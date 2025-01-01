Girls of the Sec

We're out of excuses. The first time we published photos of co-eds from the NCAA's Southeastern Conference was in 1981. We'd heard rumors that the South was dying--so we introduced evidence that Dixie was still kicking. Then, in 1989, we took a second spin through the SEC. But with two trips under our Bible belts, why go back again? It's simple: We can't get enough. But you be the judge. From all indications, the South will rise again and again.