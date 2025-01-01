Knock Wood

miss april, nicole wood, has luck on her side

The Muscle Boys at the East Bank Club, Chicago's premiere health spa, are hunkering down under triple-digit poundage when Nicole Wood walks in. All of a sudden they decide to give their neck muscles a workout, snapping around for a peek at Miss April. Who can blame them? She's a vision in turquoise, a siren in spandex. Sorry, guys, but don't expect Nicole to look back. She's way too busy, what with a modeling career, a romance with an anonymous ("Let's make 'em guess") pro athlete and her debut as Playmate of the Month. "Everything's going my way lately," she says, smiling. "I barely have time to work out anymore." She stoops to conquer, hefting a 15-pound dumbbell for a few dozen curls. "Usually I do two body parts a day. Today I'll do chest and bis. Tomorrow I'll finish my upper body, then legs and abs on Wednesday." It's hard to believe this voluptuous 23-year-old was once "a skinny little tomboy," but she swears it's true. "You should have seen me when I was fifteen. I had a mouth full of braces. Gross!" Braces and all, she managed to impress the judges at a Miss Teen New Jersey pageant: They made her a finalist. Modeling gigs and more than 70 swimsuit pageants followed. Her sister, Michelle, herself a former model, provided moral support back home in New Jersey. "Doing pageants is emotionally and physically draining," Nicole says. "Most of the girls are friendly, but I've seen some vicious stuff. Once, somebody stole my shoes right before I had to go on stage. Can you believe it?" Eventually the work paid off. Her prize for winning a centerfold contest was a trip to Chicago for a Playboy test shoot. She came, she posed, she conquered. When it comes to love, Nicole's an old-fashioned girl: "I don't like promiscuity. It should be one person and that's it." She was briefly engaged to a chiropractor, but he didn't want her to model, and "I wouldn't let him stand in my way." Watching her sling another dumbbell, it strikes you that standing between Nicole Wood and her goals would not be a good idea. "I'm real eager and ambitious, so whatever I can get out of life, I'm going to get," she says. "I want to act, and I think being in Playboy will open a lot of doors for me. I'm excited; I think I have some good years coming up." She's got the plan--and the muscle to back it up.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Nicole Wool

Bust: 36C

Waist: 23

Hips: 34

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 108

Birth Date: 2-4-70

Birthplace: Canton, Dhio

Ambitions: to be a successful Model and actress, to invest my money wisely, to come home to my husband and four kids

Turn Ons: quiet, Ruggecl men in cowboy boots and jeaas, mountains, candle light dinners, bubble baths for two.

Turn Offs: loud obnoxious men, men you can't trust, jealousy, and sloppy dressers (I hate wrinkled shirts).

Dream Date: we fly to the Grand Canyon, get a pair of horses, sleep under the stars and live like cowboys for a week end.

Favorite Movie Star: Bugs Bunny-he's calm, he's cool and he knows how to get the last laugh.

Secret Fantasies: Sky dive, fly a fighter jet, go on an African safari (to shoot pictuees, Not animals), to play quarter back for the Philadelphia Eagles and get Randall Cunningham's salary!

Passions: working out, a new pair of cowboy books, Garth Brooks' music, a bowl of Ben&Jerry's cookie dough ice cream.