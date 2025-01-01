Remember Brigitte

A generation of young men who came of age in the late fifties would swear that when God Created Woman (the title of the hot French movie that introduced her to the world), he was thinking of Brigitte. We agree. Our six pictorials with Mademoiselle Bardot culminated with a 1975 shoot that celebrated her 40th birthday. "I am a wild animal," she told us at the time. "No one can stop me. Life is so short."