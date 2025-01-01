Bonehead Quotes of the Year

"We're finally going to wrestle to the ground this gigantic orgasm that is just out of control."

--Senator Dennis DeConcini (D.--Ariz.), talking about a balanced-budget constitutional amendment

"I just can't wait till this campaign is over so I can say, 'Bob, open the garage and get out the Maserati. Open up the safe and get out the jewels.'"

--Georgette Mosbacher, wife of Robert Mosbacher, chairman of George Bush's campaign on enforced frugality in Washington

"We're enjoying sluggish times, and not enjoying them very much."

--President George Bush on the troubled state of the American economy

"Will had to reluctantly admit that was true, which has certainly helped him with dates since then."

--Attorney Roy Black, joking about William Kennedy Smith's testimony that he had sex twice in 30 minutes with Patricia Bowman

"Until recently the word fascist was considered shameful. Fortunately, that period has passed. In fact, there is now a reassessment of how much Grandpa Benito did for Italy."

--Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Benito Mussolini, announcing her plan to run for parliament as a neofascist candidate

"I have no problems with Mississippi. You know why I like Mississippi? Because they still sell those little pickaninny dolls down there. And I bought me a few of them, too."

--Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

"This country's tires are bald. People are going to look at their own tires and say, 'I'm ready, I can do this. I begin to feel better about things, and I'm not going to drive my family around on bald tires.'"

--Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady on how he thinks the recession will end in the U.S.

"I know this will sound Pollyannaish to you, but I wasn't basically focused on making money."

--Michael Milken, serving a federal term in Pleasanton, California, for securities fraud

"Unlike the show, the majority of cars are not Porsches and Corvettes. There are lots of BMWs and Jeeps."

--Beverly Hills high school student Sara Mayers on the difference between her school and the one portrayed on "Beverly Hills, 90210"

"I'm so excited to meet you. I've always modeled myself after Ginger."

--Marla Maples on meeting actress Tina Louise, who played Ginger on "Gilligan'sIsland"

"It's the best book I've certainly read. And he goes through it; he starts around the turn of the century up through Vietnam. And it's a very good historical book about history."

--Vice President Dan Quayle on Paul Johnson's "Modern Times"

"He's a rarity as a father. He's so there. It's all about purity, honesty and that cliché: unconditional love. I always knew he was that way, though. He was that way with his dogs."

--Robin Wright on husband Sean Penn

"I am like a natural amphetamine. I can be sitting in the recording studio for ten hours without making wee-wee. Forgetting that I have to make wee-wee."

--Julio Iglesias

"It's been a very good trip, with the exception of the tear gas."

--White House spokesman Marlin Fitzwater, trying to make the best of a visit toPanama when President Bush was forced to flee an anti-American protest rally