Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

If You followed our advice last spring, then you already own a linen suit. And if you didn't, it's time to take another look--the fabric is still the warm-weather favorite of American and European designers. This season, however, relaxed linen lineups from Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Joseph Abboud and others go beyond suits and sports jackets to include dress and sport shirts, trousers, sweaters, outerwear and shorts. As you can see on these pages, comfort crosses the line between casual and dressy, and colors do, too. The same textured beiges, tans and steel grays that are found in the latest double- and single-breasted suits, for example, turn up in drawstring pants and camp shirts. What's more ties have gone soft (the top styles are silk knits), the newest shirts feature laid-back pajama-type collars and more adventuresome guys are wearing sandals to work. Sans socks, of course!

