Playboy's College Basketball Preview

College Basketball is play for play and game for game the most exciting sport around, especially when March madness approaches. If the fine-tuning made by the NCAA rules committee this past off-season has the desired effect, disclaimers may have to be posted warning people with high blood pressure or weak hearts to stay away.

The shot clock has been shortened in college play from 45 to 35 seconds, a move that should speed up the end of games and give an edge to teams that run on offense and press and trap on defense. Also, the clock will automatically stop after every basket in the last minute of the game and each overtime, thus eliminating the need for teams to call frequent time-outs simply to control the clock. Finally, the five-second player-possession-while-guarded rule has been eliminated.

Before you complain about the rules committee messing with an already successful college game formula, remember that these are the same guys who had the smarts to put the three-point shot into college ball a few years ago. That rule change put a reborn emphasis on finesse, catapulted the skilled small man into the middle of the action and paved the way for countless last-minute heroics.

Before any more time runs off our shot clock, let's take a fast break through the world of college basketball for the coming season and see if we can discern who's going to be good and, of course, who's going to be best.

Atlantic Coast

I hope you're not tired of hearing about the champion North Carolina Tar Heels, because the best has become better. Former Playboy Coach of the Year Dean Smith has a chance to hang back-to-back national championship banners, not only because four super starters and three strong bench players are returning from last season's 34–4 squad but also because he has recruited three of the top freshman prospects in the nation. The centerpiece of this team is Playboy All-America center Eric Montross, whose dramatic improvement during the past season was a key to the Tar Heels' success. With Montross in the middle and Brian Reese and Derrick Phelps executing the traps, this year's Carolina defense will be as strong as last year's, despite the graduation of forward George Lynch. Freshmen Jerry Stackhouse (6'6?), Rasheed Wallace (6'10?) and Jeff McInnis (6'4?), despite all their talent, will probably get a dose of Smith's philosophy of "limited playing time" early in the season. Down the road at Durham, coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils will find out what life is like without Bobby Hurley, the team's floor general through two national championships. Chris Collins, son of former NBA star Doug, will need all his father's genes to fill Hurley's role. Playboy All-America Grant Hill, slowed by an injury for part of last season, should have a big year. Antonio Lang and Cherokee Parks must play big under the boards if Duke is to make it to its seventh Final Four in nine years. Georgia Tech played on a roller coaster at the end of last season, soaring as it surprised first Duke (69–66) and finally North Carolina (77–75) to win the ACC tournament, and then plummeting against Southern in the first round of the tournament. Coach Bobby Cremins then decided to take a coaching job at South Carolina but returned to the fold out of loyalty to his players—and pretty good players they are. James Forrest, the ACC tourney MVP and a muscular 6'8?, can play well under the basket as well as pop out to hit the three. Left-handed point guard Travis Best, along with Drew Barry, Martice Moore and three-point threat Fred Vinson, will add sting to the Yellow Jackets' attack. Virginia returns four starters from its 21-win squad but will find it tough to move up in this strong conference. Cory Alexander (18.8 points per game) and Junior Burrough (14.6) are coach Jeff Jones' best players. Clemson 6'10? junior center Sharone Wright (15.9 ppg and 10.5 rebounds per game) only figures to get stronger. Coach Cliff Ellis will have problems replacing graduated point guard Chris Whitney, who led the Tigers in assists and three-point shooting. Florida State's younger players will have to develop quickly if the team is to equal last season's 25-win, Elite Eight performance. Playboy All-America Bob Sura will lead the Seminoles in points and intensity. Coach Pat Kennedy will again keep his fingers crossed that Charlie Ward, a Playboy All-America quarterback for FSU, makes it through the football season unscathed. Wake Forest will be without Rodney Rogers, who went to the NBA a year early. Randolph Childress (19 ppg) can pick up some, but not all, of the slack. Maryland will be talented but young. Coach Gary Williams could start four sophomores and a freshman. Guard Johnny Rhodes and freshman Keith Booth will be heard from.

Atlantic Ten

With six of eight teams qualifying for postseason play last year, the Atlantic Ten again demonstrated that it is one of the strongest hoops conferences in the nation. Temple muddled along last season, at one point being no better than 10–10 in February. But Coach John Chaney's skill and patience paid off at season's end as the Owls finished in a flurry and fought their way to the West Regional Final before losing to Michigan. With all five starters returning, Chaney may not have to wait as long this year. Aaron McKie (20.6 ppg) and Eddie Jones (17 ppg) will again do most of the scoring. Massachusetts must replace two of its top three shooters from its 24-win team of last season. But coach John Calipari landed what may be his best recruiting class yet, including 6'11? forward-center Marcus Camby. The Minutemen will get balanced double-digit scoring from returning veterans Lou Roe and Mike Williams. George Washington features some exotic names and basketball talent to match. Sophomore Yinka Dare (continued on page 188)College Basketball(continued from page 172) (7'1?) blocked 84 shots and averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, all in just his second year of organized basketball. Kwame Evans solidifies the Colonials' backcourt. St. Joseph's has a formidable talent at guard in senior Bernard Blunt, who averaged 18 points a game last season. The Hawks won 18 games last season without a true center; they don't have one this year, either. West Virginia and Rhode Island could be good enough to get into postseason play but may not be good enough to crack the top half of the conference standings. With 7' Derrick Alston (19.9 ppg) at center and top Pittsburgh recruit Tom Pipkins in the lineup, Duquesne could make some noise in the conference, which they rejoined after a brief stay in the Midwestern Conference.

Big East

The traditionally strong Big East Conference suffered through a mediocre season last year. Syracuse was in the first year of an NCAA-imposed probation that prohibited postseason play. Seton Hall and St. John's got to the NCAA tournament but survived only into the second round. Four other teams appeared in the postseason NIT, not the usual showcase for a conference that once routinely placed four teams among the nation's basketball elite. However, with lots of talented underclassmen returning and the Orangemen again eligible, the Big East may qualify five teams for the NCAA tournament. The conference will be evenly balanced, but our nod goes to Georgetown. Coach John Thompson returns all five starters from the team that finished second by a single point to Minnesota in the NIT. His best player is Playboy All-America Othella Harrington, who seemed to improve in every game during his freshman season. Senior point guard Joey Brown will control the floor for the Hoyas, while Robert Churchwell and Duane Spencer provide steady play at the forward positions. Connecticut forward Donyell Marshall was impressive on this past summer's elite Team USA, leading all scorers with a 14.8 ppg average. The 6'9? forward, still only a junior, will be teamed with three other returning starters for the Huskies, and coach Jim Calhoun has recruited Doron Sheffer, a highly regarded point guard from Israel. With such agile, athletic players as Lawrence Moten, Adrian Autry and John Wallace, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's Orangemen will go up-tempo this season. Forward Lucious Jackson may be on the verge of stardom. Boston College, another squad with five returning starters, will be nearly as good. Big man for the Eagles is 6'9? senior forward Bill Curley, certain to make some All-America teams at season's end. Howard Eisley and Malcolm Huckaby return for their fourth season as backcourt partners. Seton Hall loses points, defense and size with the graduation of Terry Dehere, the school's all-time leading scorer; Jerry Walker, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year; and 7'2? Luther Wright, who left school to pursue a pro basketball career. Coach P. J. Carlesimo, however, is a master of rebuilding on the fly. His big gun will be Arturas Karnishovas, who contributed more than 14 points per game last season. Danny Hurley, little brother of Bobby, and Bryan Caver give the Pirates a smart, experienced backcourt. Six-eight freshman Donnell Williams will contribute immediately. Providence, a strong defensive and rebounding team, needs to improve its offense, particularly from the free-throw line, where the Friars shot only 63.8 percent. Coach Rick Barnes is hoping that freshman recruit Jason Murdock has some of the basketball talent of cousin Eric, now a Milwaukee Buck. St. John's, expected to finish toward the bottom of the conference last year after the loss of four starters and the retirement of longtime coach Lou Carnesecca, posted a 12–6 conference record, good enough to take second in the Big East. Credit rookie coach Brian Mahoney and 6'11? center Shawnelle Scott (who averaged better than 13 points and seven rebounds a game). Scott welcomes new teammate James Scott, the first player since Larry Johnson to be named a two-time junior college All-America. Miami could be ready to make a move toward the top. Coach Leonard Hamilton landed his third strong recruiting class in three tries. Guard Steve Edwards lived up to expectations last season by averaging 15.9 ppg as a freshman. Constantin Popa (7'3?) holds down the center spot, and Jamal Johnson, a transfer from junior college national champ Pensacola, is solid.

Big Eight

Big Eight teams piled up impressive win-loss records last season, with only Colorado failing to win at least 19 games. And six Big Eight teams received invitations to the big dance. Of course, the Kansas Jayhawks battled all the way to New Orleans before losing to eventual national champ North Carolina. But everybody else in this tradition-rich basketball conference went home early with a red face. Four teams were eliminated in the first round, a fifth in the second. And when the NBA draft rolled around, it was again only Kansas that had players chosen (Rex Walters and Adonis Jordan). Never fear, the Big Eight will rise again. And the spot on which it will likely shine brightest this season will be Stillwater, Oklahoma, home of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Playboy All-America Bryant "Big Country" Reeves. Coach Eddie Sutton will team Reeves with three other returning starters and add Chianti Roberts, an Oklahoma High School Player of the Year who averaged more than 25 points his senior season. As mentioned above, Kansas has lost its backcourt combo to the NBA, but Roy Williams still has lots of talent. Forward Richard Scott assumes the role of team leader, while Steve Woodberry, outstanding last season off the bench, moves into a starting spot. Greg Ostertag, at 7'2? the tallest player in KU history, will play the middle, while Calvin Rayford and freshman Jacque Vaughn compete to start at point guard. Iowa State returns strength up front in forward Julius Michalik. The Cyclones will have problems in the backcourt, however, with the graduation of guards Justus Thigpen and Ron Bayless. Missouri won only five conference games last season, but then muscled up to win the conference postseason tourney. Coach Norm Stewart will attempt to build on that momentum. Melvin Booker (15.8 ppg) and Jevon Crudup (13.6 ppg) are the Tigers' primary point producers. Nebraska coach Danny Nee will build his offense around 6'7? senior guard Eric Piatkowski (16.7 ppg). Jamar Johnson returns for his third season at point guard, giving the Cornhuskers one of the best backcourt combinations in the conference. Juco transfer Melvin Brooks, a 6'10? center, could give Nebraska needed help in the middle. Dana Altman has steadily improved his win totals as coach at Kansas State, totaling 13, 16, then 19 wins in his three seasons. The Wildcats will once again approach the 20-win mark because three solid starters return, and Altman has added two strong junior college (continued on page 195)College Basketball(continued from page 188) transfers. The best Kansas State player is point guard Anthony Beane. Oklahoma basketball fortunes have fallen down and can't get up. The Sooners won 20 games last year but didn't particularly impress anyone, failing to make the NCAA tournament for only the second time in Billy Tubbs' 13-year coaching tenure. With only one starter, Jeff Webster, returning from last season, they probably won't make it this year, either. Tubbs, as usual, has hit the junior college circuit hard in search of a quick fix. Colorado coach Joe Harrington continues to search for players who can complement the Buffaloes' outstanding guard Donnie Boyce (19.1 ppg). Mack Tuck may be the guy he's been looking for. Harrington describes him as "one of the most talented players I've ever recruited as head coach."

Big Ten

With eight or nine teams capable of contending for the conference title and invitations to the NCAA tournament, this could be the best season yet for a conference that once based its national reputation on its performance on the football field. Chances are the conference crown will be split two, three or four ways. The team that goes the furthest in postseason play will be the one that survives a brutally competitive league schedule. Indiana coach Bob Knight has a perfect situation: Expectations are lower because of the graduation of star Calbert Cheaney, even though IU has more depth than last season (when the Hoosiers had only nine players most of the season) and five talented freshmen whom Knight can mold into his style of player. If Damon Bailey can step into the role of team leader and Alan Henderson's knee holds up after an injury that probably cost Indiana a national title, Knight and company will give their competition fits. We'll go out on a limb and predict that Stu Jackson's young and talented Wisconsin team will be as good as any in the conference come March. The Badgers were already loaded with talent on the perimeter with the return of Playboy All-America forward Michael Finley and senior guard Tracy Webster. Inside punch on defense and the boards will come from 7'1? freshman Rashard Griffith, who averaged 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots for Chicago King, the number-two-ranked high school team in the nation last season. Freshman forward Jalil Roberts, who played for Bob Hurley, Sr., at St. Anthony's in Jersey City, will also contribute. Michigan's Fab Five is now the Fab Four since the truly fabulous Chris Webber turned pro and successfully short-circuited countless bad jokes about his ill-fated time-out call in the Wolverines' second consecutive second-place finish for the NCAA title. Forward Juwan Howard (who needs only a little more aggressiveness to go with a deft shooting touch) and guard Jalen Rose are coach Steve Fisher's prime-time players. Minnesota, which was stung by being passed over for the NCAA tournament after winning 17 games, took its vengeance by winning the postseason NIT title. Coach Clem Haskins returns all five of the starters from that team, including Playboy All-America guard Voshon Lenard, who won MVP honors at the NIT. Look for small guard Arriel McDonald and forward Jayson Walton to play significant roles for the Golden Gophers. Illinois loses only one starter, Andy Kaufmann, an erratic small forward, from its 19-win team of last season. Forward Deon Thomas (18.3 ppg) is a terror inside, Rennie Clemons is solid at point guard and shooting guard Richard Keene is a deadeye from three-point range. Freshman Kiwane Garris and 6'9? redshirt Chris Gandy will help keep coach Lou Henson's hairdo in place by contributing from the bench. Purdue, traditional overachievers under 13-year coach Gene Keady, fell short of at least Keady's expectations last season by finishing 18–10 and taking an NCAA first-round bow in the East Regional. Playboy All-America Glenn Robinson, who flirted with the NBA before opting to return to West Lafayette for another season, is Keady's key to success. The Boilermakers will also need more point production from forwards Cuonzo Martin and Ian Stanback. Matt ten Dam—Purdue's tallest (7'2?) and heaviest (305 pounds) player ever—is a Keady project worth watching. Ohio State coach Randy Ayers needs senior leadership and plenty of points from 6'9? forward Lawrence Funderburke (15 ppg) if the Buckeyes are going to make noise. Sophomore guards Derek Anderson and Greg Simpson, along with 6'10? freshman Gerald Eaker, will be solid contributors. Michigan State's Jud Heathcote has already announced that next season, his 19th, will be his last as head coach. With junior guard Shawn Respert (20.1 ppg) leading the parade, Heathcote and the Spartans should finish strong, but only if they can improve their lousy free-throw shooting and cut down on turnovers.

Big West

The Big West's marquee is blank. Gone are New Mexico State's Sam Crawford, UNLV's J. R. Rider and Long Beach State's Lucious Harris. Fortunately for the conference, an influx of talented junior college players have heeded the call to go West, and they'll keep the level of competition high. UNLV suffered the triple whammy as last season came to a close. First J. R. Rider was suspended for one game. Then the team was denied an NCAA tournament bid after winning 21 games and being ranked in the top 25 all season. (UNLV was the first team since 1977 to be ranked in the season-ending poll and not receive a bid.) Finally, the Rebels were embarrassed by Southern Cal (90–74) in the first round of the NIT. But second-year coach Rollie Massimino thinks he has the ingredients to build an up-tempo team strong on defense that once again can contend for a national ranking. Best of the Rebels will be guards Dedan Thomas and Reggie Manuel. New Mexico State coach Neil McCarthy will blend eight newcomers into what could be the Big West's most formidable basketball ensemble. Junior college players William Howze, Johnny Selvie and Paul Jarrett are solid frontcourt players. Lone returning starter James Dockery (6'8?) runs the floor extremely well. Long Beach State, last season's conference tournament winner, lost nearly 50 points per game with the graduation of three starters, including Lucious Harris, the conference's all-time leading scorer. Coach Seth Greenberg will depend heavily on freshmen and junior college transfers to fill in for the departed giants. At Utah State, 7' center Nathan Wickizer, still only a junior, has gained strength under the weight program imposed by new coach Larry Eustachy. Roddie Anderson, California Junior College Player of the Year last season, will start at point guard for the Aggies. California–Irvine returns outstanding guard Lloyd Mumford, but the team must cut down on turnovers (519 in 27 games) to move into the top half of the conference.

Great Midwest

Come March there will be at least three Great Midwest teams with NCAA tournament invitations in the mail, despite the departure of several big-name players from last season. Cincinnati loses all five starters, including NBA-bound Corie Blount and Nick Van Exel. Yet the Bearcats may still come out on top in the conference. Playboy Coach of the Year Bob Huggins has three outstanding freshman recruits, mobile 6'9? forward Dontonio Wingfield plus multitalented swing players Damon Flint and Darnell Burton, to mix with several strong supporting players. Huggins' young squad will rely on pressure defense until its offensive skills mature. Memphis State suffered its biggest loss last year when 6'9? forward David Vaughn went down with a season-ending injury in the first game. Guard Anfernee Hardaway lived up to his preseason All-America promise and the Tigers won 20 games. But the team took a first-round loss in the NCAA tournament. Hardaway has gone early to the NBA, but Vaughn is back and ready to make a name for himself. Coach Larry Finch signed three top-50 recruits—Sylvester Ford, Jr., Cedric Henderson and Johnny Miller—and thinks his charges will be the stuff top-25 teams are made of. Senior Damon Key (13.6 ppg) and guard Tony Miller will be Marquette's most productive players this year. Coach Kevin O'Neill returns two other starters from last season's 20-win team, along with 7'1? center Jim McIlvaine, the school's career leading shot-blocker (257). Alabama–Birmingham found a measure of consolation after missing the NCAA tournament last year when it defeated cross-state rival Alabama on its way to an NIT Final Four finish. The undersized Blazers need to find consistent shooting and some inside defense if they are to succeed this season. DePaul, which failed to qualify for postseason play for the first time in 16 years, could get help from junior college players Belefia Parks and Will Macon. Guards Tom Kleinschmidt and Brandon Cole are the best of the returning Blue Demons.

Ivy League

Anything other than an undefeated season for Pennsylvania in the Ivy will be an upset. The Quakers, who at 14–0 dominated league play last season, return everyone, including dazzling junior guard Jerome Allen. Coach Fran Dunphy will make up for the lack of a dominating big man by pressuring opponents from one end line to the other. Perennial Ivy power Princeton finds itself in the unaccustomed role of bridesmaid to the Quakers. Legendary coach Pete Carril will try to keep his Tigers focused through a tough nonconference schedule until showdown time with Penn. Cornell could challenge Princeton for the league's second spot.

Metro

Coach Denny Crum will have his Louisville Cardinals tuned up and humming by the time March madness sets in. But then Crum, master of the slow start, usually does. The Cardinals have won 74 percent of their games played during the month of March. They have made the NCAA tournament 14 times in the past 17 years and have been to the Final Four six times, all under Crum's guidance. With three solid talents in guard Greg Minor, forward Dwayne Morton (16.1 ppg, third nationally in three-point shooting percentage) and 6'9? center Clifford Rozier (15.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game), this team should go a long way. Tulane coach Perry Clark landed a strong recruiting class led by 6'9? forward Jerald Honeycutt. Kim Lewis, who missed most of last year with a broken leg, is the team's best player. North Carolina–Charlotte coach Jeff Mullins was disappointed with the 49ers' 15–13 record last season. He attributes the team's problems to the loss of shooting guard James Terrell and the suspension of point guard Delano Johnson. Johnson will be back this year, as will shooting guard Andre Davis, who averaged almost 20 points per game in his last 13 starts and won the league's Freshman of the Year award. Virginia Commonwealth won 20 games and a trip to the NIT despite losing star forward Kendrick Warren for the final 11 games because of a broken bone in his foot. Warren is healthy and ready to improve on his average of 17.6 points per game. VCU coach Sonny Smith is solid on court strategy but admits he may not be so good at intimidation from the sidelines. Commenting on the 24-point performance of Louisville's Dwayne Morton against his team, Smith said, "Morton was so fired up that he was talking trash to me. I tried to talk trash back but couldn't think of anything to say." If Smith thinks he has trouble coming up with something to say, imagine the problems of South Florida coach Bobby Pascal or Virginia Tech's Bill Foster, whose teams combined for only three conference wins last season.

Mid-American

Ohio University's 6'7? center/forward Gary Trent did it all as a freshman last season: He led the conference in scoring (19 ppg) and field-goal percentage (65.1 percent) and was the conference Freshman of the Year and the MAC Player of the Year as well. His continued development may make Ohio the class of the conference. Toledo was a terror from the perimeter last year but lacked the inside strength to challenge for the title. Coach Larry Gipson has all five starters back. He adds some muscle in Scoop Williams, a medical redshirt last year, and 6'7? forward John Jacoby, a transfer from UNC–Asheville. Coach Dick Hunsaker has already accumulated 97 wins in four years at Ball State. With the return of all-conference performers Steve Payne and Jeermal Sylvester, he'll likely add at least 20 wins to that total this season.

Midwestern

The Midwestern loses its automatic bid to the NCAA tournament this season because of the defection of Dayton to the Great Midwest. According to the NCAA, a conference must have six schools that have held continuous membership for the five preceding years. The Midwestern has only five. Xavier coach Pete Gillen may not have as strong a team as last year's 24–6 squad, but the Musketeers will probably be good enough to make the tournament anyway. Gillen returns underrated 6'8? center/forward Brian Grant (18.5 ppg), who will help compensate for the loss of primary rebounder Aaron Williams to graduation. The Musketeers will play their usual stingy defense while some of Gillen's younger players develop a scoring touch. LaSalle should bounce back after missing postseason play for the first time in coach Speedy Morris' seven-year tenure. Kareem Townes (22.5 ppg), the conference's leading scorer last year, is only a junior. With the loss of 7'1? Sascha Hupmann and Scott Shreffler to graduation and that of Parrish Casebier, who declared early for the NBA draft (only to be undrafted), Evansville will be hard-pressed to repeat last year's 23-win record. Guard Jermaine Guice and Purdue transfer Travis Trice should rhyme nicely in the box scores for an improved Butler team this year. Perry Watson, a longtime Detroit high school coach and former assistant at Michigan, takes over at Detroit Mercy, where he'll do well. Tougher admission standards, a de-emphasized hoops program and poor facilities have sent Loyola–Chicago, once a national basketball power, to the bottom of the heap.

North Atlantic

Drexel, narrowly beaten for the conference crown last season by Delaware, returns four starters, including flashy sophomore center Malik Rose and junior guard Brian Holden, the Dragons' leading scorer (16.9 ppg). Northeastern also returns four starters and adds freshman point guard Halim Abdullah, a Jersey City star. New Hampshire transfer Jose Powell could also be a factor. Delaware loses big Spencer Dunkley to graduation and the NBA but will again contend with the strong backcourt combination of Brian Pearl and Texas transfer Rob Garner. Hartford gives up Vin Baker to the NBA but picks up four newcomers, two of whom—Gandhi Jordan and Harun Ramey—will contribute immediately. Vermont boasts phenomenal sophomore point guard Eddie Benton (23.8 ppg), a nominee for our best-players-you've-never-heard-of team.

Pacific Ten

The Pac Ten is getting stronger and deeper. The best West Coast schoolboys used to head East for their college careers, but no more. Such stars as California's Jason Kidd and UCLA's Charles O'Bannon opted for home cooking, setting the current trend. That means Arizona, the perennial conference preseason favorite since Lute Olson took over as coach ten years ago, will find things more than a little crowded at the top. With its late-season charge into the Sweet 16 under interim coach Todd Bozeman (replacing the fiery Lou Campanelli), California was one of the best college basketball stories of last year. The Golden Bears, led by freshman sensation Jason Kidd (a Playboy All-America this year), knocked off LSU and two-time defending national champ Duke, a feat hardly imaginable a few weeks earlier. Bozeman is back, having shed the "interim" title, and so are Kidd and 6'7? forward Lamond Murray (19.1 ppg). Says Bozeman, "People are going to expect a lot from us this year, but I'm not going to downplay our abilities or potential." The public-address announcer will be calling the name of O'Bannon with even more frequency at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion this season. That's because returning 6'8? Bruin star Ed O'Bannon will be joined by little brother Charles, a 6'6? freshman generally regarded as this year's best West Coast prospect. Coach Jim Harrick also returns guards Shon Tarver (17.2 ppg) and Tyus Edney. The key to a big season may be the defensive play of big men Rodney Zimmerman (6'9?) and George Zidek (7'). Arizona, winner of 24 games and its sixth Pac Ten title in eight years, again came up short in the NCAA tournament, getting bumped in the first round for the second consecutive year. Coach Lute Olson insists there's no reason for concern. The Wildcats lose Chris Mills and 7' Ed Stokes in the frontcourt but return one of the best backcourt combos in the nation in Khalid Reeves and Damon Stoudamire. Arizona will run the fast break, play pressure defense and remain almost impossible to beat at home (93–2 in McKale Center since 1988). Arizona State's success this season will hinge on the health of 6'9? sophomore Mario Bennett, who missed last year with a knee injury. The Sun Devils, who have played in postseason tournaments in each of coach Bill Frieder's four years, are extremely strong in the backcourt, where Stevin Smith (20 ppg), Marcell Capers and Quincy Brewer (who also missed last season with an injury) can all excel. Washington State coach Kelvin Sampson is high on two of his recruits: Isaac Fontaine, the California Division I High School Player of the Year, and Jason Martin, whom Sampson describes as "the quickest player with the ball I've ever recruited." Eddie Hill and Mark Hendrickson are the Cougars' best returning starters. Coach George Raveling coaxed 18 wins out of a USC team that was expected to struggle after the early departure of Harold Miner to the pros. In Raveling's words, "we lived and died by the three-pointer." With the loss of four guards from that squad, the return of 6'7? Lorenzo Orr and the addition of 6'11? center Avondre Jones, the Trojans are likely to look inside this year. Raveling, whose teams were 26–62 after his first three seasons, is 64–29 since March 1990.

Patriot

With eight of last season's ten key players returning, Fordham gets the nod in the Patriot League. Coach Nick Macarchuk can start a front line with Darren Deschryver (7') in the middle, Bobby Frain (6'11?) at power forward and Sean Hope (6'9?) at small forward. That's an intimidating combination in any league. Colgate returns league scoring leader Tucker Neale (21.9 ppg) and three other starters from last season's 18–win squad. Holy Cross, last season's league tournament champ, loses three starters, but tourney MVP Rob Feaster returns. Bucknell graduated Patriot Player of the Year Mike Bright, but guard Chris Simpson (16.9 ppg) will be looking to fill in. Navy should continue to improve under former Tennessee coach Don DeVoe, and Army will become competitive under rookie coach Dino Gaudio, former assistant to Xavier's Pete Gillen.

Southeastern

Kentucky continues to improve under coach Rick Pitino, Playboy Coach of the Year last season. The Wildcats have won 14, 22, 29 and 30 games in Pitino's four-season tenure. Last year Kentucky reached the NCAA semifinals before losing to Michigan in overtime, 81–78. Pitino and the Wildcats enter this season without Jamal Mashburn, the do-everything 6'8? forward who went to the NBA with a year of college eligibility still in his pocket. But Pitino has plenty of talent remaining: sharpshooting guard Travis Ford, forward Jared Prickett, sophomore Rodrick Rhodes and Walter McCarty, a Proposition 48 casualty last season. Pitino, who was mentioned in connection with a half-dozen NBA jobs, signed a contract extension that could keep him in Lexington for the rest of the century. Arkansas figured to have to re-build after putting four players into the NBA from its 1991–1992 team. But coach Nolan Richardson recruited so well that the Razorbacks hardly missed a beat, winning 22 games—including two in the NCAA tourney. Richardson has plenty of talented players, but the best are sophomore forwards Scotty Thurman and Corliss Williamson. Two 6'11? freshmen, Darnell Robinson and Lee Wilson, will add height to might. Dale Brown's charismatic personality landed guard Randy Livingston, two-time Parade magazine Player of the Year and the best high school prospect in the nation, for Louisiana State. Another guard recruit, Ronnie Henderson, is nearly as good. LSU has some pretty fair upper-classmen returning as well: Jamie Brandon and Clarence Ceasar. Georgia returns all five starters from last year's 15-win team, including 7' Charles Claxton. Freshman guard Melvin Drake may help the Bulldogs at point guard, a weak spot last year. It could be a tale of two Wesleys for coach Tommy Joe Eagles' Auburn Tigers this season. Wesley Person, brother of NBA trash-talker Chuck, is the Tigers' leading returning scorer (18.8 ppg), while freshman Wesley Flanigan, last year's Arkansas High School Player of the Year, takes over at point guard. Last season Vanderbilt won just its third championship in 61 years of SEC competition, but then lost its coach, Eddie Fogler, to South Carolina. Jan van Breda Kolff, who played for the Commodores from 1972–1974 and who most recently coached at Cornell, takes over. Vandy's best player is Playboy All-America guard Billy McCaffrey. Guard Ronnie McMahan and center Chris Lawson are steady, but the Commodores will miss forwards Bruce Elder and Kevin Anglin. Alabama caught a tough break when junior guard James Robinson declared himself eligible for the NBA draft.

Southwest

Coach Tom Penders has everything in place for Texas to take a run at the top-25 ranking, especially now that 6'8? forward Alfred Burditt has cleared his academic hurdles. Burditt, a tenacious rebounder (14.1 rpg), lost his eligibility last year. Even without Burditt, the Longhorns would have been the conference's most formidable team. Terrence Rencher (19.1 ppg) is the outstanding guard in the conference. Texas Tech has a strong nucleus of returning talent from last year's 18-win season but must replace graduated center Will Flemons. Junior college transfers Mark Davis (6'7?) and Bernard Lloyd (6'9?) should help fill the void. Texas A&M coach Tony Barone thinks the Aggies have "improved athletically" over last season. Barone will work with all five starters from last season, plus junior college transfers Joe Wilbert and Roy Wills.

Western Athletic

If Brigham Young is the best team in the conference without 7'6? Shawn Bradley (now a 76er), imagine how good it would have been with him. That's exactly the thought that must bother coach Roger Reid. Everything was set for a BYU run at the national championship. Reid's son, Randy, would lead the team from point guard. There would be size and power from 6'10? Russell Larson, and Kenneth Roberts, the 6'8? younger brother of Milwaukee Buck Fred Roberts, would return along with Bradley from two-year Mormon missions. Then Bradley made the unexpected announcement that he would relinquish his three remaining years of college eligibility. BYU went overnight from one of the best teams in the nation to perhaps just the best team in the WAC. Utah coach Rick Majerus will have plenty of opportunity to apply his special brand of coaching magic this year, since the Utes lose four starters—including two-time WAC Player of the Year Josh Grant. Redshirts, transfers and bench players will have to gel quickly in order for Utah to challenge for the league championship. New Mexico, last year's WAC tourney champ, won't equal its 24 wins of last season. Coach Dave Bliss has three starter spots to fill and no proven go-to scorer. Longtime Bob Knight assistant Joby Wright takes over for Benny Dees as coach at Wyoming. Wright inherits some fair talent, including 6'10? Theo Ratliff, who led the nation last year in blocked shots. Hawaii coach Riley Wallace predicts this year's Rainbows will "hit the boards like no team I've ever coached." While eight new recruits clean the glass, senior guard Trevor Ruffin will score the points.

Others

In the Big Sky conference: Boise State, last year's conference winner and NCAA tournament representative, should repeat. The Broncos return four players who saw significant action last year. They will also add junior college transfer Phil Rodman, half-brother of the NBA's Dennis. Idaho, a 24-game winner last year, will challenge with Orlando Lightfoot (22.3 ppg) leading the way. big south: Coastal Carolina graduated four-time conference Player of the Year Tony Dunkin but is probably still good enough to come out on top. At 6'6?, forward Mohammed Acha (15.3 ppg) is an emerging talent. Towson State, which won the Big South title last season only to be upset in the conference tourney, will provide the stiffest challenge to Coastal Carolina. Colonial: Old Dominion, a 21-game winner last season, is the clear favorite in the Colonial. Six-nine Odell Hodge (14.7 ppg) and forward Petey Sessoms (16.9 ppg) will provide points and power underneath. Coach Lefty Driesell will use a bevy of junior college transfers to keep James Madison in the hunt. East Carolina, which sneaked past the favorites to win the conference tourney last season, could play dark horse again. Paul Westhead takes over at George Mason, teaching the Patriots how to run and gun. East Coast: Call it six teams in search of respectability. Combined, Buffalo, Hofstra, Chicago State and Central Connecticut State managed only 26 total wins last season. Troy State opens its first season at the IA level. Playing among themselves should help until better talent comes along. Metro Atlantic: Canisius is ready to move to the front under second-year coach John Beilein. The Golden Griffins return all five starters and landed a strong recruiting class. The Griffs list only one senior among their top eight players. Manhattan, last season's MAAC champ, will miss the point production of graduated Keith Bullock, who scored almost 2000 points in his career with the Jaspers. Coach Fran Fraschilla thinks senior forward Carey Edwards and junior center Jamal Marshall (6'10?) can carry the load. Siena returns guard Doremus Bennerman (18.4 ppg), who could be the best player in the conference this year. Mid-Continent: With guard Kenny Williams (21.7 ppg) and 6'7? forward Sherell Ford (18.8 ppg) providing plenty of heat, the Illinois–Chicago Flames should burn up the conference this year. Coach Mike Boyd was named conference coach of the year last season after his Cleveland State Vikings finished 22–6. CSU should be strong again with 6'9? Sam Mitchell (16.8 ppg) and a strong recruiting class eager for playing time. Wisconsin–Green Bay had trouble taking care of the ball last season, but the healthy return of injured guard John Martinez should help. Center John Zavada (6'9?) appears ready for a big season. Valparaiso, the nation's best three-point team last year, loses leading scorer Tracy Gipson but returns forwards David Red-mon and Casey Schmidt, both 18-points-per-game producers last season. Mid-Eastern: Delaware State will ride the solid backcourt combination of Andrew Miles and Andre Griffin to the top of the conference this season. South Carolina State returns three starters but lost team leader and scorer Jackie Robinson to graduation. Look for Maryland–Eastern Shore to be improved under second-year coach Rob Chavez. Missouri Valley: Former Kansas assistant Kevin Stallings takes over at Illinois State and inherits probably the best talent in the conference. Forward Mike VandeGarde (15.3 ppg) is his most prolific point man. Bradley struggled through most of last season but finished strong, winning five of its final seven games. Coach Jim Molinari has four starters returning. Southern Illinois, the MVC tournament winner last year, will drop down with the graduation of Ashraf Amaya and Tyrone Bell. Northeast: Wagner is the consensus favorite in the Northeast. The Seahawks, who won 18 games last season, return three starters, including double-digit scorers Bobby Hopson and Milan Rikic. We like this quote from Wagner coach Tim Capstraw on the difficulty of attracting top-flight talent to a lesser-known school: "Me attending the Nike All-America Camp is the same as me reading Playboy. I like what I see, but I ain't getting any." Rider, Robert Morris and Fairleigh Dickinson will fight for places in line behind Wagner. Ohio Valley: Tennesse State, last year's OVC champ, returns virtually everyone, so league laurels are a pretty certain thing. Murray State, which used an outstanding pressing defense last year to win 18 games, will do more of the same this season. Six-seven forward John Allen (17.2 ppg), three other returning starters and a couple of strong junior college players will keep Eastern Kentucky in the hunt. Southern: Last season's conference champ, Tennessee–Chattanooga, looks like a lock to repeat. Big contributors Gary Robb, Chad Copeland and Brandon Born all return, and the Mocs add Alabama High School Player of the Year John Oliver. Wes Hardin (7') and flashy forward Malik Hightower could turn Marshall into a contender. Southland: Northeast Louisiana could win its fifth consecutive NCAA bid this year despite the loss of four starters from last season's 26–5 squad. Coach Mike Vining adds DePaul transfer Howard Nathan and two talented junior college transfers, 6'5? Horace Lee and 6'4? Larry Carr, who is said to have a 45-inch vertical leap. If anyone can catch the Indians it will be Southwest Texas State, which appears stronger in every category after a 14-win season last year. Southwestern: Alabama State has size, balance and experience. Best of the returning Hornets are guard Marquis Davis (17.3 ppg) and sophomore center Jimmy Lunsford (15.7 ppg). Southern, Jackson State and Grambling State all have enough talent to take a run at Alabama State. Sun Belt: South Alabama, New Orleans and Southwestern Louisiana are probably the best teams this year in the Sun Belt. South Alabama coach Ronnie Arrow needs to settle on a starting point guard, but the shooting-guard spot is set with returning Charlie Burke (16 ppg). New Orleans, undefeated in conference play last season, returns three starters. Unfortunately, one starter the team lost is 6'11? center Ervin "Don't Call Me Magic" Johnson, who graduated to the NBA. Texas–Pan American won only two games last season. But it has a claim to fame in guard Greg Guy, who returns after leading the NCAA Division I in scoring last season, averaging 29.3 points per game. Trans America: Glenn Wilkes steps down as coach at Stetson after 36 years with a career record of 551–436. New coach Dan Hipsher inherits good talent, led by guard Kerry Blackshear, last year's Trans America Newcomer of the Year. The conference race is up for grabs with as many as seven teams having a legitimate shot at the TAAC title. West Coast: Pepperdine, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Gonzaga, all of which return four starters from last season, will battle for the WCC title. Pepperdine's best player is 6'6? forward Dana Jones (15.6 ppg). San Francisco may finally have a solution to its problem at center: 7' Sung "Samson" Fong. The Dons also have a super backcourt duo in Orlando Smart and Gerald Walker. Santa Clara played giant killer in the first round of last year's NCAA tournament, knocking off Arizona in the West Regional. Best of the Broncos is 6'9? forward Pete Eisenrich. Gonzaga has 39 wins over the past two seasons and still no postseason bids to show for it. Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Jeff Brown should be smart enough to solve that problem. Independents: With only five Division IA independents remaining, this category is on the verge of disappearing. At Notre Dame, third-year coach John MacLeod will try to revive an Irish program that has fallen on hard times (9–18 last season). He has a couple of pretty good players: 6'8? senior forward Monty Williams and sophomore guard Ryan Hoover. Williams averaged 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last year after being sidelined by a heart ailment for two seasons. Missouri–Kansas City posted its third winning season (15–12) last year after only six years at the Division IA level. Six-six senior guard Tony Dumas (23.9 ppg) would easily start for our best-players-you've-never-heard-of team. Kangaroo coach Lee Hunt, who was sidelined by open-heart surgery last year, will be back on the bench at the start of this season.

Playboy's Top 25

1. North Carolina

2. Duke

3. Hentucky

4. Arkansas

5. Indiana

6. Temple

7. Wisconsin

8. Michigan

9. California

10. Louisville

11. Oklahoma State

12. Cincinnati

13. Kansas

14. Georgetown

15. Connecticut

16. Minnesota

17. Syracuse

18. Ucla

19. Illinois

20. Massachusetts

21. Arizona

22. Boston College

23. Arizona State

24. Georgia Tech

25. Iowa State

Possible Breanthroughs: Providence, Texas, Louisiana State, Purdne, Missoupl, Setna Hall, Virginia, Tulane, Memphis State, UNLV, George Washington, Illinois–Chieago.

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Basketball Coach of the Year is Bob Huggins of the University of Cincinnati. Intense, competitive and inspirational, Huggins has developed a reputation as the basketball coach for overachievers, always able to assemble a team greater than the sum of its parts. His career coaching record is 262–108; at Cincinnati it is 94–36. Two years ago he guided the Bearcats to the Final Four. Last season, after the team lost its top two scorers to graduation (and missed another starter for 11 games), Cincinnati finished 27–5 with only an overtime loss to eventual national champion North Carolina keeping the Bearcats from making another trip to the Final Four. Our congratulations to Coach Huggins and to the rest of the Playboy All-Americas.

Eric Montross—Center, 7', senior, North Carolina. Center for the defending national champs, Eric made the Final Four All-Tournament Team, All-Atlantic Coast Conference and the John Wooden All-America Team. A two-time Playboy All-America.

Bryant Reeves—Center, 7', junior, Oklahoma State. Big Eight Player of the Year as a sophomore. Averaged 19.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Othella Harrington—Forward, 6'10?, sophomore, Georgetown. Big East Rookie of the Year last season. Another in the Hoyas' history of dominant big men (Ewing, Motumbo, Mourning).

Michael Finley—Forward, 6'7?, junior, Wisconsin. All–Big Ten selection last season, he led his team in scoring (22.1 ppg), rebounding (5.8 rpg) and three-point field goals (63).

Glenn Robinson—Forward, 6'8?, junior, Purdue. Led the Big Ten in scoring with 25.5 ppg. Placed ninth overall in scoring in NCAA. Made John Wooden All-America Team as the nation's top newcomer.

Grant Hill—Forward, 6'8?, senior, Duke. Averaged 18.2 ppg and 6.5 rebounds. For his career, he has already scored 1301 points, has 276 assists and 145 steals. A two-time Playboy All-America.

Billy McCaffrey—Guard, 6'4?, senior, Vanderbilt. Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year last season. Led his team with 20.6 ppg average. Shot 55.3 percent from the field, 51.2 percent from three-point range, 87 percent from the free-throw line.

Voshon Lenard—Guard, 6'4?, junior, Minnesota. Most Valuable Player of the NIT with 19.8 ppg. Led his team in scoring for the season (17.1 ppg). Has 109 career three-pointers.

Bob Sura—Guard, 6'5?, junior, Florida State. Averaged 20 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season, and totaled 92 assists.

Jason Kidd—Guard, 6'4?, sophomore, California. Named National Freshman of the Year by Sporting News, USA Today and Basketball Weekly. Led the Pac Ten Conference in assists with 222 (7.7 per game) and steals (110). Averaged 13 ppg.

Rest of the Best

Guards: Jalen Rose (Michigan), Derek Anderson (Ohio State), Shawn Respert (Michigan State), Erwin Claggett (St. Louis), Eric Piatkowski (Nebraska), Lawrence Moten (Syracuse), Steve Edwards (Miami), Tony Dumas (Missouri–K.C.), Kenny Williams (Illinois–Chicago), Khalid Reeves (Arizona), Stevin Smith (Arizona State), Wesley Person (Auburn), Aaron McKie (Temple), Bernard Blunt (St. Joseph's), Donald Williams (North Carolina), Travis Best (Georgia Tech), Lester Lyons (East Carolina), Johnny Murdock (Southwest Missouri State).

Forwards: David Vaughn (Memphis State), Jevon Crudup (Missouri), Bill Curley (Boston College), Donyell Marshall (Connecticut), Monty Williams (Notre Dame), Kendrick Warren (Virginia Commonwealth), Lamond Murray (California), Ed O'Bannon (UCLA), Scotty Thurman and Corliss Williamson (Arkansas), Eddie Jones (Temple), James Forrest (Georgia Tech), Juwan Howard (Michigan), Deon Thomas (Illinois), Jerwaughn Scales (Southern), Brian Grant (Xavier), Clifford Rozier (Louisville), Gary Trent (Ohio), Arturas Karnishovas (Seton Hall).

Centers: Shawnelle Scott (St. John's), Constantin Popa (Miami), Yinka Dare (George Washington), Cherokee Parks (Duke), Sharone Wright (Clemson), Carlos Rogers (Tennessee State).

"Disclaimers may have to be posted warning people with high blood pressure to stay away."

"'Attending Nike Camp is like reading Playboy. I like what I see, but I ain't getting any.'"

Cole's All-Name Team

Chianti RobertsOklahoma State

Exree HippMaryland

Mack TuckColorado

Randy DuckCalifornia

Samba JohnsonRobert Morris

Nimbo HammonsGeorge Washington

Yinka DareGeorge Washington

Kenya MobleyMaryland—Eastern Shore

Kenya HunterDuquesne

Kenya WilkinsOregon

Five Best Foreign-Born Players

Arturas Karnishovas(Lithuania)6'8? ForwardSeton Hall

Constantin Popa(Romania)7'3? CenterMiami

Doron Sheffer(Israel)6'5? GuardConnecticut

Julius Michalik(Slovakia)6'11? ForwardIowa State

Yinka Dare(Nigeria)7'1? CenterGeorge Washington

Playboy's 1994 College Basketball Predictions

Atlantic Coast

Standouts: Eric Montross, Derrick Phelps, Donald Williams, Brian Reese (North Carolina); Grant Hill, Cherokee Parks, Chris Collins (Duke); James Forrest, Travis Best, Martice Moore (Georgia Tech); Cory Alexander, Junior Burrough (Virginia); Sharone Wright, Devin Gray (Clemson); Bob Sura, Charlie Ward (Florida State); Randolph Childress, Trelonnie Owens (Wake Forest); Johnny Rhodes, Exree Hipp (Maryland); Mark Davis, Curtis Marshall (North Carolina State).

Atlantic Ten

Standouts: Aaron McKie, Eddie Jones (Temple); Lou Roe, Mike Williams (Massachusetts); Yinka Dare, Kwarne Evans (George Washington); Bernard Blunt, Carlin Warley, Rap Curry (St. Joseph's); Marsalis Basey, Ricky Robinson (West Virginia); Abdul Fox, Carlos Cofield (Rhode Island); Jamal Phillips, Damon Santiago (Rutgers); Derrick Alston, Kenya Hunter (Duquesne); Harry Moore (St. Bonaventure).

Big East

Standouts: Othella Harrington, Joey Brown, Robert Churchwell (Georgetown); Donyell Marshall, Brian Fair (Connecticut); Lawrence Moten, Adrian Autry, John Wallace (Syracuse); Bill Curley, Howard Eisley, Malcolm Huckaby (Boston College); Arturas Karnishovas (Seton Hall); Michael Smith, Dickey Simpkins (Providence); Shawnelle Scott, James Scott (St. John's); Steve Edwards, Constantin Popa (Miami); Kerry Kittles, Jason Lawson (Villanova).

Big Eight

Standouts: Bryant Reeves, Brooks Thompson, Randy Rutherford (Oklahoma State); Steve Woodberry, Richard Scott (Kansas); Fred Hoiberg, Julius Michalik (Iowa State); Melvin Booker, Jevon Crudup (Missouri); Eric Piatkowski, Jamar Johnson (Nebraska); Anthony Beane, Askia Jones, Deryl Cunningham (Kansas State); Jeff Webster (Oklahoma); Donnie Boyce, Ted Allen (Colorado).

Big Sky

Standouts: Orlando Lightfoot (Idaho); Jeremy Lake, Israel Evans (Montana); Robbie Johnson, Reuben Nembhard (Weber State); Scott Hatler (Montana State); Jim Potter (Idaho State); Brad Sebrec (Eastern Washington).

Big South

Standouts: Mohammed Acha, Keke Hicks (Coastal Carolina); Terrance Alexander (Towson State); Don Burgess (Radford); LaShawn Coulter, Mike Faved (Winthrop); Skip Saunders, Sonique Nixon (Maryland–Baltimore County); Eric Burks (Charleston Southern); Burt Jenkins, Josh Kohn (North Carolina–Asheville); Joe Spinks (Campbell).

Big Ten

Standouts: Damon Bailey, Alan Henderson, Todd Lindeman (Indiana); Michael Finley, Tracy Webster, Rashard Griffith (Wisconsin); Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson (Michigan); Voshon Lenard, Jayson Walton, Arriel McDonald, Randy Carter (Minnesota); Deon Thomas, Rennie Clemons, Richard Keene (Illinois); Glenn Robinson, Cuonzo Martin, Ian Stanback (Purdue); Lawrence Funderburke, Greg Simpson, Derek Anderson (Ohio State); Shawn Respert, Eric Snow (Michigan State); Pat Baldwin, Kevin Rankin (Northwestern); John Amaechi (Penn State).

Big West

Standouts: Dedan Thomas, Reggie Manuel, Clayton Johnson, Kebu Stewart (UNLV); James Dockery, Darrin Jackson, Skip McCoy (New Mexico State); Rod Hannibal (Long Beach State); Nathan Wickizer (Utah State); Lloyd Mumford (California–Irvine); Don Leary (Cal State Fullerton).

Colonial

Standouts: Odell Hodge, Petey Sessoms (Old Dominion); Lester Lyons, Kareem Richardson (East Carolina); Darren Moore, Corey Stewart (North Carolina–Wilmington); Troy Manns (George Mason).

East Coast

Standouts: Andre English, Darius Burton (Hofstra); Jason Hodges, Coleco Buie (Chicago State).

Great Midwest

Standouts: Dontonio Wingfield, Damon Flint (Cincinnati); David Vaughn (Memphis State); Tony Miller, Damon Key, Roney Eford (Marquette); Robert Shannon, Clarence Thrash, Corey Jackson (Alabama–Birmingham); Tom Kleinschmidt, Brandon Cole (DePaul); Erwin Clagett, Donnie Dobbs (St. Louis); Chip Hare, Alex Robertson (Dayton).

Ivy League

Standouts: Jerome Allen, Matt Maloney, Barry Pierce (Penn); Chris Mooney, Mike Brennan (Princeton); Zeke Marshall, Justin Treadwell (Cornell); Gregg Frame (Dartmouth); Damon Franklin, Josh Jennings (Yale); Jamal Adams (Columbia); Tarik Campbell, Darren Rankin (Harvard); Eric Blackiston, Alan Cole (Brown).

Metro

Standouts: Greg Minor, Dwayne Morton, Clifford Rozier (Louisville); Kim Lewis, Pointer Williams, Carlin Hartman (Tulane); Jarvis Lang, Rodney Odom, Andre Davis (North Carolina–Charlotte); Kendrick Warren, Kenny Harris, Tyron McCoy (Virginia Commonwealth); Bernard Haslett, Glen Whisby (Southern Mississippi); Jesse Salters (South Florida); Jay Purcell (Virginia Tech).

Metro Atlantic

Standouts: Craig Wise, Dearrell Barley (Canisius); Carey Edwards, Jamal Marshall (Manhattan); Scott Sytulek, Johnnie Jones (Fairfield); Doremus Bennerman (Siena); David Bertram (Niagara); Luis Arrosa (St. Peter's); B. J. Pendleton, Tracy Bergan (Loyola–Maryland).

Mid-American

Standouts: Gary Trent (Ohio); Archie Fuller, Craig Thames (Toledo); Steve Payne, Jeermal Sylvester (Ball State); Leon McGee (Western Michigan); Shane Kline-Ruminski (Bowling Green); Rod Koch, Jeff Anderson (Kent); Torrey Kershaw (Akron).

Mid-Continent

Standouts: Kenny Williams, Sherell Ford (Illinois–Chicago); Sam Mitchell, Malcolm Sims (Cleveland State); John Martinez (Wisconsin–Green Bay); Casey Schmidt, David Redmon (Valparaiso); Johnny Hernandez, Derrick Landrus (Eastern Illinois); Mike Nahar, Sean Hammonds (Wright State); Mike Alcorn, Antoine Woods (Youngstown State).

Mid-Eastern

Standouts: Andrew Miles, Andre Griffin, Hjir Sabree (Delaware State); Deon Murray, Bernard Toatley (South Carolina State); Aaron McKinney, Zack Allison, Robbie Howard (Maryland–Eastern Shore); Samarr Logan, Latroy Strong (Bethune–Cookman); Michael Thomas, Stephen Stewart (Coppin State); Vincent Langston (Morgan State); Jermaine Williams (North Carolina A&T State).

Midwestern

Standouts: Brian Grant, Tyrice Walker, Jeff Massey (Xavier); Kareem Townes, Paul Burke (La Salle); Andy Elkins, Todd Cochenour (Evansville); Jermaine Guice, Travis Trice (Butler); Tony Tolbert (Detroit Mercy); Kerman All, Vernell Brent (Loyola–Chicago).

Missouri Valley

Standouts: Mike VandeGarde (Illinois State); Deon Jackson, Billy Wright (Bradley); Randy Blocker, Cam Johnson (Northern Iowa); William Celestine (Drake); Johnny Murdock, Terry Alexander (Southwest Missouri State); Marcus Timmons, Chris Lowery (Southern Illinois); John Smith (Wichita State); Gary Collier (Tulsa); Nate King, Jason Singleton (Creighton); Matt Burgess (Indiana State).

North Atlantic

Standouts: Brian Holden, Malik Rose (Drexel); Dan Callahan, Anthony Brown (Northeastern); Brian Pearl, Rob Garner (Delaware); Harun Ramey (Hartford); Eddie Benton, Jeremy McCool (Vermont); Francois Bouchard, Casey Arena, Deonté Hursey (Maine); Edward Eusebio, Tommy MacDonald (New Hampshire); Dave Stiff, James Brown, Dave Wallace (Boston University).

Northeast

Standouts: Bobby Hopson, Milan Rikic (Wagner); Chris Mikola, Deon Hames (Rider); Myron Walker, Samba Johnson (Robert Morris); Antwan Dasher (Fairleigh Dickinson); Chris McGuthrie (Mount St. Mary); John Giraldo, Steve Barnes (Monmouth); Deon George (St. Francis–Pennsylvania); Izett Buchanan, Alan Tomidy (Marist); Joe Griffin (Long Island).

Ohio Valley

Standouts: Carlos Rogers (Tennessee State); Cedric Gumm, Antwan Hoard (Murray State); John Allen, Arlando Johnson (Eastern Kentucky); Maurice Houston, Rob West (Tennessee Tech); Tim Gaither (Middle Tennessee); Habib Maiga, Marcus Moore (Austin Peay).

Pacific Ten

Standouts: Jason Kidd, Lamond Murray, Alfred Grigsby (California); Shon Tarver, Ed O'Bannon, Tyus Edney (UCLA); Khalid Reeves, Damon Stoudamire (Arizona); Stevin Smith, Mario Bennett, Dwayne Fontana (Arizona State); Mark Hendrickson, Eddie Hill (Washington State); Lorenzo Orr, Mark Boyd (USC); Orlando Williams, Jordy Lyden (Oregon); Prentiss Perkins (Washington); Mustapha Hoff (Oregon State); Brent Williams (Stanford).

Patriot

Standouts: Sherwin Content, Sean Hope, Bobby Frain (Fordham); Tucker Neale (Colgate); Rob Feaster, John Young (Holy Cross); Chris Simpson, Raymond Brown (Bucknell); Wes Cooper (Navy); David Ardayfio, Alex Morris (Army); Jason Fichter, Rashawne Glenn (Lehigh); Keith Brazzo (Lafayette).

Southeastern

Eastern Division

Western Division

Standouts: Travis Ford, Jared Prickett (Kentucky); Charles Claxton, Cleveland Jackson (Georgia); Billy McCaffrey, Ronnie McMahan (Vanderbilt); Andrew DeClercq (Florida); Jamie Watson, Emmett Hall (South Carolina); Steve Hamer, LaMarcus Golden (Tennessee); Scotty Thurman, Corliss Williamson (Arkansas); Randy Livingston, Jamie Brandon, Clarence Ceasar (Louisiana State); Wesley Person, Aaron Swinson (Auburn); Jason Caffey, Jamal Faulkner (Alabama); Ervin Games, David Johnson (Mississippi); Marcus Grant, Vandale Thomas (Mississippi State).

Southern

Standouts: Gary Robb, Brandon Born, Chad Copeland (Tennessee–Chattanooga); Malik Hightower, Wes Hardin (Marshall); Warren Johnson (Georgia Southern); Janko Narat, Jason Zimmerman (Davidson); Reggie Jones (The Citadel).

Southland

Standouts: Maurice Stephens (Northeast Louisiana); Lynwood Wade, Russell Ponds (Southwest Texas State); Rodney Smith, Tim Glover (Texas–San Antonio); Reggie Jackson, Gerard King (Nicholls State); Sean Miller, Robert Morgan (Texas–Arlington); Derick Preston, Quinton McLeod (Sam Houston State); Darrik Clark, Martin Yokum (McNeese State); Jesse Ratliff, Xavier Henton (North Texas).

Southwest

Standouts: Terrence Rencher, B. J. Tyler, Albert Burditt (Texas); Lance Hughes, Koy Smith, Lenny Holly (Texas Tech); David Edwards, Damon Johnson (Texas A&M); Willie Sublett, Aundre Branch (Baylor); Anthony Goldwire, Jessie Drain (Houston); Torrey Andrews, Adam Peakes (Rice); Eric Dailey, Kurt Thomas (Texas Christian); Chad Allen (Southern Methodist).

Southwestern

Standouts: Marquis Davis, Jimmy Lunsford, Kirby Fortenberry (Alabama State); Jervaughn Scales (Southern); Ryan Lorthridge (Jackson State); Kenny Sykes (Grambling State); Theon Dotson, Kevin Granger (Texas Southern); Marcus Walton, Marcus Pittman (Alcorn State).

Sun Belt

Standouts: Charlie Burke, Anthony Foster (South Alabama); Melvin Simon, Gerald Williams (New Orleans); Michael Allen (Southwestern Louisiana); Jeff Clifton (Arkansas State); Greg Guy (Texas–Pan American).

Trans America

West Coast

Standouts: Dana Jones, Damin Lopez, Derek Noether (Pepperdine); Orlando Smart, Gerald Walker (San Francisco); Pete Eisenrich, DeWayne Lewis (Santa Clara); Jeff Brown, Matt Stanford (Gonzaga); Darrell Daniel, Chris Johnson (Saint Mary's); Matt Houle (Portland); Zan Mason, Rahim Harris (Loyola Marymount).

Western Athletic

Standouts: Russell Larson, Randy Reid, Shane Knight (Brigham Young); Phil Dixon, Darroll Wright (Utah); Greg Brown (New Mexico); Theo Ratliff, David Murray (Wyoming); Trevor Ruffin (Hawaii); Ryan Yoder, Damon Crawford (Colorado State); Ralph Davis, Antoine Gillespie (Texas–El Paso); Jason Hamilton, Carlus Groves (San Diego State); Otis Jones (Air Force).

Independents

Standouts: Monty Williams, Ryan Hoover (Notre Dame); Tony Dumas, Dennis Jacobs (Missouri–Kansas City).

*Our predictions to make the NCAA posteseason tournament.

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The award winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend (held this year in Chicago), receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Jeff Brown from Gonzaga University. Brown, a 6'9? senior center, averaged 16.9 points per game last season and made the All–West Coast Conference team for the second consecutive year. Brown's major is finance and his three-year grade-point average is 3.656.

Other scholar/athletes who deserve honorable mention: Julius Michalik and Fred Hoiberg (Iowa State), Ken Gibson (UNLV), Adam Peakes (Rice), Kevin Rankin (Northwestern), Milan Rikic (Wagner), Tony Beaubouef (Northwestern Louisiana), Jeffrey Robinson (Bethune–Cookman), Danny Allen (Butler), Omo Moses (George Washington), Scotty Thurman (Arkansas), Travis Ford (Kentucky), Clint Thomas (Southwest Missouri State), Bruce Chubick (Nebraska), David Vik (Washington State), Ryan Yoder (Colorado State), Scott Highmark (St. Louis), John Amaechi (Penn State), Rod Koch (Kent State), Bobby Kumer (UNC–Charlotte), Mike VandeGarde (Illinois State).

Top Five Junior College Transfers

James Scott6'6? Guard, St. John's

Jamal Johnson6'8? Forward, Miami

Willie Cauley6'7? Forward, Pittsburgh

Shelly Clark6'9? Center, Illinois

Eric Williams6'8? Forward, Providence

Ten Best Freshmen

Rasheed Wallace6'10? Center, North Carolina

Jerry Stackhouse6'6? Forward, North Carolina

Jason Osborne6'8? Forward, Louisville

Charles O'Bannon6'6? Forward, UCLA

Rashard Griffith7'1? Center, Wisconsin

Sherron Wilkerson6'4? Guard, Indiana

Randy Livingston6'4? Guard, LSU

Jerald Honeycutt6'9? Forward, Tulane

Dontonio Wingfield6'9? Forward, Cincinnati

Greg Newton6'11? Forward, Duke

Cole's All-Nickname Team

Michael "Q-Tip" JenningsPenn State

Richie "Fabulous" FlournoyMcNeese State

Aaron "A-Train" WilhiteNorth Carolina–Charlotte

Eric "The Polish Rifle" PiatkowskiNebraska

Sung "Samson" FongSan Francisco

Bryant "Big Country" ReevesOklahoma State

Steve "Sticks" BarnesMonmouth