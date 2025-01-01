Student Bodies

higher learning never looked better

Look Around. Only three years into the Nineties and already there's an attractive, smart first lady in the White House and four new, energetic female senators--as well as a coast-to-coast army of women working daily to change the stubbled face of the nation. Forget the year of the woman--this is shaping up to be the decade of the woman. As we pulled together our spring college package, we began to wonder if hope and optimism are as evident on America's campuses asthey are on Washington's front lines. The answer, as they say in Congress, is a unanimous aye. Playboy Contributing Photographers David Chan and David Mecey visited quads nationwide and discovered that today's female college students are feeling good about their futures--and themselves. They can juggle premed studies with a workout at the gym and still have time for an all-night bacchanalia. They're looking great and are proud to show it. Have a look. You'll see what we mean.