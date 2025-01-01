Talk about ironic. As Russia struggles to jump-start its economy, some of the first products the country is exporting to the U.S. are items that were designed during the Cold War to bomb us into oblivion. Think of it as their capitalist wake-up call. The same Soviet defense contractors who were living high on the politburo payroll now sell armaments piecemeal in an effort to stay in business. And, of course, Americans are snapping up the stuff faster than you can say perestroika. Tank, submarine and MiG clocks with 14- to 25-jewel movements and Lucite bases have become popular desk accessories. There are also vases sculpted from the lenses of spy satellites. Urban voyeurs can pick up a pair of superstrength binoculars originally designed for Russian border guards (they weigh about 40 pounds and come with miscellaneous lenses and a steel shipping box). But the ultimate in Soviet chic has to be the MiG ejector-seat chair pictured on page 126. Ideal for corporate commandos with big budgets, the 200-pound, $5000 chair comes equipped with seat belts--always useful during downsizing.

Where & how to buy on page 156.