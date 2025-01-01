TV as you Like it

The old Adage "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" has become the consumer electronics dictum for the Nineties. Companies once considered archrivals are now teaming up in an effort to grab a piece of the industry's latest multibillion-dollar pie: interactive television. Apple and IBM have formed a multimedia software company called Kaleida. Microsoft, General Instrument and Intel are working on a smart cable box, with RCA and IBM developing a smart TV to go with it. Matsushita, AT&T and Time Warner are backing an interactive entertainment system called 3DO. AT&T also just bought 20 percent of Sierra and has formed a partnership with Sega. Movie studios, in their rush to embrace the new technologies, have created such a fervor that the movement has been dubbed "Hollywood Meets Silicon Valley--Part Deux."

What does all this mean for you? Ultimately, an entirely new approach to television viewing. Instead of lying back and absorbing entertainment, you'll have the option of interacting with programs in a number of ways. Want to switch cameras to watch Michael Jordan slamdunk from another angle? No problem. You'll also be able to alter the plots of movies, buy tickets to concerts and ball games, order a CD while watching a music video, purchase items from your favorite catalogs and department stores, play video games over the airwaves, learn how to paint or how to play a musical instrument, improve your golf swing, customize your own workout--the possibilities are endless.

Initially, most of this interactive action will be on the familiar five-inch compact disc. Think of it as the computerization of the American living room, with the audio CD evolving into the CD-ROM of the computer world. In addition to storing crystal-clear digital sound, these next-generation multimedia CDs will let you manipulate brilliant graphics, full-motion video and text via computers disguised as user-friendly black boxes. And given the CD's tremendous storage capacity--up to 650 megabytes compared with 24 for the best video-game cartridge--programmers can create entertainment and educational software beyond anything you've ever seen.

According to Trip Hawkins, developer of the interactive format called 3DO, this will be the decade of CD-based multimedia. "People are tired of passive entertainment. They want to interact with programs in realistic, stimulating ways," says Hawkins. "The reason multimedia is so hot is that the technology is finally available to let people do the kinds of exciting things they want--fast and cheap."

Of course, just as VHS and Beta battled it out in the home-video arena, there are several competing systems, including 3DO, vying to become the standard in CD-based interactive entertainment. Here's a roundup of who's who and what each system has to offer.

Philips CD-I

Called the "Imagination Machine," Philips' CD-I was one of the first multimedia components on the market. Initially released in 1991, it will be relaunched this fall with full-motion digital video and some exciting new software.

Hardware: CD-I combines digital sound, video and 16-bit computing power in a component that resembles a single-disc CD player.

Software: Five-inch audio CDs, photo CDs (discs that store images taken with 35mm cameras) and interactive CD-I discs. CD-I can also play VHS-quality movies when used with an optional full-motion-video cartridge ($250).

Advantages: CD-I is a worldwide standard backed by Philips, the multibillion-dollar company that invented audiocassettes and jointly developed the CD format with Sony. It's also the first system to offer full-motion digital video.

Disadvantages: Philips is still the only CD-I hardware manufacturer in America. (Buyers typically like to see more support.) Plus, it's rumored that 16-bit systems will eventually be replaced by more powerful 32-bit ones.

Hot titles: Voyeur (Philips Interactive Media and Propaganda Films): The first in a new wave of adult interactive movies, this PG-rated disc (starring Robert Culp, of I Spy fame) lets you sneak peeks into characters' bedroom windows. Playboy's Complete Massage (Playboy Home Video): An interactive guide to sensual rubdowns. Kathy Smith's Personal Trainer (Philips Interactive Media): A full-motion-video disc that lets you personalize your workout, count calories burned and track weight loss. Top Gun, Apocalypse Now and Beverly Hills Cop II (Paramount): The first full-motion-video movies on five-inch disc.

Price: About $600 for the player, with discs priced between $20 and $60.

Sega CD

Sega CD makes no claims to be anything more than a hot game machine--no education or reference discs here. That (and a relatively low price) may be why close to a million players have been sold in America, compared with 100,000 worldwide for CD-I.

Hardware: The 16-bit Sega CD module hooks up to the Genesis console, which is sold separately. A built-in QSound chip adds 3-D audio to games without the need for rear speakers.

Software: Five-inch audio CDs, CD&G (compact discs that have audio and still graphics) and Sega-licensed CDs.

Advantages: The system takes electronic gaming up a big notch by improving video quality, sound experience and difficulty levels. Sega is so confident of this new product line that it has invested $10 million in a studio that will be used solely to design discs for Sega CD.

Disadvantages: Video imagery is not as smooth-moving as it is on some of the other systems.

Hot titles: Jurassic Park, Batman Returns (both by Sega) and Bram Stoker's Dracula (Sony Imagesoft): Three action-packed games based on the movies of the same names. World Series Baseball (Sega): Good sports action featuring all 28 teams with stats from real major-leaguers. Mortal Combat (Acclaim): The number-one arcade game comes to Sega CD with the same fistfighting excitement. Make My Video: INXS (Sega): Create your own music videos using three songs by this hot Australian rock group.

Price: The Sega CD console ($229) must be connected to a Sega Genesis system ($99). Games are priced between $20 and $60.

3DO

The most talked-about multimedia system, 3DO was formally introduced in January 1993 by entrepreneur Trip Hawkins. The founder of video- and computer-game maker Electronics Arts, Hawkins is counting on his new system to become the industry standard in interactive CD entertainment. So is Panasonic, the producer of the first-generation 3DO hardware (the FZ-1 REAL Interactive Multiplayer), and a number of other heavy-hitter companies.

Hardware: A 32-bit processor that looks like a standard CD player.

Software: Five-inch audio and photo CDs, interactive 3DO discs, plus full-motion-video discs when the add-on module becomes available in mid-1994. Twenty 3DO tides are scheduled for release by Christmas.

Advantages: 3DO has an impressive list of backers, including AT&T, Matsushita (Panasonic) and Sanyo on the hardware side, and 300 software developers, including MCA/Universal, Time Warner and Electronic Arts. With double the power of its 16-bit competition, 3DO delivers enhanced color and superior, faster-moving graphics. A built-in technology called Cinepak offers near-full-motion-video capability without requiring an add-on module.

Disadvantages: Despite all the early hype, many industry insiders are taking an "I'll believe it when I see it" attitude.

Hot titles: The 7th Guest Part II: The 11th Hour (Trilobyte): 3DO version of the haunted-house mystery that many consider to be the finest CD-ROM computer game ever made. Star Trek: The Next Generation (Spectrum Holobyte): Enjoy excellent 3-D graphics and digital sound while "exploring strange new worlds" with the crew of the starship Enterprise. Demolition Man (Virgin Games): Based on the action flick starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes, this game lets you alter the futuristic cops-and-robbers plot using 15 minutes of extra footage edited from the movie. The Dream Machine (New Machine Publishing): A hostess guides you through a house of pleasure and you decide if you'd like her to be passive or domineering. Includes video clips of top adult-film stars.

Price: $700 for the hardware, with CDs priced between $50 and $60.

Pioneer Laser Active

Rather than work exclusively with digital technology like its competitors, Pioneer's new Laser Active system combines analog video with digital audio to offer the same great picture and sound favored by laser disc lovers. While the quality is top-notch, hardware and software support are critical to the format's long-term success.

Hardware: Optical disc system is also a laser disc player.

Software: Five-inch audio CDs, eight-and 12-inch laser discs and 12-inch Laser Active discs. Add-on modules let you play Sega and Turbo Grafx games as well as karaoke discs. About ten Laser Active discs have been promised.

Advantages: Picture quality is the best of all the interactive systems. The machine also has the potential to be the ultimate combination player because it accepts CDs, LDs and has slots for other game systems. Modules can be designed for new optical formats (such as 3DO) as they're developed.

Disadvantages: Pioneer is the only hardware manufacturer, and support from the software community is limited as well.

Hot titles: Pyramid Patrol (Taito): An outer-space/other-dimensional shooter featuring graphics on a par with those of the virtual reality movie The Lawnmower Man. Unfortunately, it's the only Laser Active game we've seen.

Price: The Pioneer CLD-A100 Laser Active player costs $799, with Sega and Turbo Grafx modules priced at $499 each. A karaoke pack is an extra $299, with discs expected to cost about $80.

Turbo Technologies Inc.

The new owner of the Turbo Grafx 16 and Turbo Duo CD systems, TTI is going after an older game player than Sega and Nintendo attract. Some great new software and interesting technologies may be just what the company needs to carve that niche.

Hardware: 16-bit game system.

Software: Five-inch audio CDs, Turbo Grafx 16 cartridges, original Turbo CDs and new Super CDs. About 30 games will be available by Christmas.

Advantages: In addition to offering a few outstanding new games, TTI has introduced Intelligent Link, a $100 cable accessory that lets you use Turbo Duo as an external CD-ROM drive for Macintosh or IBM-compatible computers.

Disadvantages: Software availability and support are limited.

Hot titles: Our favorite in TTI's lineup of games-only software is King of the Monsters 2, a Super CD title that brings out the prehistoric beast in you.

Price: The Turbo Duo console sells for about $300. CD games range from $40 to $60.

Memorex

Radio Shack is chasing the interactive jackpot through multimedia computers, such as the top-selling Tandy Sensation, and through a TV component called the Video Information System. Sold as the Memorex MD-2500, VIS is an interactive CD-ROM unit that is often referred to as "TV Windows," since the software (like that of the PC) is heavy on text and light on graphics.

Hardware: An IBM PC-based 16-bit system.

Software: Five-inch audio CDs and VIS CD-ROM discs.

Advantages: Some VIS discs also run on IBM-compatible multimedia computers. To spur interestin the system, Radio Shack has dropped the price of the MD-2500 by $300.

Disadvantages: Underpowered hardware and software that is more textual than visual.

Hot titles: Video Movie Guide (Advance Multimedia): About 12,000 movie listings, cross-indexed five ways. New Basics Electronic Cookbook (Xiphias): Holds a slew of recipes that come from the Silver Palate cookbook series. Links (Access Software): A golf-game simulation that lets you putt around on 12 popular courses, including Dorado Beach and Pinehurst.

Price: After being introduced at $699, the MD-2500 is now selling for about $400. Software ranges from $20 to $70.

Commodore

Although Commodore's initial entry into the interactive TV market, CDTV, had a small, dedicated following, it wasn't enough to keep the system afloat. Consequently, the company is taking a second stab at multimedia, this time with the Amiga CD32, a promising new machine that has double the power of CDTV and even better graphics capability.

Hardware: 32-bit game console with a double-speed CD-ROM drive.

Software: Five-inch audio CDs, CD&G, CDTV CD-ROMs and new CD32 discs. The unit also plays full-motion-video discs with an add-on module. Between 50 to 100 titles are expected by Christmas.

Advantages: Has the same hardware configuration as 3DO, making it one of the most powerful systems on the market. Since CD32 is based on the Amiga 1200 computer, it will offer the same exceptional graphics and animation, using up to 256,000 colors. It is also compatible with original CDTV software and has an extremely competitive price.

Disadvantages: Commodore is the only hardware manufacturer. Plus, 3DO has a jump on the 32-bit category with its two-year promotional campaign.

Hot titles: Sim City (Maxis): Build a fantasy city as you see fit--and suffer the consequences. Psygnosis (Microcosm): A Fantastic Voyage--type adventure in the body of a VIP. Jurassic Park (Ocean): CD32's game based on the Spielberg movie capitalizes on the system's full-motion-video capability. Grand Prix (Microprose): Navigate 16 different (real-life) race tracks behind the wheel of a Formula One road rocket.

Price: A CD32 player costs $400, with full-motion-video cartridge priced at about $250. Discs range from $20 to $60.

And There's More

More powerful CD-ROM interactive systems are on the horizon. Rumors abound of a Nintendo 32-bit CD machine. NEC will introduce a high-powered 32-bit console in Japan early in 1994. Then Atari will up the ante with a 64-bit game console called Jaguar, planned for limited release this year and a nationwide rollout in 1994.

This interactive action is only the beginning. The Sega Channel goes on the air next year, training people to think of their TV not just as a window to entertainment but also as a tool that opens new worlds of fun and games. Small-dish-satellite home entertainment will become a reality in 1994, delivering high-quality digital audio and video to millions of homes. And fiber-optic telephone lines with tremendous picture and sound capabilities are snaking their way under the streets of America. So sit back, but don't expect to relax.

