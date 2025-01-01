Heidi Wear to Seek

"Wrap yourself Heidi style. Do-Anything Clothing" is how Heidi Fleiss, the madam of Beverly Hills, is promoting her line of women's loungewear. No, Heidi Wear isn't teddies, peignoirs, bustiers and other types of provocative attire; it's heather gray, all-cotton tank tops, shorts and pants that are as flattering and sexy as they are comfortable and fun to wear. The postpaid prices: $35 for the pants and button-front tops, $25 for tank tops and shorts, all in sizes small through large. (By the way, Heidi Wear also has a men's line, and men's cotton boxer shorts in several plaid designs with a hidden condom pocket are $40.) To order, call 800-heidi-pj or send a check to Heidi PJ, P.O. Box 629000, El Dorado Hills, California 95762.

The Buck Doesn't Stop Here

As loyal readers of Playboy know, Buck Brown is the talented artist who's been the guiding hand behind the ever-horny cartoon character Granny since she debuted in the magazine in 1966. Now Brown has taken his talent in a new direction: He's producing prints of some of his works of art painted over the years in a style that he calls "soul genre." Pictured here is The Eagle Flies on Friday, which measures 17"x 20" and sells for $40, postpaid, signed by Brown. Other prints in the series, including a wee-hours nightclub scene titled Comin' Down With the Blues, are available from the artist at P.O. Box 122, Park Forest, Illinois 60466. Drop him a note for more information.

Song of the South Pacific

Who hasn't hankered to hop aboard a freighter and sail for Rarotonga and beyond? That's what Michael Krieger does in Conversations With the Cannibals: The End of the Old South Pacific, a 300-page hardcover that explores the "cultures, subcultures and extraordinary people who reflect an epoch on the verge of extinction." It's high adventure for only $25, postpaid. Call the Ecco Press in Hopewell, New Jersey at 800-342-3226 to order a copy.

Bixology

Bix Beiderbecke's professional career may have been short, but his contribution to jazz plays on forever. Now IRD Records in Milan, Italy has released The Complete Bix Beiderbecke in Chronological Order, a marvelously remastered nine-CD set that begins in 1924 with Fidgety Feet and ends 208 songs later in 1931 with In the Dark. The set, which is hard to find, sells for about $130. Ask your record dealer to order it.

Cutty and Seawater

Shove off on Cutty Sark's Virtual Voyage--and be prepared for rough seas. It's a virtual reality booth that combines 21st century technology with the adventure of piloting a tall ship. Mountainous waves, pirates and an attack by a biplane are just some of the dangers you'll encounter before you return to safe harbor. Virtual Voyage is on a national tour of trade shows and restaurants. If it gets to your area, go aboard--if you dare.

Go Climb a Tree

Peter Pan and Peter Nelson have one thing in common: They both dig tree-houses. But while Pan has flown his aerie, Nelson still occupies the one he built in British Columbia while writing Treehouses: The Art and Craft of Living Out on a Limb. In addition to step-by-step construction photos, Treehouses contains shots of other people's castles in the sky. Price: $35 for hardcover, $19.95 for paperback. Call 800-225-3362 or check your bookstore.

Big Ben on the Rise

Tired of whiling away those long fall nights playing Scruples? Try putting together Big Ben, a 51"-tall, 1500-piece, three-dimensional puzzle of the famous clock. It's just one of a number of international jigsaw structures-- others include an Alsatian village and a Victorian avenue--that Wrebbit, the manufacturer, is offering for $66.95, postpaid. Call 800-562-1234 for stores that carry the puzzles. On Wrebbit's ease-of-assembly graph, Big Ben is "very difficult."

Death Becomes You

Death Studios in La Porte, Indiana is back with five full-head Halloween masks that are more evil than ever. At far left is the 27"-tall Healer with looks that kill ($85). Behind it, the always-unpopular Bone ($65) and, up front, a Satyr from Hell ($75). The hirsute creation is Bad Moon ($155), a werewolf with furry, 25"-long hands and arms ($90). Then there's Mad Jack-in-the-Box ($95), a jester with the wrong attitude. To order, call 219-362-4321.

The heat is on

Eat ten chicken wings that have been marinated in Armageddon hot sauce and you'll get your name on the Red Dog Tavern's wall of flame. That and just about everything else you want to know about fire down below is contained in Hot Licks, a hardcover by Jennifer Thompson that is devoted to the subject of hot sauces. And you can bet that if the recipe for Joe's Soak Sauce doesn't leave you smoldering, then a product named Capital Punishment will. Price: $14.95, postpaid, from 800-722-6657.