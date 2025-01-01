Elan Carter, Miss June, 1994

When Mother Nature paid an unexpected visit, Elan Carter's life became a ball of confusion. January's earthquake in Los Angeles shook Elan out of bed, then tossed her against a painting on the wall. The painting is still crooked, and Miss June is thinking of moving to solid ground. "Maybe living in a house on stilts is asking for trouble," she says. Not that Elan has lost her élan. She's still as poised and self-assured as a second-generation celeb ought to be. It's just that she's not yet finished making Daddy proud of her. Her dad is Otis Williams, a founding member of the Temptations. Despite her own success in the music business, Elan's not as famous as she would like to be. But look out--this month's centerfold is Elan's wake-up call to the world.

There was irony in the earthquake: "I always worry about my dad when he's onstage. I'm so proud of him. He's 52 and he's still going strong. But every so often I think, I sure hope he doesn't have a heart attack. So who was almost the first to go? Me. When the earthquake hit, it felt like the whole world was shaking and I thought, God's coming and I'm not ready! I'm just 24 and I'm a sinner--I can't die now."

Good news for the video biz: The stilts under her house held. Elan--who has appeared with acts as diverse as the Jacksons, Duran Duran, Terence Trent D'Arby, Bobby Brown, Richard Marx and Tone-Loc--can now resume her career. She has already modeled all over the world, from Europe to Mexico to Jamaica to the Bahamas. Her acting debut came in a recent gangster film, Lookin' Italian, in which she gets shot a lot. Says Elan (looking fine but not at all Italian), "They always kill the black people in those movies." She says it with the laugh of a survivor. For Elan Carter (who's been known to double the speed limit in her favorite toy, a plumcolored Porsche), the world is a place where daddy's little girl is starting to make a name for herself.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Elan Carter

Bust: 34c

Waist: 24

Hips: 35

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 124

Birth Date: 7-3-69

Birthplace: Nutley, New Jeesey

Ambitions: To be a Successful actress and Venture into broadcasting.

Turn-Ons: Gourmet foods, bubble baths, Men with Cute butts.

Turnoffs: People who are Unreliable, earthquakes, Penny Pinchers.

My Guy: He's sensitive, honest, polite, intelligent, classy -- and I hope I get to meet him soon!

Most Exciting Day: I wake up each Morning expecting this to be it.

Favorite Musicians: Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Sade, Chaka Khan.

Elan at Home I Love to light Candles, Play Sade and be Seductive.