Playboy's Killer Guide to Snowboarding

Shred threads

Before you go out and spend megabucks on a slick new outfit, understand that a snowboarder would rather wipe out in front of a lift line than get caught wearing something with a designer label. Style in this sport is a frame of mind; clothing is practical. Outerwear, for example, is actually uninsulated, waterproof shells designed to be worn baggy over layered underwear and fleece. Pants are reinforced in the knees and buttocks and may have pockets for additional foam padding. Jackets and anoraks are loose-fitting for ventilation and cut long at the waist so you can sit on the tail while resting. Since boarders spend a lot of time dragging their hands through the snow, gloves and mittens have gauntlets that cover the wrists and incorporate heavy nylon or Kevlar at stress points to resist abrasion. As for what constitutes a snowboarder look, it's simple: dark and baggy—kind of like a skateboarder, with a few more layers.

Resorts that Rip

More than 90 percent of mountain resorts in North America welcome snowboarders. Many maintain a halfpipe—a U-shaped ditch carved in the snow—and a few have terrain and facilities that make them exceptional places to ride. Among the favorites are: Arapahoe Basin, Colorado: Open until June, with a retro attitude and big above-treeline bowls. Blackcomb and Whistler Mountain, British Columbia: Both boast big bowls and a long season. Breckenridge, Colorado: Long runs perfect for beginners. Also the home of the Snowboard Hall of Fame in the Peak 8 summit lodge. Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Monster chutes for rippers. Killington, Vermont: Enthusiastic snowboard instructors and 77 miles of trails. Mount Bachelor, Oregon: Rolling terrain and annual snowfall of 325 inches. Mount Baker, Washington: Massive snow and natural halfpipe. Squaw Valley, California: Stumps and boulders for altitude enhancement, plus the biggest snowfall in Tahoe. Stratton Mountain, Vermont: Claims the world's longest halfpipe; Burton tests its new gear here. Vail, Colorado: Dan Quayle learned to snowboard here, but we won't hold it against this exceptional resort.

Getting in Gear

Since you'll be careening down the mountainside with your feet strapped to a single board, you'll want to make sure it's the right piece of equipment. For a beginner, the best choice is a more forgiving freestyle or freeride snowboard rather than the more advanced alpine-racing model. With a freestyle board, you'll be able to maneuver the halfpipe, slopes and powder with equal agility. The slightly longer and stiffer freeride model provides more edge-holding ability for carving turns. It's not a bad idea to rent both types before you buy. Just make sure you follow these few rules of thumb: Snowboards, like skis, are measured in centimeters, not inches. If you weigh less than 140 pounds, a 150-centimeter board is a good starting point. If you weigh more than that, go with one that's 160 centimeters. Anything longer may be tough to control. Some good freestyle boards to demo include Burton's Air 6.1 ($450), Sims's 160 ATV ($449), Rossignol's Freestyle ($512) and K2's HC156 ($399). Top freeride models include Burton's Asym Air ($570), Kemper's Fantom ($550) and Intruder ($399), Rossignol's Alpine ($535), K2's AC161 ($469) and Morrow's Multipro 155 cm ($400). These retail prices include bindings, but in some cases, you can purchase boards without them. Either way, the positioning of the binding will determine the way you ride, either "regular" (left foot forward) or "goofy" (right foot forward). To find out which way feels more natural, put on a pair of socks and then run and slide across a hard floor. The foot you lead with when you slide is the one that you prefer forward. In most cases, board manufacturers will suggest approximate mounting specs, but the precise binding location is up to you. For the best support, beginners should choose a stance width of 17 inches to 21 inches, with the binding baseplates angled 35 degrees forward. In terms of boots, the top-selling models are soft in construction, with beveled toes and heels and a supportive ski-boot-type liner. As with the boards, soft boots come in both the freestyle version, such as the Burton Freestyle ($210), the Morrow Freepro ($200) and the Sims Halfpipe ($219), as well as the more supportive freeride style, such as the Sims Inflator ($270), the Morrow Multipro ($169) and the Burton Comp ($219) shown on previous page. In Europe, most snowboarders ride with hard-shell boots and plate bindings, which offer precise edge control in hard snow. Stateside, hard boots, such as Burton's Megaflex ($360) and Rossignol's Raid ($265), are just beginning to catch on—particularly with aggressive crossover skiers who aren't accustomed to the loose feel of soft snowboard boots.

Expert Opinion

What do some of snowboarding's top dogs have say about getting started? Mike Estes, Mount Hood powder hound: "It's easier to learn the sport on soft snow—pick a powder day." Craig Kelly, four-time world pro champion: "Lock your knees together to lower your center of gravity." Kelly Jo Legaz, hard-core instructor: "Start in soft boots to master edge control." Shaun Palmer, two-time world halfpipe champion: "Go fast, stay low and don't catch your edge or you'll slam your head." Terri Rengstorff, back-country rider: "Weight forward, knees bent, hands out front and roll with the fall." Tom Sims, snowboard inventor: "I strongly recommend not trying snowboarding unless you're prepared to put all your skis in storage—forever."

A Few Ways to Fit In

Learning to snowboard is easy. Learning the culture is hard. Some suggestions: Drive a Toyota FJ-40 Land Cruiser, a 1968 Cadillac, a Volkswagen van, any Ford Fairmont, or hitchhike.... Wear a baseball cap backward, a beret, a bandanna or a wild stocking cap.... Listen to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, White Zombie, Amboog-A-Lard and the Beastie Boys, or anything labeled "Seattle sound." ... Read Transworld SNOWboarding or Snowboard magazine.... Patch your gloves with duct tape and plaster your board with stickers.

Riding with your right foot forward. "My buddy rides goofy."

A female snowboarder. "Check out the Shred Betty Stylin' under the lift."

Snowboard Schools that Make the?Grade

The best way to learn to snowboard is to take lessons. Most resorts that welcome snowboarders now offer instruction. Since snowboarding is not hard to learn, a weekend-lesson-and-rental package is a perfect way to get started. Keep in mind that it's much easier to learn on soft snow—if icy conditions prevail, wait for a dump. Also, ask if instructors have been snowboard-certified by the Professional Ski Instructors of America. They are at Vail's highly regarded ski school, which now offers snowboard classes for beginners and experts, including bump and powder workshops. Sunday River in Maine offers equally varied instruction, including freestyle, mogul and racing classes. Whistler Mountain has excellent adults-only snowboard camps throughout the ski season. And the Good 'N Fruity Snowboard Jam Series, which claims a strong adult following, hits 16 resorts across the country. For $10, you get one free lesson and a chance to try out the latest demo gear. Call 303-29-BOARD for information on the complete season's schedule.

To ride backward. "I was riding fakie when I ran into the sknow groomer."