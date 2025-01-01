Trunk Show

Talk about perks. As winter temperatures hit subzero levels in Chicago and New York, we headed to the golden beaches of Guadeloupe and Club Med Caravelle to shoot the summer's most exciting men's swimwear. Full cut and extending just below mid-thigh, these new styles--which can do double duty as shorts--are a bit longer than last year's volleyball looks yet much shorter than the below-the-knee, hip-hop variations of seasons past. Many trunks also combine lace-up fronts, two-toned panels and other retro-surfer details with functional innovations such as Velcro flys and welt-stitching. An oversized dive watch, which works with both swimwear and sportswear, and a multipocketed fisherman's vest (for toting sunblock, a minidisc player or other toys to the beach) will round out your summer shoreside wardrobe quite nicely.

Where and how to buy on page 165.