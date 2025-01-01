Playmate Revisited: Marianne Gravatte

Marianne gravatte, Playboy's Playmate of the Year 1983, doesn't work out at a health club, but she's in terrific shape. "I run around after them," says Marianne, smiling at her three thrill-a-minute sons, who tumble and shout around us. She's not complaining. She spent her whole life building up to the title of "Mom." Her first prize--the Playmate crown--was pretty special, too. "I'll look back on it forever," she says, "thinking how lucky I was." She feels this way despite the fact that she got a thorough ribbing on national TV--from David Letterman, no less. Although she preserves her memories, she did have to dispose of the Porsche she won as a Playmate prize: There was no room in it for the kids. Her son Cody was born in 1987, then came Justin and Matthew. To fully enjoy the chaos of home, Marianne quit her modeling career and now, with her husband, Mark, runs a sports bar. She's the sultriest supermom in town.