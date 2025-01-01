Lord Byron

byron newman, a modern-day english romantic, composes odes to the female form

British photographer Byron Newman has a unique second sight: He can take pictures of his own imagination. With the eye of a surrealist painter and the skill of a technician, Newman generates startling fantasy compositions, with women as the featured players.

Newman had a well-established reputation as one of Europe's premiere glamour photographers when he became a regular contributor to Playboy. From his home in London, he has produced half a dozen pictorials and is Playboy's top beauty scout on the other side of the Atlantic. ''We love Byron's work,'' says Photography Director Gary Cole, ''because he's graphically inventive--but he always makes the model the most important aspect of his work.'' Newman has had two major influences in his life: his father, a preeminent lepidopterist who inspired his love of beauty, and his wife, the stylist Brigitte Ariel, who coordinates the meticulously planned looks and colors that distinguish his work. In the end, though, it all comes down to the photographer and his subject. ''It's about more than a pretty picture of a girl,'' says Newman. ''There has to be trust between the model and me. Then she can project her humor, strength and aggressiveness.''