Beach Muscle

Want to test the limits of the latest men's swimwear and have an outrageous time, too? Then head for the deep blue yonder, as we did this month, and hop aboard a personal watercraft. That's industry lingo for a jet-ski-type machine. You'll find that the best swim trunks for action are made of quick-drying cotton or nylon Supplex. For comfort, look for mid-thigh lengths (any shorter and the suit will ride faster than you), as well as elastic drawstring waistbands and mesh liners. As with the watercraft (check Playboy's Guide to Wave Jumping on page 157), colors are bold, bright and set to get wet.

