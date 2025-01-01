Phat Chance

The Hot Word today for anything that's cool is "phat," as in "Check out these phat threads." Obviously casual, this phat stuff appeals to guys who like their clothing the way they like their rock music--tough and loaded with attitude. Leather jackets appear well-worn and beaten, flannel shirts are prewashed and jeans are roughed-up, all before reaching department-store shelves. It's a kind of buy-new-look-old way of dressing that is comfortable, unpretentious and easy to pull together. Here are some pointers: First, think loose and layered. An oversized plaid shirt, for example, is fine on its own, but it's even better over a Henley or a hooded knit top. Jeans are best worn baggy (try flashback bell-bottoms, flares or wide-leg styles). Combat or workman-type boots should be left untied and relaxed. And outerwear, ranging from motorcycle leathers to Army-surplus officers' jackets, adds the right finishing touch. That's phat!