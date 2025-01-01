Remember Ursula

Ursula Andress appeared in our pages in June 1965, two years after she wore that bikini in Dr. No, the first James Bond movie. That she arrived in the company of Agent 007 seemed perfect: Bond was the quintessential Sixties Playboy, cool and sophisticated, and Ursula was his ideal partner. Cool and sophisticated herself, the irresistible actress set the pattern for 007's long string of sexy sidekicks. Naturally, we got rid of the bikini here and in Ursula's four other pictorials.