Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 5

Dear Playboy .......... 17

Playboy After Hours .......... 23

Nightlife: A Club Named Jackie 60 .......... Glenn O'Brien 40

Our new entertainment column visits a radical New York club.

Men .......... Asa Baber 42

Women .......... Cynthia Heimel 44

The Playboy Advisor .......... 47

The Playboy Forum .......... 49

Reporter's Notebook: End The Vietnam War--opinion .......... Robert Scheer 59

An ugly era of U.S. history lives on in false pride and bitterness. It's bad for the soul and it's bad for business.

Playboy Interview: David Letterman--candid conversation .......... 61

TV's late-night king of smirks, who has conquered a new network and a new hour, sizes up his competition and the ghosts of Johnny and Ed (Sullivan, that is).

What I Know About Women--article .......... William F. Buckley, Jr. 82

The polysyllabic pundit delivers his dissertation on a lifetime of study on feminine wiles, girl grit and lady lust.

40 Memorable Years--pictorial .......... 86

Four decades of Playmates we still dream about.

The Difficulties of Being Hillary--playboy profile .......... Shana Alexander 96

She's the image of feminism triumphant. Could that be the reason everyone is giving the first lady such a hard time?

Remember Marilyn--pictorial .......... 100

Unterseeboot Doktor--fiction .......... Ray Bradbury 102

Sometimes a periscope is more than a periscope, Herr Doktor.

Remember Jayne--pictorial .......... 106

Playboy's History of Jazz & Rock Part Six: Roll Over Beethoven--article .......... David Standish 108

When Elvis hit Sun Studio, the world changed forever.

Golden Dreams--article .......... Hugh M. Hefner 114

The birth of Playboy recounted by the visionary who brought it to life.

Vargas--portfolio .......... text by John Updike 124

A legend of American letters celebrates the man who transformed the common pinup into an art form.

Remember Brigitte--pictorial .......... 132

Golf-Ball-Size Hail--fiction .......... Stanley Elkin 134

Wayne Newton meets ... er ... Wayne Newton in this mad tale of a birthday gone awry in Las Vegas.

The Great 40th Anniversary Playmate Search--pictorial .......... 136

40th Anniversary Playmate--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 144

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 158

Hef--humor .......... Jules Feiffer 159

Requiem for The Cold War--article .......... David Halberstam 160

Viewing the greatest struggle since World War Two through the microcosm of a pivotal battle of the Vietnam war.

Remember Ursula--pictorial .......... 162

Quarterback Chic--fashion .......... Hollis Wayne 164

Troy Aikman, Boomer Esiason, Jim Kelly and Warren Moon call the signals for the season's formal occasions.

Remember Bo--pictorial .......... 170

Testimony of a Crazed Urbanite--article .......... Eric Bogosian 172

Sure, cities are dirty, dangerous, noisy and chaotic. That's why we call them the home of the brave and the land of the free.

20 Questions: Shaquille O'Neal .......... 174

The man-child of the NBA scores 20.

Remember Kim--pictorial .......... 176

A Gambler for Life--article .......... David Mamet 178

Lessons learned over a hand of poker.

Remember Madonna--pictorial .......... 182

My Little Rock--article .......... Bruce Jay Friedman 184

The Arkansas boondocks have become a kingmaker. Is it something in the water? We sent our man to find out.

Remember Vanna--pictorial .......... 188

Fixing It--article .......... Lester Thurow 190

One of our most influential economists argues that the U.S. must meet international benchmarks of success. The alternative? You don't want to think about it.

What's the Deal with the Millennium?--article .......... Garry Wills 194

As the year 2000 approaches, most of us are planning to party like it's 1999. But watch out: The lunatic fringe is gearing up for Armageddon.

Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial .......... 196

Remember Cindy--pictorial .......... 210

Remember Sharon--pictorial .......... 216

Playboy on the Scene .......... 277

Cover Story

Happy anniversary to us. It's Playboy's 40th and, to celebrate, our Rabbit got dressed up--in neon, no less--for a special sitting with artist Ed Paschke. Paschke's work first appeared in Playboy in the early Sixties and has been exhibited at both the Pompidou Center in Paris and the Art Institute of Chicago. Contributing Photographer Richard Izui shot our anniversary cover and we gave Marilyn Monroe a starring role, just as Hef did 40 years ago. Cheers!