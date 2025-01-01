The Year in Sex

They're Still There, Pat

In a year in which everybody was parading around (or getting caught) in his or her unmentionables, erstwhile presidential candidate Pat Buchanan demonstrated that he was just one of the boys, after all.

What a Difference a J Makes

Rumors of extramarital affairs with singer Gennifer Flowers and bureaucrat Jennifer Fitzgerald plagued the Bill Clinton and George Bush campaigns, respectively. But while Gennifer with a G offered to show and tell all, Jennifer with a J kept a properly Republican zipped lip.

A New Kind of Russian Bare

Says a striptease student at Moscow's Institute of Erotic and Commercial Studies: "We study as hard as anyone at university."

Ken Named in Paternity Suit

Barbie's latest competitor (Judy, the "pregnant" doll with the snap-on baby pouch on her tummy) was ridiculed by moms who found childbirth a bit more difficult.

I'm Tutu Sexy for My Clothes

In his next film, Rough Stuff, wrestler-cum-movie-actor Hulk Hogan plays a nanny to a couple of brats who talk him into, among other things, a prima ballerina's costume.

Thank Previn for Little Girls

Everything we never wanted to know about sex and Woody Allen surfaced when the tale of his relationship with Soon-Yi Farrow Previn, adopted daughter of his longtime lady Mia Farrow, came out in a custody case marred by a charge of child molestation and countercharges of plain unadulterated craziness.

Bum Rap

Her own is delectable, but there'll be no parliamentary seat for Italian porn star Moana Pozzi, whose Party of Love ticket lost.

M is for the Emmy Votes You Gave Me

After Vice President Dan Quayle took aim at TV's Murphy Brown for demeaning dads by becoming a single mother, the show won a trio of Emmy awards. "I want to thank the vice president," said Candice Bergen as she picked up her best-comedy-actress prize. "You owe me big time," responded the veep, saying that he'd been misunderstood.

Why is This Man Suing?

Sex-harassment suits are in. Ex-Dance Fever host Deney Terrio alleged romantic advances by Merv Griffin. The judge tossed the charge.

Where's the Material, Girl?

At a fashion show in Los Angeles. Madonna previewed the contents of her titillating tome Sex, easily the year's steamiest cause célèbre.

Bum Rap II

New York City hostess Nell Campbell's skirt of cards caught on a chair at a party. Nell's loss, our gain.

What Sort of Mag Reads Playboy?

Vanity Fair and Spy, apparently. Last year's hot magazine-cover trend was pregnant women. In 1992, it was brushed-on fashion. Vanity Fair trotted out a postpartum Demi Moore exactly a year after her nude great-with-child appearance in August 1991. Spy countered in September with a paint-by-numbers Madonna. Nice try, but we were there first--nearly a quarter of a century ago. Check out the lady at left, from our March 1968 issue.

The Rook, The King, his Queen and their Lovers

This erotic chess set was sold recently at a London auction house. We would like to know how anyone who bought it could concentrate on his (or her) game.

Another Reason for Doubting Thomas

A March Spy exposé revealed that conservative Republican editor Angela Wright (above right) had expected to add to Anita Hill's testimony against Clarence Thomas. The Senate committee failed to call her as a witness.

Wear a Condom, Just in Casey

That was the message on T-shirts peddled in Dublin when Eamonn Casey, bishop of Galway, admitted fathering Peter Murphy (who's shown with his mother, Annie, above).

Royal Pains

The year's most reliable newsmakers were its bluest bloods. At bottom left, Monaco's Princess Stephanie and her ex-bodyguard Daniel Ducruet conceived a child out of wedlock. But Prince Rainier's family problems paled beside those of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Clockwise from the cartoon below left: Princess Anne divorced Mark Phillips, reportedly to marry ex-equerry Tim Laurence; Phillips faced New Zealand equestrienne Heather Tonkin's claim that he'd fathered her daughter Felicity; a columnist branded thespian Prince Edward gay; Fergie, Duchess of York, split from hubby Prince Andrew amid allegations of relationships with Texans Steve Wyatt (in fanciful headgear) and balding tycoon John Bryan, with whom she was photographed frolicking topless in Saint-Tropez; Princess Diana was portrayed as suffering, while Charles dallied with old pals Lady Dale "Kanga" Tryon and (inset) Camilla Parker Bowles. That was before tapes of lovey-dovey phone conversations, supposedly between Di and bachelor James Gilbey, aired on the Brit equivalent of a 900 line.

The Eves of Destruction

Figuring it would lure more tourists to Australia's Gold Coast (and boost his mayoral campaign), entrepreneur Christian Jocumsem staffed his new demolition firm with well-endowed topless females.

There is Nothing Like a Dame

Barry Humphries' better known alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, arrived from England to entertain viewers with a pair of NBC television specials on her Hollywood adventures.

How to Get Head in Advertising

Right after we published a comprehensive feature on sex in advertising, Wilke-Rodriguez came up with some wild ad pages in the September issues of Details and GQ. Of course, the models were concentrating on fashion. Not.

Play Balls!

Some 300 women at a Chicago White Sox "women in baseball" clinic oohed, aahed and covered their eyes when catcher Carlton Fisk dropped trou to display the hazards of guarding home plate: an ugly inner-thigh bruise.

Memo to Aspiring Writers: Share a Cold Shower With Mrs. Brown

When Tina Brown was named New Yorker editor, media buffs feared she would pick stories as she had done at Vanity Fair. Per VF writer Kevin Sessums: "If it makes Tina's nipples firm, then she goes with it."

The Breastplate Special; Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' on

George Michael picked top models to star in his steamy video Too Funky. In one scene, Shana Zadrick opens Linda Evangelista's dress and fondles her plated breast; in another, Tyra is shaking those tassels.

What Sort of Mag Reads Playboy? Continued

In their layout for Vanity Fair's October issue, Madonna and lensman Steven Meisel were clearly inspired by our 1967 centerfold of April Playmate Gwen Wong.

Agony of De Fleet

Navy brass looked the other way about the Tailhook sex-harassment scandal until a victim, Lieutenant Paula Coughlin, went public with her account of being pawed by drunken officers at a reunion in Las Vegas.

Bum Rap III

To promote Baby Got Back, rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot's ode to big-bottomed women, publicists sent giant inflatable buttocks floating over record stores throughout the country.

Selling Short(s)

Has anybody seen rapper Marky Mark with his pants on lately? Now he's posing for a Calvin Klein ad campaign.

They See London, we See France

Reasoning "they're French, after all," Brits blinked shutters but nary an eyelash when confronted by Gallic performance artists Ilotopie, outside London's Royal Festival Hall.

Civil Liberties

"With any luck, Dan Quayle will watch and we'll be on forever," said Mariel Hemingway of this scene from ABC's Civil Wars--more of Mariel than viewers had seen since Playboy's January 1984 issue.

Pseudothrilla from Manila

An officially accepted report that Philippine midwife Edwin Bayron, who claimed to have been born a hermaphrodite, was pregnant turned out to be a hoax.

Bum Rap IV

"Every man's dream lawn ornament," says Kansas State University senior Steve Adams of his Lawn Babe, on sale for $25 from Crazy Ideas Co., 2079 Tecumseh, Manhattan, KS 66502.

Three Strokes, You'Re Out

Two suburban women alleged ex--Mets pitcher David Cone lured them into Shea Stadium's bullpen and masturbated in front of them. So far, no similar incidents have surfaced in Toronto, where Cone has played for the Blue Jays.

Arnold Schvantzenegger

It's a safe bet that control freak Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't pleased over this pic (and even more revealing bio), which appeared in Spy's March issue--not to mention the June letter to the editor recalling his early posing for gay mags.

Cher and Cher Alike

Cher and Diana Ross performing onstage? Nope, these are astonishingly realistic impersonations of the famed pop divas by the Fabulous Fakes--New York City drag queens voguing at the Apollo.

Willie'S Excedrin Headache

A new venue for underwear: the courtroom telecast. Alleged victim Patty Bowman--her identity concealed by a blue dot during the trial--saw her bra and panty hose displayed to the world on TV as William Kennedy Smith attempted--successfully--to strike down her accusation of sexual assault at the Kennedys' Palm Beach, Florida, compound.

Embrace Me, My Sweet Inflatable You

For bathing beauties who feel their figures need amplification, Cole of California's Top Secret bikini bra sports a pump-up valve not unlike those developed earlier for athletic shoes.