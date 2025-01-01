Remember Kim

S he's going broke, she's been known to be difficult on movie sets, her luck's a little thin, but Kim Basinger is still one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses. She has often said her appearance in our February 1983 pictorial helped launch her career. Since then, she has tempted Robert Redford in The Natural, played Bruce Willis' Blind Date and Dan Aykroyd's sexy companion from outer space in My Stepmother is an Alien, and turned on the Caped Crusader as Vicki Vale in Batman.