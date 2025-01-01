The Girls of Hooters

The color orange screams for attention. It's one of the brightest, most intense colors in the spectrum. It's almost combustible. Fire is orange. The sun is orange. And orange is the color of the silky, micro gym shorts worn by the Hooters girls. Stare long enough and that orange will burn a hole right through your gray matter. Top off those orange shorts with a tight, white T-shirt (usually knotted in the back to emphasize the chest and bare midriff), and the results are death by Creamsicle. There are worse ways to go.

The Hooters girls flaunt these orange-and-whites at 117 restaurants in the U.S. By the end of this year, that figure could rise to 200. Hooters is fast becoming the McDonald's of wings-and-beer joints, and the Hooters girls are a big part of that success--and not just because of their skimpy outfits.

It's an attitude thing. Walk into any Hooters and you'll be greeted with a smile. The waitresses are so genuinely friendly and energetic, you can't help but perk up. There's one Miss Congeniality after another, mixed with a little innocent tease to whip the crowd into a feeding frenzy. When traffic is slow, which is rare, the waitresses usually pull up a chair and chat. "Here's more Three-Mile Island hot sauce for your chicken wings," says Liz Ann, who works at the Hooters in Boca Raton, Florida. "Don't spill it in your lap or you'll be singing soprano." Shy, these waitresses aren't, and that's half the fun.