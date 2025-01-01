Julie Lynn Cialini, Miss February, 1994

Hi, Dolly, hello, horsey, how's my girl?'' Julie Lynn Cialini coos to a horse she has only just met. We were walking along Michigan Avenue in Chicago, and she charged right up and kissed the carriage-pulling nag on the nose while Dolly's driver shivered with cold--or perhaps envy. Miss February is definitely a soft touch when it comes to animals. When modeling jobs take her away from her Rochester, New York home--and her five cats--she takes on surrogate pets. In Milan she supplied food every day for a homeless pooch; in Miami Beach she adopted a cat. ''I get upset when I'm in Miami because there are so many strays,'' she says. ''Someday, when my career takes off, I want to try to make things better for animals.'' Miss February loves another canine species: the underdog. Her own life has been a triumph over tough times. Her parents divorced when she was nine, and Julie and her two sisters were raised by their mother. ''Mom did a great job, but she had to work hard. She took out a second mortgage on the house just to raise us,'' she recalls. School was no joy, either.

''My high school was clannish,'' Julie says. ''Either you were somebody or you were nobody. It brought me down, because I was never part of the in crowd.'' Ah, but living well-- and looking good--are the best revenge. ''I started filling out after high school,'' she says. ''I was so skinny back then.'' Last year, when she went to her five-year reunion, ''I got all decked out, looked just about the best I could--and all eyes were on me.'' The recognition was gratifying. ''I like to be the center of attention,'' she admits. ''That's why I love modeling so much. It makes me feel good about myself.'' These days Julie has reason to feel good. The jobs are coming fast and furious. And now there's the pictorial before you. ''I'm really excited about being Miss February,'' she says. ''I hope I can be everybody's Valentine Day present.'' Great, Julie--just skip the wrapping. --Bob Daily

Playmate Date Sheet

Name: Julie Lynn cidlini

Bust: 34B

Waist:24

Hips: 35

Height: 5'11''

Weight:126 lbs

Birth date:11-14-70

Birth place: Rochester, New York

Ambitions: I'm not into making millions, but I wouldn't mind having Cindy Crawfords career

Turn-Ons: Guys with long hair men who think that money can buy love

Best heart-pounding experiences: Bungee-jumping from 15 stories with nothing below me, wearing nothing but my G-String bikini

Best Heart-Pounding Experiences: Standing in the atlantic Ocean for a photo shoot (also in a bikini) While a stingray brushed across my ankle!

How to Really Make My Heart Pound: Be nice be romantic be yourself, don't try to be a hotshot-but definitely be hot!

Free at last!

Graduation day 1988

The bud babes

My sister is on the left!

Dinner with donald

Trump + Marla Maples