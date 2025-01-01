Remember Bo

She became famous as a 10, playing lucky Dudley Moore's dream come true, but we thought Bo Derek was a 12, at least. We featured her five times in four years, starting in 1980. Bo's role as the most breathtaking Jane ever in a Tarzan movie inspired our September 1981 Tarzan and Bo pictorial. Bo is back with a video-only mystery called Woman of Desire. Guess who she plays?