Back To Campus

Today's undergrads may be studying to become doctors and lawyers, but their clothing is a lesson in blue-collar chic. Instead of the Seattle-rocker styles of last season, guys are going grease monkey in mechanic's coveralls and boxy factory-worker jackets. A police vest also can be the ticket to looking cool on campus, especially when worn over a plaid flannel shirt that's beefy (thanks to a quilted lining) and bright. Other hot utilitarian styles: cargo and carpenter pants, peacoats and firefighter jackets with reflective trim.

