Primeval Black

Forget Everything you've heard about wearing black in summer. It's a great color for heat. At least that's what Jeff Goldblum thinks, and he should know. As one of the stars of Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, Goldblum spent two weeks on a tropical island battling dinosaur while dressed all in black--jeans, shirt, leather jacket, socks, boots and wraparound sunglasses. In the book by Michael Crichton, Goldblum's character, mathematician Ian Malcolm, calls it "efficient radiation." "Besides, Malcolm doesn't want to think about what he's going to wear," says Goldblum. Off camera, the 6'4" actor takes a similar approach to fashion, preferring simple, comfortable suits in shades of black or gray. "I tend to lean toward classic styles," he says, adding that his favorite shops are Fred Segal and Maxfield on Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue. As for offering fashion advice to other tall guys, Goldblum recommends following your own instincts: "I don't believe there's good taste--only personal taste. The minute you start trying to do what's right, you usually end up looking wrong." Goldlum definitely looks right in the outfits we've chosen for this feature. So right, that "I kept the suit," he says. What's next for the actor? A starring role in Lush Life and a Showtime original co-starring Forest Whitaker and Kathy Baker. "I play a Greenwich Village jazz musician," says Goldblum, "so I'll probably be wearing some black."

