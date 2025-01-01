meet the babes who've been there done it had it nailed it nailed it shut

She is dirty and disarming, hypnotic and mercurial. She is everything your mother warned you about. She can turn up on the front page, like Amy Fisher or Heidi Fleiss, or she can anonymously corrupt an entire high school class. She's a bad girl--and she's a handful.

Like a tattoo, she is virtually impossible to get rid of. She could be from the wrong side of the tracks or she could be the wife of the rich guy you caddied for the summer of your sophomore year. Doesn't matter, because all bad girls have one thing in common: the ability to bring you low. Whereas good girls are nurturers, bad girls are terminators. They are the women who run with the wolves--then eat them. You'll jeopardize your job, betray your morals and risk your family. Bad-girl chic has a velvety vise grip on our culture. These days, you can see the overriding expression of a bad girl on the face (and in the petulant private life) of a runway supermodel; a bad attitude is a necessary accessory to good fashion. The trend has also put a dimple in the women's movement. Bad girls, long adept at picking up things, have suddenly picked up an ideology: the intriguing "do me" feminism. The bad girl has achieved most-favored-notion status, one that speaks to a generation of women who understand the power and provocation of being good at being bad.

Born To Be Bad--And Then Some

La Toya Jackson

Amy Fisher

Heidi Fleiss

Drew Barrymore

Shannen Doherty

Tonya Harding

Fergie

La Cicciolina

Sean Young

Princess Stephanie of Monaco

Stephanie Seymour

Naomi Campbell

Traci Lords

Gennifer Flowers

Jessica Hahn

Donna Rice

Mae West

Bad Girls, Good Choices

Sharon Stone Basic Instinct

Lena Olin Romeo Is Bleeding

Drew Barrymore Poison Ivy

Rebecca De Mornay Risky Business

Theresa Russell Black Widow

Jessica Rabbit Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Heather Locklear Melrose Place

Marilyn Chambers Behind the Green Door

Not As Bad As They Wanna Be

Madonna

Sandra Bernhard

Camille Paglia

Roseanne Arnold

Shelley Winters

Sylvia Miles

RuPaul

When Music Soothes The Savage Breast

Best band name: Hole

Best lyric: "I'll fuck you till your dick is blue." --Liz Phair

Best advice for mental wellness: In "Rebel Girl," Bikini Kill suggests, "Wipe your come on your parents' bed."

Where They Leave Wet Spots

backseats

front seats

Sheep Meadow in Central Park

elevators

cockpits

in the middle of a threesome

under bleachers

under tables

on top of you

Tiffany's

taxis

Accessories For The Perky-Butt Set

another bad girl

bite marks

handcuffs

gum

beeper

prior convictions

rose tattoo

dangerous boyfriend

spare panties

Rough Rider condoms

backstage pass from Whitesnake concert

incredibly dark glasses

Axl Rose

Anthems From The "Smeared Lipstick Songbook"

Sugar Walls Push It Whole Lotta Love Let's Get It On The Marine Corps Hymn I Wanna Be Sedated

Bad Boys

Joey Buttafuoco John Gotti Claus von Bulow Mickey Rourke William Kennedy Smith Wilt Chamberlain Mick Jagger

Pick-Up Lines From "The Torn-Stocking Manual Of Style"

"What are you looking at?" "You're kind of ugly. I like that." "Nice car."

"Can you help me get rid of this guy?" "Remember me? I went to school with your son."

Painful Truths

(1) She will sleep with your best friend, as if she hasn't already.

(2) She will cost you your youth, your optimism, your hair, your 401 (k).

(3) She will make you lose weight and introduce you to cold sweats.

(4) She will leave it up to you to break it off with her, which you will. Six times.

(5) She will always return.

Good Girl

"No" Bazaar 60 Minutes Baptist Clean Sheets Chardonnay Baby-Sits Brings A Gift Cotton Dirty Dances Respect

Bad Girl

"Yes" Cosmo Nypd Blue Protestant Dirty Sheets Long Island Iced Tea House-Sits Brings Nothing Leather Thrash Dances Lust

Good Luck

"This Might Hurt A Little" Easyriders Midnight Blue Catholic Sticky Sheets Cranberry Juice Lap-Sits Steals Something Of Yours Latex Table Dances Fear