Bad Girls
May, 1994
meet the babes who've been there done it had it nailed it nailed it shut
She is dirty and disarming, hypnotic and mercurial. She is everything your mother warned you about. She can turn up on the front page, like Amy Fisher or Heidi Fleiss, or she can anonymously corrupt an entire high school class. She's a bad girl--and she's a handful.
Like a tattoo, she is virtually impossible to get rid of. She could be from the wrong side of the tracks or she could be the wife of the rich guy you caddied for the summer of your sophomore year. Doesn't matter, because all bad girls have one thing in common: the ability to bring you low. Whereas good girls are nurturers, bad girls are terminators. They are the women who run with the wolves--then eat them. You'll jeopardize your job, betray your morals and risk your family. Bad-girl chic has a velvety vise grip on our culture. These days, you can see the overriding expression of a bad girl on the face (and in the petulant private life) of a runway supermodel; a bad attitude is a necessary accessory to good fashion. The trend has also put a dimple in the women's movement. Bad girls, long adept at picking up things, have suddenly picked up an ideology: the intriguing "do me" feminism. The bad girl has achieved most-favored-notion status, one that speaks to a generation of women who understand the power and provocation of being good at being bad.
Born To Be Bad--And Then Some
La Toya Jackson
Amy Fisher
Heidi Fleiss
Drew Barrymore
Shannen Doherty
Tonya Harding
Fergie
La Cicciolina
Sean Young
Princess Stephanie of Monaco
Stephanie Seymour
Naomi Campbell
Traci Lords
Gennifer Flowers
Jessica Hahn
Donna Rice
Mae West
Bad Girls, Good Choices
Sharon Stone Basic Instinct
Lena Olin Romeo Is Bleeding
Drew Barrymore Poison Ivy
Rebecca De Mornay Risky Business
Theresa Russell Black Widow
Jessica Rabbit Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Heather Locklear Melrose Place
Marilyn Chambers Behind the Green Door
Not As Bad As They Wanna Be
Madonna
Sandra Bernhard
Camille Paglia
Roseanne Arnold
Shelley Winters
Sylvia Miles
RuPaul
When Music Soothes The Savage Breast
Best band name: Hole
Best lyric: "I'll fuck you till your dick is blue." --Liz Phair
Best advice for mental wellness: In "Rebel Girl," Bikini Kill suggests, "Wipe your come on your parents' bed."
Where They Leave Wet Spots
backseats
front seats
Sheep Meadow in Central Park
elevators
cockpits
in the middle of a threesome
under bleachers
under tables
on top of you
Tiffany's
taxis
Accessories For The Perky-Butt Set
another bad girl
bite marks
handcuffs
gum
beeper
prior convictions
rose tattoo
dangerous boyfriend
spare panties
Rough Rider condoms
backstage pass from Whitesnake concert
incredibly dark glasses
Axl Rose
Anthems From The "Smeared Lipstick Songbook"
Sugar Walls Push It Whole Lotta Love Let's Get It On The Marine Corps Hymn I Wanna Be Sedated
Bad Boys
Joey Buttafuoco John Gotti Claus von Bulow Mickey Rourke William Kennedy Smith Wilt Chamberlain Mick Jagger
Pick-Up Lines From "The Torn-Stocking Manual Of Style"
"What are you looking at?" "You're kind of ugly. I like that." "Nice car."
"Can you help me get rid of this guy?" "Remember me? I went to school with your son."
Painful Truths
(1) She will sleep with your best friend, as if she hasn't already.
(2) She will cost you your youth, your optimism, your hair, your 401 (k).
(3) She will make you lose weight and introduce you to cold sweats.
(4) She will leave it up to you to break it off with her, which you will. Six times.
(5) She will always return.
Good Girl
"No" Bazaar 60 Minutes Baptist Clean Sheets Chardonnay Baby-Sits Brings A Gift Cotton Dirty Dances Respect
Bad Girl
"Yes" Cosmo Nypd Blue Protestant Dirty Sheets Long Island Iced Tea House-Sits Brings Nothing Leather Thrash Dances Lust
Good Luck
"This Might Hurt A Little" Easyriders Midnight Blue Catholic Sticky Sheets Cranberry Juice Lap-Sits Steals Something Of Yours Latex Table Dances Fear
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel