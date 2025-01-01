Playboy's World Tour '94

We have friends in the most interesting places. Who would have imagined, 40 years ago, that our magazine would be published in Poland, Czechoslovakia and Hungary--countries where at one time a guy could be arrested for reading Playboy? Now, we're celebrating the recent launch of our 17th international edition, in South Africa, and in so doing we note with joy and appreciation another important transition: that nation's commitment to racial justice. So sit back and enjoy our worldwide freedom ride. We think you'll agree it's worth the trip.