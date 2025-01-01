Amongst Friends (See review) Three guys grow apart on Long Island. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Benefit of the Doubt (Reviewed 8/93) Donald Sutherland plays an evil jailbird. [rating]2 bunnies[/rating]

Boxing Helena (See review) Eerie essay on how not to hold a woman. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Chain of Desire (8/93) The way one thing leads sexually to another. [rating]2-1/2 bunnies[/rating]

Dr. Bethune (See review) Strong medicine from Canada, again starring Donald Sutherland. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

The Firm (See review) Suspenseful and solid, though better as a book. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me (8/93) Amusing sleaze in a trailer park. [rating]2-1/2 bunnies[/rating]

In the Line of Fire (See review) Clint has another big hit on his hands. [rating]4 bunnies[/rating]

Into the West (See review) A sort of amiable Irish horse opera. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Jurassic Park (Listed only) Great effects in Spielberg's so-so shocker. You've probably seen it at least once--unless you've been buried in a tar pit all summer. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

The Last Action Hero (Listed only) Arnold's latest is also his least. [rating]2 bunnies[/rating]

La Vie de Bohéme (8/93) Mimi and Rodolfo say it without music. [rating]2 bunnies[/rating]

Me and Veronica (See review) Well, Elizabeth McGovern almost makes it work. [rating]2 bunnies[/rating]

Much Ado About Nothing (6/93) From Branagh and Thompson, Shakespeare exactly as we like it. [rating]4 bunnies[/rating]

The Music of Chance (7/93) Two ill-fated losers hold a bad hand. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Needful Things (See review) Hate for sale in a hell-raising shop. [rating]2 bunnies[/rating]

Okoge (8/93) Being young, gay and out of the closet in today's Japan. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Orlando (7/93) Tilda Swinton, as Virginia Woolf's sex-changing hero/heroine, is a wonder. [rating]4 bunnies[/rating]

Sleepless in Seattle (7/93) Made for each other, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan figure it out in a witty romantic comedy. [rating]3-1/2 bunnies[/rating]

The Story of Qiu Ju (5/93) Gorgeous Gong Li bucks the tide in China. [rating]4 bunnies[/rating]

Tokyo Decadence (See review) Making the rounds with a busy call girl. [rating]2 bunnies[/rating]

Un Coeur en Hiver (7/93) Violinist in Paris all strung out about love. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

Undercover Blues (8/93) Breezy fun with Turner and Quaid as vacationing spies--have kid, will travel. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

The Wedding Banquet (8/93) When a gay Chinese man has to settle down. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

What's Love Got to Do with It (Listed only) Bassett as Tina Turner is a grand, manhandled musical myth. [rating]3 bunnies[/rating]

[4 bunnies] Don't miss

[3 bunnies] Good show

[2 bunnies] Worth a look

[1 bunny] Forget it