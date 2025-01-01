New York Snow Job

The Best Part of learning to snowboard is that you don't have to pull blindside 360s or catch big-ass rail to look cool. That's because cool, in this sport, starts with the clothing. To prove it, we recruited four members of Manhattan's work force--a doorman, a cabbie, a bicycle messenger and a street vendor--to model some of this season's hottest styles. None of these guys has ever been close to the slopes (their idea of a winter sport is tuning in to the Knicks with a brew and some pretzels), but dressed in the essential gear, they look as though they could shred with the best of them. Designed with the same oversize, hip-hop look as skateboard clothing, these snowboard jackets, pullovers and pants are built for comfort, with plenty of reinforcement in the elbows, knees and backsides. To get street mileage out of your snowboard clothes, go with blue-collar-workwear jackets and shirts, and outerwear made of Polarfleece. Five-pocket jeans-style pants and overalls made of synthetic fabrics such as Cordura nylon will keep you warm and dry on the bottom. Hats are a must on top. And for the latest in hardware, check out the boards shown here and in Artists on Board, this month's On the Scene on page 177.

