Jenny McCarthy, Playmate of the Year, 1994

Madame Vanessa, if you're reading this, Jenny McCarthy would like to thank you. Remember Jenny? You read her palm early last year, and this is what you predicted: "She told me I would hear news at the end of the year that would change my life," Jenny says. "She also said I would be moving, and that my career would be nothing but successful." Bing, bang, boom. During the last week of 1993, Miss October was given her life-altering news--she had been named Playmate of the Year. (Her reaction? "I was so happy, I thought I was going to blow up!") As for the second prediction: Last fall this 21-year-old Chicagoan loaded a U-Haul and drove to Los Angeles. There she is busy affirming prognostication number three. A popular hostess on Hot Rocks, the Playboy Channel's music-video show, Jenny also made her acting debut on the syndicated TV program Silk Stalkings, playing--what else?--a centerfold. "I'm such a workaholic--I want to do more, more, more," she says. "Coming from a blue-collar family, you learn to work hard." Jenny no longer needs a palm reader to predict her future. "Last year was a phenomenal one for me," she says, beaming. "But this year is going to be even better."