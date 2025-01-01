Address_Copyright_Credit
January, 1994
Playbill .......... 5
Dear Playboy .......... 17
Playboy After Hours .......... 23
Nightlife: A Club Named Jackie 60 .......... Glenn O'Brien 40
Our new entertainment column visits a radical New York club.
Men .......... Asa Baber 42
Women .......... Cynthia Heimel 44
The Playboy Advisor .......... 47
The Playboy Forum .......... 49
Reporter's Notebook: End The Vietnam War--opinion .......... Robert Scheer 59
An ugly era of U.S. history lives on in false pride and bitterness. It's bad for the soul and it's bad for business.
Playboy Interview: David Letterman--candid conversation .......... 61
TV's late-night king of smirks, who has conquered a new network and a new hour, sizes up his competition and the ghosts of Johnny and Ed (Sullivan, that is).
What I Know About Women--article .......... William F. Buckley, Jr. 82
The polysyllabic pundit delivers his dissertation on a lifetime of study on feminine wiles, girl grit and lady lust.
40 Memorable Years--pictorial .......... 86
Four decades of Playmates we still dream about.
The Difficulties of Being Hillary--playboy profile .......... Shana Alexander 96
She's the image of feminism triumphant. Could that be the reason everyone is giving the first lady such a hard time?
Remember Marilyn--pictorial .......... 100
Unterseeboot Doktor--fiction .......... Ray Bradbury 102
Sometimes a periscope is more than a periscope, Herr Doktor.
Remember Jayne--pictorial .......... 106
Playboy's History of Jazz & Rock Part Six: Roll Over Beethoven--article .......... David Standish 108
When Elvis hit Sun Studio, the world changed forever.
Golden Dreams--article .......... Hugh M. Hefner 114
The birth of Playboy recounted by the visionary who brought it to life.
Vargas--portfolio .......... text by John Updike 124
A legend of American letters celebrates the man who transformed the common pinup into an art form.
Remember Brigitte--pictorial .......... 132
Golf-Ball-Size Hail--fiction .......... Stanley Elkin 134
Wayne Newton meets ... er ... Wayne Newton in this mad tale of a birthday gone awry in Las Vegas.
The Great 40th Anniversary Playmate Search--pictorial .......... 136
40th Anniversary Playmate--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 144
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 158
Hef--humor .......... Jules Feiffer 159
Requiem for The Cold War--article .......... David Halberstam 160
Viewing the greatest struggle since World War Two through the microcosm of a pivotal battle of the Vietnam war.
Remember Ursula--pictorial .......... 162
Quarterback Chic--fashion .......... Hollis Wayne 164
Troy Aikman, Boomer Esiason, Jim Kelly and Warren Moon call the signals for the season's formal occasions.
Remember Bo--pictorial .......... 170
Testimony of a Crazed Urbanite--article .......... Eric Bogosian 172
Sure, cities are dirty, dangerous, noisy and chaotic. That's why we call them the home of the brave and the land of the free.
20 Questions: Shaquille O'Neal .......... 174
The man-child of the NBA scores 20.
Remember Kim--pictorial .......... 176
A Gambler for Life--article .......... David Mamet 178
Lessons learned over a hand of poker.
Remember Madonna--pictorial .......... 182
My Little Rock--article .......... Bruce Jay Friedman 184
The Arkansas boondocks have become a kingmaker. Is it something in the water? We sent our man to find out.
Remember Vanna--pictorial .......... 188
Fixing It--article .......... Lester Thurow 190
One of our most influential economists argues that the U.S. must meet international benchmarks of success. The alternative? You don't want to think about it.
What's the Deal with the Millennium?--article .......... Garry Wills 194
As the year 2000 approaches, most of us are planning to party like it's 1999. But watch out: The lunatic fringe is gearing up for Armageddon.
Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial .......... 196
Remember Cindy--pictorial .......... 210
Remember Sharon--pictorial .......... 216
Playboy on the Scene .......... 277
Cover Story
Happy anniversary to us. It's Playboy's 40th and, to celebrate, our Rabbit got dressed up--in neon, no less--for a special sitting with artist Ed Paschke. Paschke's work first appeared in Playboy in the early Sixties and has been exhibited at both the Pompidou Center in Paris and the Art Institute of Chicago. Contributing Photographer Richard Izui shot our anniversary cover and we gave Marilyn Monroe a starring role, just as Hef did 40 years ago. Cheers!
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel