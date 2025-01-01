Viva Milan

Ah Milan--the heart of Lombardy, the focus of Italian commerce, the wealthiest city in the nation. Situated near the foothills of the Alps and the clear mountain lakes of Italy's northern territory, Milan is also the epicenter of European fashion. Itis the mecca to which models flock from around the world, each of them eager to make her stunning mark in the beauty industry. And romance? One look at Milan and you're in love.All of which makes a trip there a natural for us. We enlisted a team of alluring international models--as well as Playmates Samantha Dorman and Becky DelosSantos--and jetted off to the city of ancient palazzi and bustling avenues. Once settled, we got to work: As our coterie of knockouts upstaged the scenery, we sought out equally striking locals--the kind of bellissime who turn heads on the city's fashion runways and sidewalks. As you can imagine, it wasn't hard to find them. Feast your eyes, then, on a true marriage of American know-how and Italian style.