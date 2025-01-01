Playmate Revisited: Shannon Long

If You Want to score points with this Australian, don't greet her with the traditional g'day. October 1988 Playmate Shannon Long would rather say "O-hayo gozaimasu"--that's Japanese for good morning. Not that Shannon thinks she's turning Japanese. The alluring Aussie wants to learn the language of her region's largest economic power, so she attends night school after her day job as a computer specialist. Smart sheila. Since her appearance here, back when America was infected with Crocodile Dundee fever, the now 25-year-old Queensland native went on her own brand of walkabout and made some changes. She took a break from modeling and moved to South Australia before returning north to the Gold Coast. "I don't really sun-bake anymore," she says. She has also forsaken her former love of fast driving: "I started cycling down south. Now when I get in a car I think, What are all these people rushing about for? They're suicidal maniacs."

Australians, who are typically portrayed as conservative, have supported one of their continent's curviest exports. "All the girls at work tell me they're going to take this issue home to their boyfriends," she says. Recently, she was tapped to promote Foster's Lager during a tour of the United States. Shannon's poster will certainly steal some of the froth from the St. Pauli Girl. Although she's looking forward to her visit here, she's a little concerned about the temperature. The last time she was in Chicago and Los Angeles, she was cold--and it was July. "I'm a bit of a sop about the weather," says Shannon, laughing. "I'm just now thawing out from South Australia."-- Christopher Napolitano