Take a Bike

Cycling enthusiasts who dismiss folding bikes as nothing but kid stuff now have two good reasons to take compact collapsibles seriously: the Bike Friday Pocket Rocket and the BMW Mountain Bike, both pictured below. Unlike the flimsy models of old, these rough riders feature the same high-quality chromoly steel frames and Shimano components as top-of-the-line street bikes. They're also lightweight (less than 35 pounds each) and can be folded and unfolded in a matter of seconds. For short road trips, both models will fit neatly into the trunk of your car. Or, if you're really going the distance, you can stash either bike in a special suitcase, check it at the airport as standard luggage and save yourself the $90 round-trip handling fee.

