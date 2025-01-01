Think suits are getting more comfortable? Wait until you see what menswear designers have done to summer sportswear. Shirts and shorts are made of natural, ultra-lightweight fabrics that keep their cool when things get hot. Most come prewashed or "laundered," so they're soft and rarely need ironing. Colors are subtle (earthy beige, muted green and pale coral are a few of our favorites) and prints are equally lowkey (check out the batik vest on page 93). Add up these features and you get clothing so relaxed that you'll have no choice but to play hooky from office homework, kick back and enjoy the weekend.

