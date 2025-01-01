Remember Jayne

Jayne Mansfield, you'll pardon the expression, once got us busted. The City of Chicago contended that our June 1963 picture of her (nude in bed with actor Tom Noonan sitting on the edge) was obscene. The jury disagreed. Called the poor man's Marilyn Monroe, she was sassier, brassier and--like some tropical fruit--voluptuous in an overripe way, which was exactly her charm.