-8 last season, returns all five starters. Former assistant Mark Bernsen replaces Charlie Spoonhour as head coach at Southwest Missouri State. The Bears, 23-game winners last season, shouldn't miss a beat, since four starters return. Bernsen will continue to advocate the same stingy man-to-man defensive philosophy that Spoonhour used so successfully. Illinois State coach Bob Bender was conference Coach of the Year last season after the Redbirds improved to 18-11 from 5-23 in 1990-1991. With four starters and most of the bench returning, Bender will continue to emphasize team balance (only one player scored in double figures last season) and defense. Tulsa's strengths last year were quickness and accurate three-point shooting. Coach Tubby Smith added three 6'8" or better players to the mix and expects the Golden Hurricane to improve on last season's 17-13 record.

North Atlantic

Delaware enjoyed its best season in school history, posting a 27-4 overall mark, sweeping the regular conference season (14-0) and play-offs (3-0) before falling to Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Despite losing Mark Murray and Alex Coles, Delaware's number-two and -three all-time scorers, coach Steve Steinwedel's squad will probably repeat as conference champ this season. Spencer Dunkley (a 6'11" Englishman who grew up playing soccer and cricket before he discovered hoops), 6'6" forward Anthony Wright and NAC Rookie of the Year Brian Pearl are the three returning starters. Deonte Hursey, Fritz Marseille and Francois Bouchard are: (1) three characters out of Casablanca, (2) waiters at Le Cirque, or (3) the returning starters for coach Rudy Keeling at Maine. (The correct answer is 3.) Keeling also landed a strong recruiting class, the best of which is Casey Arena, who will probably start at point guard. With almost its entire team returning from last season, Northeastern figures to be greatly improved. The Huskies, who aren't big, will emphasize outside shooting and quickness. Hartford's new coach, Paul Brazeau, inherits 6'11" center Vin Baker (27.6 ppg), easily the best player in the conference. Unfortunately, the Hawks are short on talent at other positions. Freshman Bevan Thomas, a 6'8" forward, will contribute immediately for Boston University, which has enough talent to play conference dark horse.

Ohio Valley

Murray State and Middle Tennessee will both make a strong run at the conference title this season. Murray State, last year's champ, gets our nod despite the graduation of Popeye Jones, the nation's leading rebounder last season. The Racers, however, return four starters, including Frank Allen (17.6 ppg). The team has added two strong junior college transfers in 6'5" Tony Bailey and 6'10" Antione Teague. Middle Tennessee may have found the point guard it needed in freshman Tim Gaither or transfer Rod Pryor. Heavy-duty rebounder Warren Kidd (10.8 rpg) and Robert Taylor (16.5 ppg) are second-year coach David Farrar's most dependable players. Eastern Kentucky coach Mike Pollio, who led the Colonels to consecutive second-place conference finishes the past two seasons, accepted an associate athletic director position at Louisville during the off-season. EKU also lost three 1000-point-career scorers to graduation. Morehead State coach Dick Fick never sits down during a game. If promising transfers Kelly Wells and Johnnie Williams team well with returning 6'9" center Doug Bentz (16.1 ppg), Fick may begin to levitate.

Pac Ten

Competition is heating up in the Pac Ten as last year's big guns stumble into an uncertain new campaign. UCLA, the conference champ, has lost several key players, including forward Don MacLean, playmaker Gerald Madkins and superscorer Tracy Murray. Arizona has lost three starters, one of them big man Sean Rooks. Meanwhile, California has an interesting blend of returning veterans and highly touted recruits. Don't discount Arizona State, though coach Bill Frieder also lost a couple of key players from last season. We'll give the nod by the slightest of margins to Arizona because of the dynamic duo of Chris Mills (16.3 ppg) and 6T" junior guard Khalid Reeves. And although the Wildcats' 71-game home-court winning streak was broken last season, Arizona will continue to be formidable in Tucson's McKale Center. Coach Lute Olson expects guard Damon Stoudamire (a Pac Ten All-Freshman team player last year) and 7' Ed Stokes to be major contributors. UCLA's chances for a second straight conference crown will hinge on 6'8" forward Ed O'Bannon and Richard Petruska, a 6'10" transfer from Loyola Marymount. Guards Shon Tarver and Mitchell Butler, plus 6'9" center Rodney Zimmerman, will be coach Jim Harrick's most experienced returning players. Arizona State, still without a bona fide center, will continue to be a perimeter-oriented team. Coach Frieder brought in junior college standout point guard Marcell Capers, plus Quincy Brewer and Ron Riley, two promising freshman guards, and all of them figure to improve the Sun Devils' occasionally anemic shooting. California has one proven player, 6'9" forward Brian Hendrick (16.1 ppg) and tons of potential. The Golden Bears landed well-advertised Jason Kidd, last year's high school player of the year. Kidd is a 6'4" guard who sometimes makes the kinds of spectacular passes that made a guy named Earvin famous. California also has five promising sophomores from a strong recruiting class two years ago. Oregon State has underrated 6'11" center Scott Haskin (18 ppg), but not enough talent overall to challenge the top four. Junior college transfer Mustapha Hoff could help. Last year Washington State (22-11) had its best season in more than a decade. Coach Kelvin Sampson will look to guard Bennie Seltzer to add scoring to his duties as the Cougars' floor leader. WSU will be good defensively but lacks the offensive firepower to challenge the big boys. Life will be the pits for both USC and Stanford without their team leaders. Southern Cal lost Harold Miner to the NBA, and Stanford will have difficulty finding a replacement for Adam Keefe, a strong power forward.

Southeastern

Kentucky knocked loudly on the door to last year's Final Four before Christian Laettner nailed a last-second jump shot and ended the Wildcats' season. Playboy Coach of the Year Rick Pitino now expects Playboy All-America junior forward Jamal Mashburn to lead the Wildcats to New Orleans. The Wildcats won't get there with size. But Kentucky's 29 wins last season proved that Pitino's teams can win without a big man, perhaps because they shoot, and defend against, the three-point shot better than anybody else in the country. With four starters returning from last season, including Playboy All-America Allan Houston, Tennessee appears poised to make a run at the SEC Eastern Division title. The Volunteers improved from 12-22 two years ago to a 19-15 mark last year.

Coach Wade Houston, Allan's father, hopes the addition of 7' freshman Steve Hamer and 6'7" Stanley Caldwell will improve the Vols' weak rebounding of a year ago. Coach Lon Kruger returns the same starting five that carried Florida to a Final Four NIT appearance last year. Kruger landed a strong recruiting class, including 6'7" forward Dametri Hill, to back them up. The Gators' best player is forward Stacey Poole (17.9 ppg). Georgia coach Hugh Durham also had a strong recruiting year, bringing in first-team junior college All-America Cleveland Jackson and prep All-America Carlos Strong. But the Bulldogs will miss the 19.5-points-per-game average of departed guard Litterial Green. Vanderbilt, a 15-15 team last season, will be better this year. Six-four Kevin Anglin (16.9 ppg) hasn't received much press, but he's a solid all-around player. Coach Eddie Fogler will mix two transfers with his four returning starters: 6'9" Chris Law-son from Indiana and Bill McCaffrey, a part-time starter for Duke's 1990-1991 champion team. South Carolina coach Steve Newton, who got off to a rocky 11-17 start in his first year last season, will find the going tough again this year. The Gamecocks return only one starter, 6'6" Jamie Watson, and will have minimal experience on the bench. Nolan Richardson will have an almost entirely new cast of players this season at Arkansas, but he's still optimistic about being able to script another competitive team for the Razorbacks, who have won four consecutive conference championships in two different conferences. Richardson's upbeat mood is based on a dazzling group of recruits, among them Corliss Williamson, who was Gatorade's national High School Player of the Year last season. Wesley Person, whose big brother Chuck is a star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has grown into a solid player for the Auburn Tigers. So has guard Ronnie Battle, who already ranks seventh on Auburn's all-time scoring list with 1470 points. Auburn could be around well into tournament time if coach Tommy Joe Eagles can get solid production from junior college transfers Mark Hutton, a 6'8" forward, and Shawn Stuart, who could start at point guard. Several SEC insiders we talked with like this year's Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs return four starters from last season's 15-win squad and add three Mississippi prep all-state players, the best of whom is 6'4" guard Vandale Thomas. Over the past three seasons LSU coach Dale Brown learned what Terry Holland learned during Ralph Sampson's reign at Virginia: One great player—even Shaquille O'Neal—is not enough to deliver a national championship in the modern era. Now that Shack's in the NBA, Brown and the Tigers can get back to more traditional basketball, and they won't be all that bad. This could be the year that guard Jamie Brandon shows something. Alabama lost longtime coach Wimp Sanderson after a flap in which he was accused of slapping a female assistant. Assistant David Hobbs takes over as coach and will center the Crimson Tide offense around 6'2" guard James Robinson (19.4 ppg). The Tide will not have its usual muscle inside: Its three centers average less than 195 pounds. More biscuits, boys. Mississippi has an outstanding but unheralded player in 6'7" senior forward Joe Harvell, who led the SEC in scoring last season with a 26.3-points-per-game average. The Rebels return their other four starters as well, but that may not be an advantage—the combo netted only four conference wins last season.

Southwest

Houston, last season's SWC tourney champ, isn't quite as big or experienced as that 25-win team, but the Cougars are extremely quick, thanks to the addition of junior college transfer Anthony Gold-wire at point guard and the return of 6'8" senior forward Charles Outlaw. Coach Tom Penders figures to have another good team at Texas despite the graduation of star forwards Dexter Cambridge and Benford Williams. The Longhorns' backcourt features B. J. Tyler (18.3 ppg) and Terrence Rencher(19.1 ppg). The key for Texas to finish in the top 25 is to find an effective big man. Texas Tech could be a sleeper if Nate Jackson, a 6'9" junior college transfer who sat out last season with a knee injury, is healthy. The Red Raiders return last season's SWC Player of the Year, Will Flemons (19.6 ppg). Rice's best player is 6'10" senior Brent Scott (15.8 ppg). The Owls will have to adjust to a new coach, former assistant Willis Wilson, who took over for Scott Thompson when Thompson moved to Wichita State at the end of last season. Texas Christian coach Moe Iba recruited three strong junior college players after losing five seniors from last season's 23-11 squad. Three-point ace Allen Bradley—who shot 112 out of 244 in junior college—should help the Horned Frogs' perimeter game. Darrel Johnson replaces Gene Iba as head coach at Baylor. Johnson will speed up the tempo for the Bears. In the Things Can Only Get Better Department: Last season Texas A&M was placed on NCAA probation, its planned special-events center was put on hold, its entire team was hospitalized after carbon monoxide leaked into the visitors' locker room at Baylor and it lost leading scorer and re-bounder Damon Johnson to a broken bone in the foot in January. Coach Tony Barone expects better luck this year.

West Coast

Gonzaga was ignored last season by both the NCAA and NIT postseason tourneys despite winning 20 games for the first time in its 34-year NCAA Division I history. The Bulldogs, under coach Dan Fitzgerald, will not be denied this year. Four starters are back, including 6'9" Jeff Brown (17.9 ppg). Fitzgerald has also added Caslav Trifunovic, a 6'9", 230-pound bruiser from Belgrade, Yugoslavia, who played in junior college last year. Pepperdine, last season's conference tourney champ, will drop a notch with the loss of Doug Christie, now in the NBA. Best of the Waves is 6'6" junior forward Dana Jones. New coach John Olive will introduce—steady now—defense to Loyola Marymount, a team that built its reputation on a shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later offense. Gone, too, is the explosive backcourt of Terrell Lowery and Tony Walker. The Lions' best player will likely be UCLA transfer Zan Mason. San Francisco's Orlando Smart, who last season led the conference in steals and assists, is back for his junior year. Three-point ace Tomas Thompson (eight for eight in a game against LMU last season) and 6'10" center Rich Klein should give the Dons a varied attack.

Western Athletic

Utah lost Josh Grant, former WAC Player of the Year, for almost the entire season to a knee injury. But the Utes still managed to finish 24-11 and make the Final Four of the NIT tournament. Grant is back after being granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, and coach Rick Majerus has assembled a supporting cast that should give the Utes a good shot at the conference crown. Last year's sixth man, little Jimmy Soto (5'9") will handle the point, while 6'9" junior college transfer Tony Block will muscle up inside. The Utes will need muscle to handle Brigham Young's strong front line. Coach Roger Reid will start center Gary Trost (6T0") and forwards Jared Miller (6'8") and Kevin Nixon (6'8"), all seniors. And then there are the guys returning from Mormon missionary duty: Reid's son, Randy, should see plenty of playing time at guard. Mark Durrant and Ryan Cuff also return this year. New Mexico will likely extend its six-year streak of 20-plus win seasons this year. Coach Dave Bliss has added some strong junior college players and transfers to complement his three returning starters. He may have struck gold with one of the transfers: 6'9" forward Canonchet Neves. Texas-El Paso coach Don Haskins enjoyed a great 31st year of coaching last season. The Miners finished 27-7 and made it to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 before falling to Cincinnati 69-67. Haskins has lost three talented starters from that squad but returns flashy little guard Eddie Rivera (5'8") and forward Johnny Melvin. Fresno State coach Gary Colson thinks he's found the point guard to make his aggressive offense hum in junior college recruit Brian Santiago. The Bulldogs, weak on the boards last season, need a big year from 6'9"ju-nior center Lee Mayberry.

Independents

It took first-year coach John MacLeod half of last season to get his Notre Dame troops on his wavelength. This year MacLeod has less talent and more prep time. LaPhonso Ellis and Elmer Bennett have headed to the NBA—only starter Billy Taylor returns. MacLeod has landed a couple of promising freshmen in guards Ryan Hoover and Keith Kurow-ski. Former benchwarmer Malik Russell, plus the Ross twins (Jon and Joe), will see lots of action. Missouri—Kansas City enjoyed its first 20-win season in Division I last year. The Kangaroos return high scorer Tony Dumas (215 ppg). The 6'5" guard, who has a 38-inch vertical leap, can, according to coach Lee Hunt, "flat-out play." Wins have been hard to come by for Chicago State since it attained Division I status eight years ago. Coach Rick Pryor coaxed seven wins out of the Cougars last season and hopes for more this time around. North Carolina-Greensboro enters its second year in Division I. Yusuf Stewart (14.8 ppg) is the Spartans' leading point producer.

Playboy's Top 25

Possible Breakthroughs:

Arkansas, Houston, Texas, Florida, Louisville, Iowa State, Arizona State, Syracuse, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Tennessee.

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Basketball Coach of the Year is Rick Pitino of the University of Kentucky. Pitino has been a winner wherever he's coached. At Boston University he had a five-year record of 91–51 and was twice named New England Coach of the Year. In his second year at Providence College, Pitino led the Friars to a 25–9 record and an NCAA Final Four appearance. And his New York Knicks won the Atlantic Division title in his second season. He then took over the University of Kentucky program after the Wildcats had been placed on a two-year NCAA probation. The team finished 14–14 in his first season, even though he had only eight scholarship players, none of whom were taller than 6'7". The next season Kentucky finished 22–6, the best record in the SEC, though they weren't eligible to win the conference championship. Last year Kentucky had a 29–7 record, and only a last-second overtime basket by Christian Laettner prevented the Wildcats from eliminating the eventual national champion, Duke, and making the Final Four. Our congratulations to Coach Pitino, and to the rest of the Playboy All-Americas.

Grant Hill— Guard, 6'8", junior. Duke. An All-Final Four selection last season, this versatile player averaged 14 points per game and had 39 steals, 134 assists and a 61.1 shooting percentage from the floor.

Allan Houston— Guard, 6'6", senior, Tennessee. Already has 2132 points, needing only 118 more to become Tennessee's all-time leading scorer. Averaged 21.7 points and shot 41.8 percent from three-point range last season. A two-time Playboy All-America.

Anfernee Hardaway— Guard, 6'7", junior, Memphis State. Had 86 steals and 188 assists last season. Broke Memphis' record for three-point shots with 69. Was Great Midwest Conference MVP.

Rex Walters— Guard, 6'4", senior, Kansas. Big Eight Newcomer of the Year, he averaged 16 points per game and had 124 assists for the season.

Jamal Mashburn— Forward, 6'8", junior, Kentucky. Averaged 21.3 points per game last season. Had 96 points in Kentucky's four NCAA tournament games.

Calbert Cheaney— Forward, 6'6", senior, Indiana. Averaged 18.8 points per game over three-year Indiana career with a shooting percentage of 56.4. Currently fourth on IU's all-time scoring list with 1817 points.

Rodney Rogers— Forward, 6'7", junior, Wake Forest. Led his team in scoring (20.5 ppg), rebounding (8.5 rpg), steals, blocked shots and field-goal percentage (61.4).

Chris Webber— Forward, 6'9", sophomore, Michigan. Averaged 15.5 points per game and was first freshman ever to lead the Big Ten in rebounding (9.8 rpg).

Acie Earl— Center, 6'10", senior, Iowa. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Had 121 blocked shots last season and holds Iowa career record for blocked shots with 277. Averaged 19.5 points per game.

Eric Montross— Center, 7', junior. North Carolina. Averaged 11.2 points and 7 rebounds per game with limited playing time. Scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Tar Heels' final NCAA tournament game against Ohio State.

Rest of the Best

In addition to the Playboy All-Americas, here are the best college basketball players in the nation:

Guards: Bobby Hurley (Duke), Adonis Jordan (Kansas), Justus Thigpen (Iowa St.), Damon Bailey (Indiana), Jalen Rose (Michigan), Shawn Respert (Michigan St.), Terry Dehere (Seton Hall), Lawrence Moten and Adrian Autry (Syracuse), Alphonso Ford (Mississippi Valley St.), J. R. Rider (UNLV), Terrence Rencher and B. J. Tyler (Texas), Khalid Reeves (Arizona), Travis Best (Georgia Tech), Wesley Person (Auburn), Antoine Stoudamire (Oregon), Sam Crawford (New Mexico St.), James Robinson (Alabama), Bryan Edwards (James Madison), Bernard Blunt (St. Joseph's), Myron Walker (Robert Morris), Devin Boyd (Towson St.), Lindsey Hunter (Jackson St.), Voshon Lenard (Minnesota). Forwards: Malcolm Mackey (Georgia Tech), Vin Baker (Hartford), Kendrick Warren (Virginia Commonwealth), Jackie Robinson (South Carolina St.), Joe Harvell (Mississippi), Will Flemons (Texas Tech), Scott Burrell and Donyell Marshall (Connecticut), Ashraf Amaya (Southern Illinois), Alan Henderson (Indiana), Jevon Crudup (Missouri), Parrish Casebier (Evansville), Jeff Webster (Oklahoma), Bill Curley (Boston College), Chris McNeal (Pittsburgh), Stacey Poole (Florida), Orlando Lightfoot (Idaho), DeLon Turner (Florida A&M), Deon Thomas (Illinois), Lawrence Funderburke (Ohio St.), Charles Outlaw (Houston), Darrin Hancock (Kansas), Leonard White (Southern).

Centers: Scott Haskin (Oregon St.), Bryan Sallier (Oklahoma), Juwon Howard (Michigan), Ervin Johnson (New Orleans), Mike Peplowski (Michigan St.), Sharone Wright (Clemson), Charles Claxton (Georgia), David Vaughn (Memphis State).

Cole's All-Name Team

Adonis Jordan

Kansas

Anfernee Hardaway

Memphis State

Cherokee Parks

Duke

Parrish Casebier

Evansville

Charles Outlaw

Houston

Dondi Flemister

Mississippi

Booker T. Washington

San Francisco

Papillon Pino Pipes

North Carolina-Charlotte

Gym Bice

Texas–El Paso

Casey Arena

Maine

Roy Rogers

Alabama

Atlantic Coast

Standouts: Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley. Thomas Hill, Cherokee Parks (Duke); Eric Montross, George Lynch (North Carolina): Doug Edwards. Sam Cassell (Florida St.): Malcolm Mackey, James Forrest, Travis Best (Georgia Tech); Cory Alexander. Junior Burrough (Virginia); Evers Burns, Kevin McLinton, Duane Simpkins (Maryland); Rodney Rogers, Randolph Childress (Wake Forest): Chris Whitney, Sharone Wright (Clemson).

Atlantic Ten

Standouts: Harper Williams, Tony Barbee, Louis Roe (Massachusetts); Ricky Robinson, Pervires Green (West Virginia): Mike Brown. Abdul Fox (Rhode Island); Aaron McKie, Eddie Jones (Temple); Dirkk Surles, Sonni Holland (George Washington); Steve Worthy, Mike Jones (Rutgers); Bernard Blunt, Rap Curry, Carlin Warley (St. Joseph's); Harry Moore (St. Bonaventure).

Big East

Standouts: Terry Dehere, Jerry Walker (Seton Hall); Othella Harrington, Duane Spencer (Georgetown); Scott Burrell, Donyell Marshall (Connecticut); Lawrence Moten, Mike Hopkins. Adrian Autry (Syracuse); Bill Curley, Malcolm Huckaby (Boston College); Shawnelle Scott (St. John's); Michael Smith. Dickey Simpkins (Providence); Chris McNeal. Eric Mobley (Pittsburgh): Lance Miller (Vil-lanova): Trevor Burton, Constantin Popa (Miami).

Big Eight

Standouts: Rex Walters. Adonis Jordan, Darrin Hancock (Kansas); Bryan Sallier, Jeff Webster, Terry Evans (Oklahoma); Justus Thigpen, Fred Hoiberg, Julius Michalik (Iowa St.): Eric Piatkowski. Jamar Johnson (Nebraska); Bryant Reeves. Brooks Thompson, Fred Burley (Oklahoma St.); Jevon Crudup, Melvin Booker, Jeff Warren (Missouri); Askia Jones, Brian Henson (Kansas St.): Donme Boyce, Randy Robinson (Colorado).

Big Sky

Standouts: Orlando Lightfoot. Deon Watson, Marvin Ricks (Idaho); Al Hamilton, Stan Rose (Weber St.); Tanoka Beard, Jermaine Haliburton (Boise St.); Johnny Mack, Art Menefee (Montana St.): Travis DeCuire (Montana); Erin Cowan (Idaho St.): Demetrius Robbins (Northern Arizona); Carren Wilson (Eastern Washington).

Big South

Standouts: Joe Spinks, Mark Mocnik (Campbell); Devin Boyd, Terrance Alexander (Towson St.); Tony Dunkin, Marquis Hicks (Coastal Carolina); Julius Nwosu (Liberty); Doug Day, Brian Schmall (Radford); Darnell Sneed, Falur Hardarson (Charleston Southern); Derell Thompson, Sonique Nixon (Maryland–Baltimore County); Mark Hailey, LaShawn Coulter (Winthrop); Willie Black (North Carolina–Asheville).

Big Ten

Standouts: Calbert Cheaney. Damon Bailey, Alan Henderson, Greg Graham (Indiana); Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard (Michigan); Acie Earl, Chris Street (Iowa); Glenn Robinson, Matt Waddell, Ian Stanbeck (Purdue); Mike Peplowski. Dwayne Stephens, Shawn Respert (Michigan St.); Deon Thomas, Andy Kaufmann, Rennie demons (Illinois); Lawrence Funderburke (Ohio St.); Voshon Lenard, Arriel McDonald (Minnesota); Tracy Webster, Michael Finley (Wisconsin); Pat Baldwin, Kevin Rankin (Northwestern); DeRon Hayes (Penn St.).

Big West

Standouts: J. R. Rider, Dexter Boney, Evric Gray (UNLV): Sam Crawford, Cliff Reed, D. J. Jackson (New Mexico St.); Lucious Harris, Bryon Russell, Chris Tower (Long Beach St.); Ray Kelly, Doug Muse, Paul Johnson (California-Santa Barbara); Carlito DaSilva, Jay Goodman (Utah St.); Bruce Bowen, Sean Williams (Cal State Fullerton); Jeff Von Lut-zow, Lloyd Mumford (California-Irvine); Ric Herrin, Eric Morris (Nevada-Reno); Mike Brotherton (San Jose St.).

Colonial

Standouts: Demetrius Dudley, John Mavroukas (Hof-stra); Damian Johnson (Central Connecticut St.); Lou Johnson, Modie Cox (Buffalo).

Great Midwest

Standouts: Anfernee Hardaway, David Vaughn (Memphis St.): Nick Van Exel. Erik Martin (Cincinnati); Damon Key, Ron Curry (Marpuette); Terry Davis (DePaul); Stanley Jackson (Alabama-Birmingham): Scott Highmark (St. Louis).

Ivy League

Standouts: Buck Jenkins, Tom Casey, Par Downing (Columbia); Jerome Allen, Barry Pierce (Penn); Chris Mooney, Rick Hielscher (Princeton); Crawford Palmer (Dartmouth); Tyler Rullman (Harvard); Jeff Gaca, Zeke Marshall (Cornell).

Metro

Standouts: Kim Lewis, Anthony Reed (Tulane); Dwayne Morton, Greg Minor, Clifford Rozier (Louisville); Jarvis Lang, Rodney Odom, James Terrell (North Carolina-Charlotte); Kendrick Warren, Sherron Mills (Virginia Commonwealth); Glen Whisby, Bernard Haslett (Southern Mississippi); Jesse Salters (South Florida); Thomas Elliott (Virginia Tech).

Metro Atlantic

Standouts: Keith Bullock, Carey Edwards, Jamal Marshall (Manhattan); Harry Hart, Corey Taylor, Greg Barr (lona); Lee Matthews, Doremus Bennerman (Siena); Michael Reese, Brian Pendleton (Loyola-Maryland); Drew Henderson, Kevin George (Fairfield); Brian Clifford (Niagara); Craig Wise (Canisius).

Mid-American

Standouts: Scott Belyeu, Craig Michaelis (Miami); Bill Gillis (Ball St.); Anthony Williams, Sam Brown, Archie Fuller (Toledo); Michael Huger, Shane Kline-Ruminski (Bowling Green); Mark Alberts (Akron); Bryant Kennedy, Theron Wilson (Eastern Michigan); Leon McGee (Western Michigan); Sander Scott (Central Michigan).

Mid-Continent

Standouts: Kenny Williams, Sherell Ford (Illinois-Chicago); Bill Edwards, Sean Hammonds (Wright St.); Anthony Reed, Sam Mitchell, Gravelle Craig (Cleveland St.); Larry Hill (Wisconsin-Green Bay); Randy Fens (Northern Illinois); Tracy Gipson, Lance Barker (Valparaiso); Jerome Sims (Youngstown St.); Curtis Leib (Eastern Illinois).

Mid-Eastern

Standouts: Jackie Robinson, Donald Fogle (South Carolina St.); Jermaine Williams (North Carolina A&T St.); Milan Brown, Charles Solomon (Howard); DeLon Turner (Florida A&M); Obadiah Johnson, Malik White (Morgan St.); Tariq Saunders, Steven Stewart (Coppin St.); Donell Thomas, Malcolm Musgrove (Delaware St.); Marlin Kimbrew, Roder-ic Caine (Maryland-Eastern-Shore).

Midwestern

Standouts: Parrish Casebier, Sascha Hupmann, Scott Shreffler (Evansville); Jamie Gladden, Aaron Williams, Brian Grant (Xavier); Jermaine Guice, J. P Brens (Butler); Alex Robertson, Chip Hare (Dayton); Derrick Alston (Duquesne); Kerman Ali, Eric Dolezal (Loyola-Chicago); Dwayne Kelley (Detroit Mercy).

Missouri Valley

Standouts: Ashrat Amaya, Marcus Timmons, Chris Low-ery (Southern Illinois); Jackie Crawford, Tony Graves. Johnny Murdock (Southwest Missouri St.); Richard Thomas, Scott Taylor, Mike VandeGarde (Illinois St.); Mark Morse, Gary Collier, Jeff Malham (Tulsa); Greg Thomas, Jason Edwards (Indiana St.); John Smith, Claudius Johnson (Wichita St.); Nathan King, Mike Amos (Creighton); Cam Johnson, Brian Carpenter (Northern Iowa); Charles White (Bradley); Darrin Dafney, Curt Smith (Drake).

North Atlantic

Standouts: Spencer Dunkley, Anthony Wright, Brian Pearl (Delaware); Francois Bouchard, Deonte Hursey, Casey Arena (Maine); Anthony Brown, Dan Callahan (Northeastern); Vin Baker, Ricardo Roderick (Hartford); James Brown, Danny Delgardo, Bevan Thomas (Boston University); Dave Os-trosky, Brian Tarrant (Vermont); Jose Powell, Danny Williams (New Hampshire); Mike Wisler, Brian Holder (Drexel).

Northeast

Standouts: Bobby Hopson, Miladin Mutavdzic (Wagner); Fred Ingles, Izett Buchanan, Andy Lake (Marist); Myron Walker, Samba Johnson (Robert Morris); David Freeman, Clive Anderson (Fairleigh Dickinson); Steve Barnes (Mon-mouth); Ron Arnold, Louis Myers (St. Francis-New York); Deon George (St. Francis-Pennsylvania).

Ohio Valley

Standouts: Frank Allen, Tony Bailey, Antione Teague (Murray St.); Warren Kidd, Robert Taylor (Middle Tennessee): John Allan, Arlando Johnson (Eastern Kentucky); Doug Bentz, Kelly Wells (Morehead St.): John Best, Maurice Houston (Tennessee Tech); Greg Franklin, RickYudt (Austin Peay).

Pacific Ten

Standouts: Chris Mills, Khalid Reeves (Arizona); Shon Tarver, Mitchell Butler (UCLA); Stevin Smith (Arizona St.); Brian Hendrick, Lamond Murray. Jason Kidd (California); Scott Haskin. Charles McKinney (Oregon St.); Bennie Seltzer (Washington St.): Brent Williams, Peter Dukes (Stanford); Rich Manning, Mark Pope (Washington); Rodney Chatman (USC); Antoine Stoudamire (Oregon).

Patriot

Standouts: Rick Mashburn, Bill Walker. Roger Breslin (Holy Cross); Mike Bright. Chris Simpson (Bucknell); Sher-win Content, Ryan Hunter, Bobby Frain (Fordham); Darren Brown (Colgate); Chuck Penn (Lehigh); Larry Spigner, Keith Brazzo (Lafayette); Derrick Wall (Navy); David Ar-dayfio (Army).

Southeastern

Eastern Division

Western Division

Standouts: Jamal Mashburn, Rodrick Rhodes (Kentucky); Allan Houston, Carlus Groves, Lang Wiseman (Tennessee); Stacey Poole. Andrew DeClercg (Florida); Charles Claxton, Travis Best, Cleveland Jackson (Georgia); Kevin Anglin, Bruce Elder (Vanderbilt); Jamie Watson, Chris Leso (South Carolina); Craig Tyson, Corliss Williamson. Darrell Hawkins (Arkansas); Wesley Person, Ronnie Battle, Mark Hutton (Auburn); Chuck Evans, Johnny Walker (Mississippi St.); Clarence Ceasar (Louisiana St.); James Robinson, Cedric Moore (Alabama); Joe Harvell, Kevin Watkins (Mississippi).

Southern

Standouts: Trazel Silvers, Darell Jones, Jason Niblett (East Tennessee St.); Tim Brooks, Gary Robb (Tennessee-Chattanooga): Calvin Sinkfield, Tim Heath, Dexter Abrams (Georgia Southern); Tyrone Phillips, Malik High-tower (Marshall); Derek Waugh (Furman); Detlef Musch, Janko Narat (Davidson); Robert Gaines (Western Carolina); Lewis Preston, Jonathan Penn (VMI); Andre Harris (The Citadel).

Southland

Standouts: Ryan Stuart, Keith Johnson (Northeast Louisiana); Reggie Jackson, Gerard King, Valachie Miles (Nicholls St.); Jesse Ratliff, Eric Jackson (North Texas); Johnny McDowell, Mike Rodgers (Texas-Arlington); Martin Yokum (McNeese St.); Lynwood Wade. DeJuan Brown (Southwest Texas St.); Rob Wallace, Mike Green (Texas-San Antonio); Nathan Randle (Stephen F. Austin); Roosevelt Moore (Sam Houston St.).

Southwest

Standouts: Charles Outlaw, Derrick Smith (Houston); B. J. Tyler, Terrence Rencher, Albert Burditt (Texas); Will Flemons, Lance Hughes (Texas Tech); Brent Scott, Marvin Moore (Rice); Brent Atwater, Kurt Thomas (Texas Christian); Willie Sublett (Baylor); Mike Wilson, Tim Mason (Southern Methodist); Damon Johnson, David Edwards (Texas A&M).

Southwestern

Standouts: Alphonso Ford, Mark Burford, Howard Young (Mississippi Valley); Leonard White, Tim Roberts (Southern); Lindsey Hunter (Jackson St.); Levi Wyatt, Marcus Walton (Alcorn St.); Theon Dotson, Charles Moore, Gerald Woods (Texas Southern); Marquis Davis, Kirby Forten-berry (Alabama St.); Felonta Evans, Patrick Minnifield (Grambling St.).

Sun Belt

Standouts: Ervin Johnson, Melvin Simon (New Orleans); Byron Starks, Todd Hill, Michael Allen (Southwestern Louisiana); Fred Shepherd (Arkansas St.); Darnell Mee, Mark Bell (Western Kentucky); Tony Martin, Tony Chime (Arkansas-Little Rock); Cedric Yelding (South Alabama): Atiim Browne (Lamar).

Trans America

Standouts: Dwight Stewart (Florida International); Zavian Smith (Georgia St.); Hank Washington, Pete Meriweather (Southeastern Louisiana); Nate Taylor. Shannon Washington (Centenary): Shaun Thompson, Kenny Brown (Mercer); Patrick Sams, Donell Grier (Stetson).

West Coast

Standouts: Jeff Brown, Felix McGowan (Gonzaga); Dana Jones, Damin Lopez (Pepperdine); Zan Mason, Rahim Harris (Loyola Marymount); Orlando Smart, Alvin Brown (San Francisco); Gylan Dottin (San Diego); Troy McCoy, Darrell Daniel (Saint Mary's); DeWayne Lewis, Pete Eisenrich (Santa Clara); Peter McKelvey, Grant Tracy (Portland).

Western Athletic

Standouts: Josh Grant, Jimmy Soto (Utah): Gary Trost, Russell Larson (Brigham Young); Khari Jaxon, Canonchet Neves (New Mexico); Eddie Rivera, Johnny Melvin (Texas-El Paso); Carl Ray Harris, Lee Mayberry (Fresno St.); Aaron Atkinson, Keith Bonds (Colorado St.); Fabio Ribeiro (Hawaii); Brian Rewers (Wyoming); George Irvin, Otis Jones (Air Force); Joe McNaull, Tony Clark (San Diego St.).

Independents

Standouts: Tony Dumas (Missouri-Kansas City); Frank Thames (Chicago St.); Yusuf Stewart (North Carolina-Greensboro).

Our Predictions to make the NCAA postseason tournament.

Cole's All-Nickname Team

Cedric "Bubble" Gumm

Murray State

Tony "Slam" Dunkin

Coastal Carolina

James "Trigger" Terrell

North Carolina-Charlotte

Ronnie "Slice" McMahar

Vanderbilt

Richard "Tutu" Brown

Miami University

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The award winner attends Playboy'S preseason All-America Weekend-held this year in Chicago-receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Lang Wiseman from the University of Tennessee. Lang, a 6'4" senior guard, averaged 10.5 points per game last season, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 52 percent from the three-point line in conference games. He needs just 144 points to enter the Volunteers' 1000-point club. Lang's major is accounting and his grade point average last year was a perfect 4.0. In fact, his GPA for his entire collegiate career is 4.0. He received his last B in his sophomore year of high school.

There were many scholar/athlete nominees who deserve honorable mention: Rob Pelinka (Michigan), Mike Fink (St. Francis-Pennsylvania), Grant Moehring (Loyola-Chicago), Jeff Brown (Gonzaga), Creighton Drury (Rutgers), Jeff Neubauer (La Saile), Craig Sedmak (American), Greg Thomas (Indiana St.), Jim Potter (Idaho St.), Fred Hoiberg (Iowa St.), Michael Meyer (California-Santa Barbara), Brian Tarrant (Vermont), Quincy Lewis (Wagner), Tony Amundsen (Pacific), Peter Dukes (Stanford), Jeff Warren (Missouri), Charles Penn (Lehigh), Doug Day (Radford), Kevin Rankin (Northwestern), Travis Ford (Kentucky), Bruce Chubick (Nebraska), Terry Davis (DePaul).