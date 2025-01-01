Remember Cindy

Since Cindy Crawford's career exploded in 1986, the leggy brunette, probably the best-looking woman of her generation, has graced the covers of more than 200 magazines, including our July 1988 issue. The accompanying pictorial was photographed by lensman and video director Herb Ritts in Hawaii, which served as the perfect backdrop to the supermodel's volcanic sensuality. We like to watch her on MTV's House of Style, and her best-selling exercise video gets us all worked up.