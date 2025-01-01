Long before Madonna wanted to be Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn wanted to be Harlow--Jean Harlow, the one who introduced a new kind of womanhood to Hollywood. On-screen and off, her specialty was a blend of shock and desire: her penchant for never wearing panties, her rumored below-the-waist dye job, her husband's mysterious suicide and her death at 26. She made "sex funny and comedy sexy," a film historian once said. Precisely. Better than anyone, Jean Harlow knew what gentlemen prefer. Hers was genuine vogue.