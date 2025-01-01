40 Memorable Years

Without You," Hugh M. Hefner once said while addressing a Playmate reunion assembled before him on the Mansion lawn, "I'd have a literary magazine." Thankfully, he created a publishing phenomenon that embraced gorgeous women and good reading. Which makes our job for this anniversary issue--honoring 32 of the hundreds of Playmates to grace our centerfolds--difficult yet delicious. We did our best in selecting those who made the most-lasting impressions--and we asked these archetypal Playmates to share the memories that they experienced as America's sexiest women. Think of it as Playboy's family album.