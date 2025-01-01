Buddy and the Blondes

Playmate of the Year Jenny McCarthy presented blues master Buddy Guy with a limited-edition Marilyn Monroe Stratocaster made especially for Playboy's 40th Anniversary. Buddy's beaming.

Alternative Cash

After 40 years in the country music business, Johnny Cash has made the astonishing album American Recordings. Alone with his acoustic guitar, he sings songs by Nick Lowe, Glenn Danzig and Leonard Cohen. It's worth the cash.

Popping Her Top

On Melrose Place Daphne Zuniga plays a single mom-to-be looking for a mate. Says Zuniga, "I wish Jo would find a decent guy." In real life, she's a photographer's dream. And probably booked solid.

Everything's Coming Up Rosie

A 1994 Oscar nominee, Rosie Perez is currently starring in It Could Happen to You and Somebody to Love. And her leather dress ain't too shabby, either.

Masculine Femmes

For their seventh album, New Times, the Violent Femmes have a new drummer and a new label, but their punk roots are solid. The band calls this CD a "rough rock-and-roll acoustic punk kind of thing." Go see them perform this fall and decide for yourself.

Tooth and Nails

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor is flying high since the band's Downward Spiral album has gone gold. Nails played Woodstock 1994 and collaborated on the soundtrack for Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers. The band's two-part tour ends soon, so you'd better hurry.

Belle Raquel

If you've spotted Raquel Welch in Equal TV commercials or seen her cameo appearance in Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, you know that she is more beautiful than ever. For a look back, get The Playboy Book: Forty Years. We fell for Raquel all over again.