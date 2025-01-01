Jennifer Leroy, Miss February, 1993

Jennifer Leroy is 19 years old this month (assuming you're reading your February Playboy in January, like a normal person). If you were a friend of Miss February, you might have gift-wrapped a sweater for her or boxed a gold ring with garnets or--sweet dreams are made of this--taken the cool Coloradan on a getaway beach vacation. She likes beaches. And she could use the rest. Since Jennifer said see ya to her mountainous home state two-plus years ago, she's been continent-hopping as a model--good work if you can get it, but exhausting. At 16, she left Steamboat Springs for New York City, where she was signed by an agent and sent to the fashion runways of Paris. Her mom went with her, "but Mom left after two weeks. That was OK. I kicked it in Paris for three months." The next year took her west of the Rockies: L.A., Tokyo, Taipei. East fell for West big time. "I was working six days a week, three jobs a day sometimes," Jennifer marvels. Print ads, catalogs, magazine covers: The leggy gaijin--who worked on college correspondence courses at night--was a hit. "Amazing," she admits. "I really appreciated the work." Jennifer's plans include continuing her education and, of course, her travels.

Growing up, Jennifer plied the slopes of Snowbird ski resort in Utah (where she's pictured on the opening spread). She became so proficient in the sport that she began strutting her stuff with a Steamboat Springs ski team. Besides the downhill thrills, small-town life meant security: doors unlocked, car keys in the ignition. Now she enjoys living in West Hollywood, but sometimes misses home. "Living in a city, I've had to learn how to close that door in myself."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Jennifer LeRoy

Bust: 34C

Waist: 24

Hips: 35

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 120

Birth Date: 1-7-74

Birthplace: Craig, Colorado

Ambitions: If I knew, I wouldn't tell. Everyone can just kiss my ... face!

Turn-Ons: Hidden tattoos, a wicked smile, attitude. An all-around Bad Boy!

Turn-Offs: Small-town Gossip. Hey y'all, keep your noses out of my business!

When I was Younger: I was S-O-O-O-O Sweet, innocent and naive

Then I Learned: The facts of life: Sex! (Safe Sex, please. You know that)

Now I Know: Boys aren't icky. I can have what I want, when I want it!

P.S.: You may think I'm a bitch, but I'm not. I'm just a smart ... person. Wanna make something of it? Hun?