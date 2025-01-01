Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Weary of pro football players pouting because they can't renegotiate their $8 million three-year contract for a $20 million five-year deal? Welcome to college football, the game in which wads of money are made by schools, bowls, TV networks, coaches, athletic directors, shoe companies, sportscasters, T-shirt vendors and NCAA administrators, but the players can't even afford haircuts.

Now, fanned by the increasing success of the NCAA's postseason basketball tournament, the NCAA executive suites echo with chatter about launching a national tourney in college football. Former NCAA executive director Dick Schultz estimates that "a college Super Bowl could raise as much as $60 million." And you thought the NCAA was just trying to clean up that messy argument about who's number one?

Playoff system or not, the players won't see a penny. They don't have a union and no federal agency has taken up their cause. And gender equity (women's sports funded on an equal basis with men's) hangs over college athletics like clouds over Chernobyl. All those who think women's field hockey should receive the same funding as college football, raise your hands. Then enroll in Susan Faludi's How to Raise Hair on Your Lip course for the gender-confused. The rest of you, continue with us while we sort out the likely winners and losers of the college football season.

1. Alabama

On the heels of Bama's sparkling undefeated season, capped by a Sugar Bowl victory over Miami (34--13) to clinch the national championship, one postseason publication about the Crimson Tide carried the title "Back to Glory." After this season, the sequel will probably be called "Back-to-Back." Despite losing dominant defensive ends John Copeland and Eric Curry as the fifth and sixth overall picks in this past NFL draft, Alabama is again loaded. The schedule also cooperates by offering the same 11 teams that the Tide crushed by a combined 304--88 total in 1992. Tennessee, potentially its toughest opponent, has to come to Birmingham, which also happens to be the site of the SEC championship game on December 4. David Palmer, the Tide's talented flanker and kick returner, is just a junior. You could say that quarterback Jay Barker is unspectacular, but Bama has come up a winner in each of his 17 starts. There's some rebuilding to do up front on defense, but the linebackers-especially Lemanski Hall-are ferocious. The secondary, anchored by Playboy All-America Antonio Langham, is one of the best in the nation. According to coach Gene Stallings, "It's much harder to repeat a national championship than it is to win one." It's also hard not to see the Tide in the national championship hunt come January 1. 11--0

2. Florida State

Two years ago a magnificently talented Florida State team lost a game and momentum in its drive toward a national championship when a last-second field-goal attempt sailed wide to the right, giving rival Miami the victory. Last season, it was, as Yogi Berra put it, "déjà vu all over again," as the Seminoles, on yet another wide-right kick, missed a chance to tie the Hurricanes with seconds remaining. The loss was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season. The night after the loss, coach Bobby Bowden (number seven on the all-time coaching-victories chart with 227 wins), who has led Florida State to six consecutive top-four national finishes and eight consecutive bowl victories, had a vision: a kicker who never pushed wide right. Bowden hopes his vision will become reality in the person of Scott Bentley, the gemstone of the Seminoles' number-one-ranked recruiting class. Bowden has many other jewels on this year's team. The brightest is Playboy All-America quarterback Charlie Ward, who got better each game last season, winning ACC Player of the Year honors and Orange Bowl MVP honors in the Seminoles' 27--14 victory over Nebraska. Ward has recovered from off-season shoulder surgery (his nonthrowing arm) and is a leading contender for the Heisman this season. Florida State has talent to burn, with Playboy All-America kick returner Tamarick Vanover, who will be securing good field position for the offense, and Playboy All-America cornerback Corey Sawyer, who is already drawing comparisons to alum Deion Sanders. At the other corner, Clifton Abraham may be nearly as good. Even with superlative players, Bowden's quest for a national championship will be formidable. The Seminoles face a murderous schedule that features Miami, Florida and Notre Dame in addition to its regular ACC opponents. 11--1

3. Michigan

Wolverine fans had dreams of an undefeated record going into last season. The dream came true, but with a nightmarish twist as coach Gary Moeller developed a taste for tie food-his charges battled Notre Dame, Illinois and Ohio State to draws. Fortunately, Michigan persevered against Washington in the Rose Bowl (38--31), or the concept of kissing your sister might have turned into incest. Ties aside, Michigan enters the season only one victory shy of the conference all time unbeaten streak (22). Junior quarterback Todd Collins has already proved in two winning starts in 1992 that he can fill Elvis Grbac's blue suede shoes. Playboy All-America running back Tyrone Wheatley gave a glimpse of the future when he grabbed the Rose Bowl MVP while rushing 15 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. And if Wheatley has an off day, Ricky Powers, an All-Big Ten performer in 1991, is waiting in the wings. The Wolverines have five wide receivers capable of the big play. If Michigan has a weakness, it is along the line of scrimmage, but only because of a lack of experience, not from a lack of talent. Offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins, only a sophomore, has great size (6'8", 298 pounds) and potential to match. Michigan plays its first four games, and a total of seven, at home. 10--1

4. Texas A&M

This season, the Aggies may not have the best team in the nation, but there doesn't appear to be anyone on the regular schedule who has better than a long-shot chance to beat them. Coach R. C. Slocum's crew coasted to 12 straight wins last year before Notre Dame laid them out 28--3 in the Cotton Bowl. There are 17 starters back from that team, including junior running back Greg Hill, whose only problem may be his eligibility status with the NCAA. At the start of last season, A&M's only apparent weakness was at quarterback. Freshman Corey Pullig turned that weakness into a strength. Marcus Buckley and big-hitting safety Patrick Bates are gone from the Wrecking Crew defense, but five other all-conference performers return. The problem: Even if they clean up in the weak Southwestern Conference, will the pollsters care? 11--0

5. Syracuse

Coach Paul Pasqualoni has already totaled 20 wins in two seasons. With senior quarterback Marvin Graves back at the helm and Playboy All-America receiver Shelby Hill racing downfield, the Orangemen have an outside shot at the national championship. Graves, MVP in three straight bowl appearances, will have amassed more than 8000 passing yards by the time his college career is over. He proved his pluck last season against Miami when, after being sacked seven times in the first half and trailing 13--0, he led a spirited Syracuse comeback. Six points down and on the final drive of the game, an exhausted Graves first threw up in the huddle, then completed a pass to tight end Chris Gedney. As time ran out Gedney was tackled three yards short of what would have been the winning touchdown. Terry Richardson replaces graduated David Walker at running back. Nose guard Kevin Mitchell and inside linebacker Dan Conley will anchor the defense. 10--1

6. Nebraska

If rushing titles were national titles, Nebraska coach Tom Osborne would have an armful. The Cornhuskers topped the rushing charts for the eighth time in the past ten seasons, yet remained a distant runner-up (14th in the AP poll) for the national championship. But Osborne has hope, and his name is quarterback Tommie Frazier, who shows promise of being the passer that Nebraska has so desperately needed. Whatever happens in the air, Nebraska will once again be formidable on the ground despite the loss of Derek Brown, one half of the Huskers' lethal We-Back combo that gained 2110 yards last season. That's because Playboy All-America Calvin Jones returns, with talent enough to gain 2000 yards all by himself. He'll get help from 310-pound Zach Wiegert, who'll blast open holes up front. Nebraska's line-backing is the strength of the defense, where Trev Alberts is ready to fill the All-America shoes of Travis Hill. 10--1

7. Miami

An 11--1 record would be a banner season for almost any football team in the nation-any team, that is, other than the Miami Hurricanes, winners of four national championships in the past ten years. Miami's season and winning streak ended in frustration and embarrassment in the Sugar Bowl as Alabama's superlative defense silenced the trash talkers 34--13. Miami returns only two starters from last year's offense, just five on defense. But Miami's talent runs deep, and coach Dennis Erickson continues to recruit well. The starting quarterback will be junior Frank Costa. To use an abundance of quality running backs, Erickson will add a two-back variation to the Hurricane's traditional one-back set. Look for USA Today High School Player of the Year Jammi German to make an immediate impact. On defense, Darren Krein is the latest in Miami's line of downsized but extremely quick defensive players (including reggae king Bob Marley's son Rohan). The Hurricanes were shocked that they lost once last year. How will they feel if they drop two this season? 9--2

8. Tennessee

It's not easy to replace a legend, especially when the legend gets fired. But that's the challenge facing new Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer, who replaced John Majors at the end of the regular season last year. Fulmer quieted critics-at least for the moment-by leading Tennessee to a 38--23 Hall of Fame win over Boston College. With junior quarterback Heath Shuler at the helm and a roster filled with talent, Fulmer should be able to make the Tennessee faithful forgive if not forget. Fulmer has a quartet of gifted backs (Charlie Garner, James Stewart, Aaron Hayden and Mario Brunson) and three promising receivers (Cory Fleming, Ronald Davis and Nilo Silvan). The defense is especially strong at linebacker-all three starters from last season return. 9--2

9. Arizona

Arizona's 6--5-1 record doesn't come close to indicating the success of last year's Wildcat football team. Arizona twice toppled teams ranked number one in the national polls: once by narrowly losing to Miami 8--7, then by stifling Washington 16--3. And the Wildcats' defense kept Stanford, Washington, UCLA and New Mexico State out of the end zone entirely. Coach Dick Tomey, voted Pac Ten Coach of the Year, expects this year's defense to be nearly as good and the offense to be a lot better. Playboy All-America nose-guard Rob Waldrop is the center of the Wildcat defense. Sophomore Dan White, a classic drop-back passer, should give the Wildcats, heavily run-oriented in recent years, a more balanced attack. If White plays well, Arizona could show up for the parade in Pasadena. 9--2

10. Florida

Things didn't exactly gel last season for the Gators. The defense was inexperienced and the Gators' road opponents seemed to be top-25 teams. And yet Florida won nine games, was the SEC's eastern champ and beat North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl. A lot of teams would like not to gel so well. Coach Steve Spurrier loses only one starter from last year's offense. Unfortunately for Florida, that starter happens to be quarterback Shane Matthews, the SEC's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Whoever steps up as QB will be protected by an awesome offensive line, anchored by sophomore tackle Reggie Green (6'6", 295 pounds), a Freshman All-America. Running back Errict Rhett is versatile-2800 rushing yards and 117 receptions and counting. The schedule-makers are on the Gators' side as well: Florida meets its toughest opponents-Tennessee, Mississippi State and Florida State-on its home turf, where it has won 18 straight. 9--2

11. Notre Dame

Poor Lou Holtz. Most coaches who lose players like Rick Mirer, Jerome Bettis, Reggie Brooks, Tom Carter and Demetrius DuBose are allowed a season to rebuild. But this is, after all, Notre Dame, where they always finish at least as high in the recruiting-class rankings as in the year-end polls. And some of Holtz' best big guys, the ones who slug it out on either side of the line, are back. Aaron Taylor, an All-America guard on offense last season, will switch to tackle this year. The Irish defense ended last season holding Texas A&M to three points in the Cotton Bowl. They will be Holtz' darlings, especially early on when the new guys are learning the offense. Senior Kevin McDougal and junior Paul Failla are first in line to find out if Mirer's slippers fit their feet. Only a few years ago, ND alums would have been thrilled with eight wins. This year, eight wins will bring out the Holtz boo-birds. It's enough to make a guy want to put a headlock on a referee. 8--3

12. Washington

The Huskies couldn't have anticipated problems as they prepared for last season's game at Arizona. What was to fear? Washington was riding a 22-game win streak. But then came a series of revelations about improper loans to now-departed quarterback Billy Joe Hobert, followed by a 16--3 whipping by Arizona, the first of three the Huskies were to receive. Said coach Don James, "I feel like Queen Elizabeth when she said, '1992 has not been a very good year.'" But--barring further disclosures--he has another pretty good football team this year. The offense returns eight starters, including lightning-quick tailback Napoleon Kaufman. The defense is strong up front but drops off at linebacker and secondary, where some untested players will have to step forward. 8--3

13. Colorado

Before last season, coach Bill McCartney brought in new offensive coordinator Les Steckel, who overhauled the rush-heavy Buffalo offense and installed a one-back set that spelled the end of CU's run-first-and-pass-later attitude. Steckel has moved on to the Denver Broncos, but Colorado, knee-deep in quarterbacks, will continue to throw. Kordell Stewart is first in line to take the snaps. Playboy All-America wide receiver Michael Westbrook has awesome potential. Charles Johnson at split end is nearly as good. The schedule, which may be the most difficult in the nation, features Texas, Baylor, Stanford and Miami as nonconference opponents. 8--3

14. Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs would be positioned pretty well for a run at the national championship if running back Garrison Hearst and wide receiver Andre Hastings had not jumped to the NFL. The defense is strong, the offensive line is intimidating and junior quarterback Eric Zeier can read defenses like a Steinbeck novel. Junior Terrell Davis will dash through holes opened by huge offensive lineman Bernard Williams. The rising star on the defensive side for the Bulldogs is inside linebacker Randall Godfrey, a Freshman All-America last season. Georgia is good, but Alabama, Tennessee and Florida probably are better teams. 8--3

15. Stanford

To the surprise of almost everyone, Bill Walsh took over as coach at Stanford when Dennis Green moved to the Minnesota Vikings. To the surprise of almost no one, Walsh succeeded immediately. Stanford won its first Pac Ten championship since 1971 and enjoyed its highest final national ranking (ninth) since 1970. And Walsh isn't done. He recruited just about every player he wanted in the off-season. The Cardinal will be long on offense. Quarterback Steve Stenstrom returns for his final year. Running back Ellery Roberts is outstanding. The defense, which lost seven starters, will apply pressure from the outside, play man-to-man, gamble a lot and blitz more. The schedule is brutal, featuring six 1992 bowl teams. But with Walsh at the helm, anything is possible. 8--3

16. Fresno State

Move over, California football powers: Fresno State has arrived. Veteran coach Jim Sweeney returns key elements from the team that led the NCAA in scoring with 40.5 points per game. The marquee player in Sweeney's pro-set offense is 6'5" junior quarterback Trent Dilfer, who threw for 3000 yards and 21 TDs last year. With five quality receivers, the best of whom is Malcolm Seabron (who led the nation with a 23.8 yards-per-catch average) and running backs Ron Rivers and Anthony Daigle (who combined for 1741 yards and 26 TDs), the Bulldogs will keep scorekeepers busy. FSU's only problem is that its defense may do the same. 8--3

17. Boston College

Coach Tom Coughlin has revived Boston College's football fortunes in two short years. The Eagles were the surprise team of 1992, shutting out three opponents and suffering only a tie (24--24 against West Virginia) through their first eight games. The wheels came off a bit against Notre Dame (54--7) and Syracuse (27--10), but BC wound up 8--3-1, good enough to earn Coughlin an invitation to coach the New York Giants. He opted to stay at Chestnut Hill and is intent on making the Eagles a Big East power. Running BC's complex offense will be quarterback Glenn Foley, a Davey O'Brien Award finalist last year. It seems clear that Coughlin made the right choice: BC will be better than the Giants. 8--3

18. Ohio State

The key to the Buckeyes this year will be the performance of Bob Hoying, a sophomore quarterback who has little experience but a big-time arm. As usual, Ohio State will have some massive bodies up front. Korey Stringer (6'5", 310 pounds) and Alan Kline (6'6", 290 pounds) anchor the offensive line. Playboy All-America tackle Dan "Big Daddy" Wilkinson (6'5", 300 pounds) shuts off the middle on defense. The early departure to the NFL of safety Roger Harper and running back Robert Smith hurt coach John Cooper's chances of mounting a Buckeye challenge against Big Ten archrival Michigan. 8--3

19. Southern California

John Robinson--the man who guided USC football to three Pac Ten titles and one national championship in seven years--once again rides the Trojan horse. In his mission to restore team pride, he'll bring back the power-I running attack, with Deon Strother or Dwight McFadden carrying the ball. Junior Rob Johnson, the returning starter at quarterback, will be protected by two-time Playboy All-America offensive tackle Tony Boselli. Playboy All-America defensive end Willie McGinest will spend this season greeting opposing quarterbacks in their own backfields. The schedule is difficult, but then, Coach Robinson has been there before. 8--4

20. North Carolina

Mack Brown, 1993 Playboy Coach of the Year, took over a Tar Heels program that languished in the shadow of North Carolina basketball. Brown has been rebuilding with charismatic recruiting, knowledgeable coaching, easier scheduling and patience. The patience was especially important the first two seasons, when the team put together back-to-back 1--10 records. The recruiting began to pay off in 1991, when North Carolina improved to 7--4. Jason Stanicek and Mike Thomas will quarterback, and a pair of Johnsons (Curtis and Leon) will fill out the backfield. And while this year's schedule is more formidable, NC's talent level should bring it to the brink of the top 20. 8--4

Florida State is the class of the conference, while North Carolina, rebuilt under coach Mack Brown, has a shot at the top 20 for the second year in a row. North Carolina State, which enjoyed a successful 9-3-1 year in coach Dick Sheridan's final season, returns only five starters on each side of the line. Junior Geoff Bender, who sat out last season as a redshirt, takes over the QB spot. The losses on defense, especially in the secondary, will hurt the most. Clemson, a disappointing 5--6 last year, will improve this season. The Tigers, always tough in Death Valley, play only four road games this season. With its all-time rushing leader Terry Kirby graduated, Virginia will struggle offensively. Coach George Welsh has the additional problem of settling on a starting quarterback from a group of four candidates. The defense is in better shape: Eight starters return. Georgia Tech has terrific depth at running back, good receivers and a solid offensive line. But the team's problem is likely to be the same as last year: weak D. After announcing that 1992 would be his last season as head coach, Wake Forest's Bill Dooley guided the Demon Deacons to an 8--4 season, topped by a victory in the Independence Bowl. Dooley has handed over the reins to former Penn State assistant Jim Caldwell, who inherits a team that will be sorely lacking in defensive talent. Maryland proved it could score last season, using new coach Mark Duffner's run-and-shoot offense. But the Terrapins can't stop most of their opponents from scoring even more. Duke coach Barry Wilson's future was in doubt after the Blue Devils won only two games last season. Wilson is back, but Duke will probably remain near the bottom of the conference.

Big East basketball may have fallen on hard times, but nobody doubts the potency of the conference's football programs. Syracuse, Miami and Boston College should all finish in the top 20. West Virginia coach Don Nehlen continues quietly to put together winning programs in Morgantown (11 winning seasons out of 13). The Mountaineers have two quality quarterbacks-Jake Kelchner and Darren Studstill. Tailbacks Jon Jones, Robert Walker and Jimmy Gary will fill in for Adrian Murrell, who piled up 1145 rushing yards in 1992. Football fortunes have been on the rise at Rutgers since Doug Graber took over as head coach three years ago. The team, which finished 7--4 last season, welcomes back two strong-armed quarterbacks: Bryan Fortay, a drop-back passer, and Ray Lucas, a strong, agile scrambler. Running back Bruce Presley could gain 1000 yards this season. The defense needs improvement. Dumped by Tennessee, John Majors accepted the head coaching job at Pittsburgh, where he has a major rebuilding job on his hands. The Panthers won only three games last season. Temple welcomes new coach Ron Dickerson, who has stated that his goal will be "to become the first black head coach to win a national championship." One of his biggest hurdles may be winning his first game.

Take Nebraska and Colorado out of the Big Eight race and you're left with a dogfight. At Oklahoma, credit coach Gary Gibbs with cleaning up a program that once got more space on the police blotter than on the sports page. But Gibbs needs a win against Texas, Colorado or Nebraska to keep his job. Kansas enjoyed an 8--4 record last season, including a victory in the Aloha Bowl against BYU. Still, the loss of quarterback Chip Hilleary may force the Jay-hawks a step back. Says coach Glen Mason, "We have more depth at quarterback than we've ever had since I've been here." (Translation: "I don't know who is going to start.") Kansas State coach Bill Snyder needs a strong performance from quarterback Jason Smargiasso to keep the Wildcats above .500. The Wildcats may have trouble in the defensive trenches, where experience and size are lacking. Missouri could play the dark horse in the Big Eight this year. Junior quarterback Jeff Handy could help make the difference, but the Tiger defense needs improvement. Last season it allowed opponents an average of more than 400 yards per game. Oklahoma State has some studs on defense: Playboy All-America linebacker Keith Burns is the best defensive player in the Big Eight. Jason Gildon, a 6'4", 225-pound end, pressures opposing quarterbacks. Heavy graduation losses on defense (only four starters return) and a lack of speed in the backfield will hold Iowa State's aspirations in check this year.

•

Got a minute for a little Big Ten bashing? Big Ten teams were 13-17-1 against nonconference teams last season and a miserable 2-11-1 against ranked teams. If this year's record against nonconference foes is better, it will be only because the overall nonconference schedule is slightly easier. Michigan is the only certain top-20 team. Ohio State can make the grade only if an inexperienced sophomore quarterback quickly learns the art of winning. Indiana, deep on defense and loaded with seniors, may surprise if it can find an adequate replacement for graduated quarterback Trent Green. Coach Barry Alvarez has turned Wisconsin from Big Ten patsy into a solid contender. The Badgers' defense allowed only 122 rushing yards per game last season, the fourth-lowest total in school history. Alvarez has seven starters back from that defense, including Lamark Shackerford, UW's first all-conference noseguard since Tim Krumrie in 1982. Penn State's Joe Paterno will have to watch lots of tape to prepare for the Nittany Lions' first full slate of conference opponents, ending over 100 years as a football independent. They do not enter the conference on a high, finishing 7--5 last year. Paterno has two quality quarterbacks this season in Kerry Collins and John Sacca, both of whom missed time last season because of injuries. Last year, Iowa collapsed under a brutal early schedule. This year's schedule is easier, but coach Hayden Fry's frustration may continue as the Hawk-eyes return only two starters on offense and only one all-conference player, tackle Mike Wells, on defense. Michigan State coach George Perles believes his Spartans (5--6 last year) are ready to have a winning season again. As always, MSU's early outing at Notre Dame is critical. Last year Illinois coach Lou Tepper had trouble deciding whether to play experienced quarterback Jason Verduzco. This year he will have no such problem because he has no experienced quarterbacks. While the offense learns the ropes, the defense will win some games. Ten of the starting eleven return from last year, the best of whom is linebacker Dana Howard. Minnesota will be improved, but not by enough to give them a winning record. Tim Schade, a transfer from Texas Christian, brings speed and versatility to the Golden Gophers at quarterback. Corey Rogers, who sat out last season for academic reasons after being named 1991 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, should give needed punch to Purdue's running game. The Boilermakers need consistency from junior quarterback Matt Pike and quick development of young players on the offensive line. Northwestern coach Gary Barnett made progress in improving the Wildcats' woeful football fortunes: NU managed three wins last year and came within a whisker of two more. Underrated quarterback Len Williams returns, but a tough nonconference schedule will make it difficult to improve on 1992's record.

Nevada stepped from Division IAA to IA in a big way last season, winning the Big West title in its first year. Chris Vargas, the feisty little quarterback who specializes in leading comebacks, returns for his senior season, as does his prime target, Bryan Reeves. The entire secondary corps has graduated, so the defense is hurting. San Jose State welcomes new head coach John Ralston, late of Stanford, the Denver Broncos, the World Football League and the Moscow Bears (the football team, not the circus act). He inherits a good team. Quarterback Jeff Garcia has strong skills and better leadership. Tailback Nathan DuPree is tough to tackle. Coach Charlie Weatherbie thinks his Utah State will be a Big West contender this year. Best of the Aggies is linebacker Jermaine Younger, who was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year last season, and quarterback Anthony Calvillo, who led the Aggies to five wins at the end of 1992. Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Northern Illinois and Southwestern Louisiana all join the Big West this year. Of the four newcomers, Northern Illinois may be the most interesting because of LeShon Johnson, a ball-of-fire running back. Huskies coach Charlie Sadler describes Johnson, who runs the 40 in 4.51 seconds, as "the best running back east of San Diego."

Notre Dame may be the only school with enough power to sustain itself as an independent. All the rest will be seeking the security (and TV revenues) of a conference. Southern Mississippi gets little national attention, but it consistently fields good teams. The Golden Eagles, 7--4 last season, return 16 starters. They'll need all of that experience. Seven road games will ruffle a few Eagle feathers. Memphis State's offense will determine the team's success this year. Quarterback Steve Matthews, who in 1992 passed for over 2000 yards and threw 18 touchdowns, returns for his senior season. Linebacker Danton Barto is the leader on the defensive side. Louisville is strong at the skill positions but will have trouble handling more powerful opponents on the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Jeff Brohm, who took every snap from center last year, is the main man on offense. Running backs Ralph Dawkins and Anthony Shelman give the team a strong backfield combination. With nine offensive starters returning and more depth than at any time in coach Bob Sutton's three-year command, Army may surprise opponents, who traditionally view meeting the Cadets as a picnic on the parade ground. East Carolina promises to run more this season, which shouldn't be difficult: Last year the Pirates threw 497 times in 11 games.

Big Ten schools used to schedule games with the Mid-American Conference as a way to pad the win column. But that has changed. Just ask Michigan State coach George Perles, whose Spartans have been soundly beaten by Central Michigan two years in a row, or Purdue's Jim Colletto after his Boilermakers were thumped by Toledo. And the MAC is always fun because it seems that every year there are five or six teams with a legitimate shot at the conference title. Akron returns quarterback Marcel Weems, a strong runner and the number-one option QB in the conference. The Zips are two-deep at every offensive position except wide receiver and kicker. Central Michigan, traditionally a run-oriented team, figures to pass a lot with quarterback Joe Youngblood, who last season set CMU records for completions (161), yardage (2209) and TDs (18). Coach Herb Deromedi will have to replace seven defensive starters from last year, including two-time all-conference performer Mike Nettie. Toledo returns substantial portions of both offense and defense, but two key players are gone: Kevin Meger, a four-year starter at quarterback, and defensive end Dan Williams, a first-round NFL draft choice. Bowling Green State, last year's MAC champ and 21--3 over the past two seasons, returns most of its offensive and defensive front lines but not much else. Miami can be a contender for the conference title if quarterback Neil Dougherty can step up his game another notch. Running back Deland McCullough led all freshman runners in yards per game, averaging 114.

The Pac Ten is the strongest conference in the nation. The scary part is that it will only get stronger, with Stanford's Bill Walsh and Southern Cal's John Robinson attracting even more good football players. If Arizona gets solid quarterbacking, the Wildcats' defense might be strong enough to edge out Washington, a very solid Stanford and a rejuvenated USC for the conference title. Decimated by injuries last season, UCLA can push itself back into bowl contention despite a tough schedule that features Nebraska and BYU in addition to the usual conference bullies. The best Bruin talent is along the offensive line. Jonathan Ogden, a Freshman All-America last season, is dominating. If you're looking for a dark horse in the conference, Arizona State could be your team. Playboy All-America Shante Carver will provide leadership and an awesome pass rush from his defensive end spot until coach Bruce Snyder's hot crop of junior college transfers gel. The offense is in the sure hands of quarterback Grady Benton, who broke Bernie Kosar's freshman record for completion percentage last season. Oregon provides a solid example of just how strong the Pac Ten really is. Despite the fact that 14 starters return, Oregon's chances of cracking the top half of the conference standings still have to be rated as slim. Washington State will have to survive a double whammy: the early departure of quarterback Drew Bledsoe to the pros and the graduation of Shaumbe Wright-Fair, the conference's leading rusher last season. Coach Keith Gilbertson suffered through a disappointing 4--7 campaign in his first season at California. He recruited well in the off-season, but the Golden Bears are probably a year away from challenging the conference front-runners. So far, coach Jerry Pettibone's two-year experiment with the wishbone offense has been a bust at Oregon State. The Beavers finished last season 1--9-1. Pettibone remains upbeat and thinks he finally has enough depth on offense to give the system a chance to succeed.

It was a banner year for the SEC. The conference produced the national champion and dominated Division IA non-conference opponents 27--9. With Alabama back at the top of the heap and strong Eastern Division teams at Florida, Tennessee and Georgia, there's little reason to expect any falloff in conference fortunes. A threatened player walkout at South Carolina after an 0--5 start evidently helped turn around the Gamecocks' season. Coach Sparky Woods installed long-haired Steve Taneyhill as his starting quarterback and the team promptly won five of its next six games. Only the overall strength of the SEC will keep the Gamecocks from a bowl. Kentucky has some good players at the skill positions: Quarterback Pookie Jones, who also plays baseball for UK, is an exceptional athlete. Randy Wyatt and Tim Calvert are dangerous pass receivers. But the Wildcats need a vast improvement from its offensive line. Vanderbilt will probably run more than pass: No starter has stepped forward to replace Marcus Wilson at quarterback, while running backs Tony Jackson and Cliff Deese, who combined for 1190 rushing yards last year, return.

The SEC's Western Division has been dominated by Alabama. But a bevy of colorful coaches will keep things entertaining until the Crimson Tide rolls out again. Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill-who drew fire for showing his players a bull castration to inspire them-is foremost among them. Sherrill likes his Bulldogs' chances because his offensive line is big and experienced and his quarterback corps is deep if not spectacular. Mississippi coach Billy Brewer will have trouble matching last year's nine wins. His biggest problem is that for the first time since he took over in 1983, he won't have an experienced returning quarterback. The Rebels' defense seems to blitz on almost every play. At Auburn, Pat Dye resigned after another mediocre season for the Tigers (5-5-1). Terry Bowden, son of Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, takes over after a successful stint at Samford (46-22-1). Bowden promises to "make the Tigers champions again." He'll have to start by recruiting better football players. Arkansas provided plenty of controversy last season. It fired head coach Jack Crowe after an opening-game loss to Division IAA The Citadel, setting off a scuffle for the head coaching spot. Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford emerged from the fray, even though he carries with him the whiff of scandal. Never mind. Hog fans want a winner. In the short term, the Hogs should have a decent passing game with several promising quarterbacks and receivers returning. This is probably a make-or-break year for Louisiana State coach Curley Hallman. LSU stumbled to a 2--9 record last year and the faithful are grumbling. With talented sophomores returning and a more imaginative scheme from new offensive coordinator Lynn Amedee, LSU should be able to put more points on the board. It had better, because the defense graduated.

Speculation continues that the Southwest Conference will merge, expand or fold in the near future. But for this season, the conference will be intact and Texas A&M remains top dog. Baylor, the only other SWC to go bowling last season (a 20-15 win over Arizona in the John Hancock), has a new coach, Chuck Reedy, and two old hands on offense: fourth-year QB J. J. Joe and Robert Strait, a 250-pound fullback. Texas, 6--5 under coach John Mackovic last season, is improved, but a brutal schedule may not let the Longhorns show it. Nonconference opponents include Colorado, Syracuse and traditional rival Oklahoma. Playboy All-America linebacker Winfred Tubbs is a big hitter, but the Longhorn secondary is questionable. Rice will miss running back Trevor Cobb, the SWC's second all-time leading rusher. But coach Fred Goldsmith hopes that the Owls will be more versatile without the Cobb option. Texas Tech will be inexperienced on defense. Coach Spike Dykes will start three sophomores at linebacker and another at rover back. The Red Raider offense is in better shape. Robert Hall and Jason Clemmons are both competent QBs and wide receiver Lloyd Hill will make a lot of All-America lists. Houston's QB Jimmy Klingler, who led the nation in total offense last year, will try to compensate for the Cougars' porous defense. Nine teams averaged 40 points against Houston in 1992, and this year the same nine are back, looking to feast again. Southern Methodist was one of the most improved teams in the nation last year. The Mustangs, who were 1--10 in 1991, finished 5--6. Unfortunately for coach Tom Rossley, 28 lettermen from that team have graduated, leaving standout defensive end Chad Patton and not much else. The situation is bleak on offense at Texas Christian. Eleven starters return from a squad that managed two wins and a tie last season. Wide receiver Jimmy Oliver could be all-conference caliber if there is anyone to throw him the ball.

•

With quarterback Trent Dilfer at the controls, Fresno State is good enough to win the WAC and finish in the top 20. The Brigham Young Cougars, who usually pass first and then pass again, may run the ball a fair amount this season, since Coach LaVell Edwards-entering his 22nd season-is impressed with both Jamal Willis at halfback and Kalin Hall at fullback. Air Force coach Fisher DeBerry has problems on both sides of the ball: He must replace ten starters on defense and integrate a new quarterback into the Falcons' pass-poor offense. San Diego State's biggest moment of the year came when Playboy All-America running back Marshall Faulk, the nation's most exciting college football player, decided to stay in college for at least one more season. Coach Al Luginbill is hoping that quarterback David Lowery and wide receiver Darnay Scott can give the Aztecs enough versatility on offense to keep opposing defenses from loading up against Faulk. Wyoming welcomes back Ryan Yarborough, who owns virtually every Cowboys receiving record. The roughest Cowboys are on Wyoming's defensive front. Kurt Whitehead, Thomas Williams and Tyrone Williams have all-conference potential. In 1992 Utah played in its first bowl game in 28 years (the team lost to Washington State in the Copper Bowl). If the Utes succeed again this year, it will be because of an improving defense. Luther Elliss, who led the WAC with 16 tackles for losses last year, is only a junior. New Mexico made significant improvements on defense last season. Unfortunately for coach Dennis Franchione, many of the players who were responsible for the upturn have graduated. Our favorite-name quarterback, Stoney Case, started every game last year. And he is only a junior. The Lobos have talent at running back and wide receiver: Winslow Oliver gained more yards (1063) than any other freshman in the nation, and Carl Winston has caught a pass in every game in which he's played (35). Colorado State fired coach Earle Bruce for "creating a climate of intimidation and fear" in its football program. Bruce, a head coach of 21 years, responded with tears and rage. "I never hurt anybody-nor would I," he sputtered, though he did later admit that he occasionally punched players. "I don't think I ever hit anyone hard enough to hurt them." If you compare the diminutive Bruce to most of his players, he's probably right. But clearly, an era of coaching has passed: Guys like Lombardi, Halas and Hayes wouldn't fit the sensitivities of the current age. The sport may be kinder, but it's certainly less colorful.

Top 20 Teams

1. Alabama 11-0*

2. Florida State 11-1

3. Michigan 10-1

4. Texas A&M 11-0

5. Syracuse 10-1

6. Nebraska 10-1

7. Miami 9-2

8. Tennessee 9-2

9. Arizona 9-2

10. Florida 9-2

11. Notre Dame 8-3

12. Washington 8-3

13. Colorado 8-3

14. Georgia 8-3

15. Stanford 8-3

16. Fresno State 8-3

17. Boston College 8-3

18. Ohio State 8-3

19. USC 8-4

20. North Carolina 8-4

The next 20: Brigham Young, North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Clemson, Indiana, West Virginia, UCLA, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Penn State, Baylor, Arizona State, Air Force, Hawaii, Texas, Nevada, Kansas, Iowa, Virginia.

*Prognostications do not include SEC championship or bowl games.

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 1993 is Mack Brown of the University of North Carolina. In five seasons, Brown has rebuilt a sagging Tar Heels football program into an ACC and national power. Brown previously worked this same turnaround magic at Tulane and Appalachian State before arriving at Chapel Hill. Still, it wasn't easy. In each of Brown's first two seasons, North Carolina finished 1-10. Brown's third season was a winner at 6-4-1. His fourth team improved to 7-4. Last year North Carolina topped off a 9-3 campaign with a Peach Bowl win over Mississippi State.

Offense

Charlie Ward--Quarterback, 6'1", 185 pounds, senior, Florida State. 1992 ACC Player of the Year. Set Seminole record for single season total offense with 3151 yards. Point guard on Florida State's top-20 basketball team.

Marshall Faulk--Running back, 5'10", 200, junior, San Diego State. Runner-up for Heisman Trophy in 1992. Only fifth player to win back-to-back national rushing titles.

Tyrone Wheatley--Running back, 6'1", 225, junior, Michigan. 1992 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Rose Bowl MVP. Averaged 152 all-purpose yards per game.

Calvin Jones--Running back, 5'10", 210, junior, Nebraska. The Big Eight's 1992 Offensive Player of the Year. First Nebraska back to gain more than 2000 yards (2110) before end of his sophomore year.

Shelby Hill--Wide receiver, 6', 194, senior, Syracuse. Currently ranks sixth on Syracuse all-time receiving chart with 1359 yards.

Michael Westbrook--Wide receiver, 6'4", 210, junior, Colorado. Holds school record with 76 receptions for 1060 yards and eight TDs last season.

Jim Pyne--Center, 6'2", 280, senior, Virginia Tech. Over 1800 snaps in college career and has never allowed a sack over his position.

Bernard Williams--Guard, 6'9", 310, senior, Georgia. Strength and driving power make him a likely high NFL draft pick.

Mike Bedosky--Guard, 6'5", 288, senior, Missouri. All-Big Eight and Academic Big Eight choice last season. 31 consecutive starts.

Tony Boselli--Tackle, 6'8", 295, junior, Southern Cal. Only fifth USC sophomore to make All-America. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Todd Steussie--Tackle, 6'6", 305, senior, California. All-PAC Ten. Bench-presses 465 pounds.

Joe Allison--Placekicker, 6', 190, senior, Memphis State. Nation's top kicker. Converted 23 of 25 field-goal attempts.

Tamarick Vanover--Kick returner, 6'1", 210, sophomore, Florida State. The ACC's 1992 Rookie of the Year. Averaged 51.6 yards on eight kick-off returns last season.

Defense

Shante Carver--End, 6'6", 230, senior, Arizona State. Broke ASU record for career quarterback sacks (31) in three seasons.

Willie McGinest--End, 6'6", 245, senior, Southern Cal. Pac Ten sack co-leader with 16. Had 23 tackles for losses.

Dan Wilkinson--Tackle, 6'5", 300, sophomore, Ohio State. All-Big Ten in first season after being switched from offense.

Rob Waldrop--Tackle, 6'2", 275, senior, Arizona. One of three finalists for Outland Trophy in 1992. Had 22 tackles for losses and ten quarterback sacks last season.

Keith Burns--Linebacker, 6'2", 235, senior, Oklahoma State. The Big Eight's 1992 Newcomer of the Year. Had 126 total tackles.

Winfred Tubbs--Linebacker, 6'5", 250, senior, Texas. Led conference with 157 tackles last season.

Dewayne Dotson--Linebacker, 6'2", 255, senior, Mississippi. All-SEC. Described as dominant player by Rebel coach Billy Brewer.

Antonio Langham--Cornerback, 6'1", 170, senior, Alabama. Made key plays in three games, one an interception and return for a touchdown in the SEC championship game.

Corey Sawyer--Cornerback, 5'11", 170, junior, Florida State. Led the ACC in interceptions with seven and in punt returns with a 14.8-yard average.

Shonte Peoples--Safety, 6'1", 227, senior, Michigan. Wolverines' interception leader. Had 72 tackles.

Terris Harris--Safety, 6'1", 195, senior, Miami. Hurricanes' top returning tackler.

Dan Eichloff--Punter, 6', 215, senior, Kansas. Two-time Playboy All-America. Averaged 40.62 yards per punt. Converted 16 of 20 field-goal attempts, including a 61-yarder.

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as on the playing field. Nominated by their universities, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, receives a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's university.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Steve Wasylk from Michigan State. A free safety for the Spartans, he holds the school record for tackles by a defensive back in one season. The top student in MSU's engineering department, Steve's three-year grade point average is 3.957.

Honorable mentions this year go to Tom Burns (Virginia), Tim Ruddy (Notre Dame), Justin Hall (New Mexico), Pat O'Neill (Syracuse), Robert King (Texas Tech), Bob Dudley (Bowling Green State), Mike Cole (Illinois), Chris Oliver (Arkansas), Marc Milia (Michigan), Kenneth Alexander (Florida State), Jim Nevelle (Washington), Tom Hetherington (Rice) and Matt Taffoni (West Virginia).

Rest of the Best

Quarterbacks: Trent Dilfer (Fresno State), Heath Shuler (Tennessee), Eric Zeier (Georgia), Marvin Graves (Syracuse), Glenn Foley (Boston College), Len Williams (Northwestern), Steve Taneyhill (South Carolina)

Running Backs: Greg Hill (Texas A&M), Napoleon Kaufman (Washington), LeShon Johnson (Northern Illinois), Errict Rhett (Florida), Nathan DuPree (San Jose State)

Receivers: Lloyd Hill (Texas Tech), Charles Johnson (Colorado), Lee Gissendaner (Northwestern), Derrick Alexander (Michigan), Ryan Yarborough (Wyoming), Johnnie Morton (USC), Darnay Scott (San Diego State), David Palmer (Alabama), Corey Holliday (North Carolina), Willie Jackson (Florida), Carlester Crumpler (East Carolina)

Offensive Linemen: Tobie Sheils (Alabama), Tim Ruddy, Aaron Taylor (Notre Dame), Zach Wiegert (Nebraska), Stacy Seegars (Clemson), David Leaks (Baylor), Reggie Green (Florida), Mark Dixon (Virginia), Tre Johnson (Temple), Vaughn Parker (UCLA), Kevin Mawae (Louisiana State), Jim Nevelle (Washington), Tom Nalen (Boston College)

Defensive Linemen: Sam Adams (Texas A&M), Charles Beauchamp (Indiana), Darren Krein (Miami), Bernard Carter (East Carolina), Kevin Mitchell (Syracuse), Andy Mason (Washington), Kevin Carter (Florida), Luther Elliss (Utah), Lamark Shackerford (Wisconsin), Taase Faumui (Hawaii), Bryant Young (Notre Dame)

Linebackers: Ron Woolfork (Colorado), Trev Alberts (Nebraska), Leman-ski Hall (Alabama), Derrick Brooks (Florida State), Steve Morrison (Michigan), Tyrone Nix (Southern Mississippi), Barron Wortham (Texas-El Paso), Cassius Ware (Mississippi), Danton Barto (Memphis State)

Defensive Backs: Tyronne Drakeford (Virginia Tech), Jaime Mendez (Kansas State), Jimmy Young (Purdue), Johnny Dixon (Mississippi), Greg Evans (Texas Christian), Aaron Glenn (Texas A&M), Jeff Burris (Notre Dame), Perry Carter (Southern Mississippi)

Placekickers: Scott Etheridge (Auburn), John Becksvoort (Tennessee), Joe Nedney (San Jose State), Scott Szeredy (Texas), Tommy Thompson (Oregon), Doug Brien (California)

Punters: Mitch Berger (Colorado), Pat O'Neill (Syracuse), Todd Jordan (Mississippi State), Mike Thomas (North Carolina), Shayne Edge (Florida), Tommy Thompson (Oregon), Todd Sauerbrun (West Virginia)

Atlantic Coast

Florida State.....................................11-1

North Carolina....................................8-4

North Carolina State...........................7-4

Clemson............................................7-4

Virginia..............................................6-5

Georgia Tech......................................6-5

Wake Forest.......................................5-6

Maryland...........................................4-7

Duke..................................................4-7

Big East

Syracuse.........................................10-1

Miami................................................9-2

Boston College...................................8-3

West Virginia......................................7-4

Rutgers..............................................6-5

Virginia Tech......................................4-7

Pittsburgh..........................................4-7

Temple...............................................3-8

Big Eight

Nebraska............................................10-1

Colorado...............................................8-3

Oklahoma.............................................7-4

Kansas.................................................6-5

Kansas State.........................................6-5

Missouri................................................5-6

Oklahoma State.....................................5-6

Iowa State.............................................4-7

The Playboy All-America Weekend

Playboy has published its annual Pigskin Preview and selected a preseason college All-America football team for the past 37 years. Since 1960 the magazine has gathered together these preseason All-Americas at the Playboy All-America Weekend (this year held at the Pointe Hilton Resort at Tapatio Cliffs in Phoenix, Arizona), so that the players can have some fun before the rigors of the college football season begin. In addition, portions of this year's weekend activities were taped as part of The Reebok Preseason College Football Special, featuring the 1993 Playboy All-America team. The show, hosted by Pat O'Brien, will air across the nation during August. Check your local listings for time and station.

Big Ten

Michigan.............................................10-1

Ohio State.............................................8-3

Indiana..................................................7-4

Wisconsin.............................................7-4

Penn State.............................................7-4

Iowa.....................................................6-5

Michigan State......................................6-5

Illinois...................................................5-6

Minnesota.............................................4-7

Purdue..................................................3-8

Northwestern........................................3-8

Big West

Nevada.................................................8-3

San Jose State......................................6-5

Utah State.............................................5-6

UNLV....................................................5-6

Northern Illinois.....................................5-6

New Mexico State.................................5-6

Louisiana Tech......................................4-7

Pacific...................................................4-7

Southwestern Louisiana........................3-8

Arkansas State......................................3-8

Independents

Notre Dame...........................................8-3

Southern Mississippi.............................6-5

Memphis State......................................6-5

Louisville...............................................5-6

Army....................................................5-6

East Carolina.........................................4-7

Tulsa.....................................................4-7

Cincinnati..............................................4-7

Navy.....................................................3-8

Tulane...................................................3-9

Mid-American

Akron....................................................8-3

Central Michigan...................................7-4

Toledo...................................................7-4

Bowling Green State..............................7-4

Miami...................................................6-5

Western Michigan.................................5-6

Ball State...............................................5-6

Kent State.............................................4-7

Ohio......................................................2-9

Eastern Michigan..................................2-9

Pacific Ten

Arizona.................................................9-2

Washington...........................................8-3

Stanford................................................8-3

USC......................................................8-4

UCLA....................................................7-4

Arizona State.........................................7-4

Oregon..................................................6-5

Washington State..................................5-6

California..............................................5-7

Oregon State.........................................3-8

Southeastern

Eastern Division

Florida...................................................9-2

Tennessee.............................................9-2

Georgia.................................................8-3

South Carolina......................................6-5

Kentucky...............................................4-7

Vanderbilt..............................................3-8

Western Division

Alabama.............................................11-0

Mississippi State...................................8-3

Mississippi............................................7-4

Auburn..................................................6-5

Arkansas...............................................5-6

Louisiana State.....................................3-8

Southwest

Texas A&M...................................11-0

Baylor...................................................7-4

Texas....................................................6-5

Rice......................................................6-5

Texas Tech............................................5-6

Houston................................................5-6

Southern Methodist...............................3-8

Texas Christian......................................3-8

Western Athletic

Fresno State..........................................8-3

Brigham Young......................................7-4

Air Force...............................................7-5

Hawaii..................................................7-5

San Diego State....................................6-5

Wyoming..............................................5-6

Utah......................................................5-6

New Mexico..........................................4-7

Colorado State......................................4-7

UTEP....................................................3-8