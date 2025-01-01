Night Moves

Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry—and to dress to impress in styles that might be considered over the top any other time of year. The same black velvet suit that would bomb in the boardroom, for example, is this year's party scene-stealer. Wear one with an elegant dress shirt and tie as the guy on the opposite page does, or break it up, pairing the jacket with tuxedo pants, flannel trousers or even jeans for a casual effect. Prefer a more subtle approach? Several designers are showing black and jewel-tone velvet vests and jeans that can be mixed and matched with equal aplomb. In fact, mixing is what hip holiday dressing is all about. Instead of spending a lot on an ensemble that will go out with the Yuletide, splurge on one or two festive classics that accent clothing you already own.

A few new items to look for include a silver-colored turtleneck (it goes great with a black cashmere suit jacket and gray flannel trousers) and a striped silk vest (worn under a high-button-stance jacket with satin side-striped tuxedo pants). When it comes to dress shirts we recommend stark white, banded-collar styles or a loose-fitting one that will allow your cuffs to dangle, dandy style, below your jacket sleeves. Suede sports jackets, vests and pants also make cool party impressions—as long as you wear only one suede item at a time. For accessories, choose a highly textured silk tie (worn with a wide knot) or an ascot-tied neck scarf paired with an understated shirt such as the one pictured on page 148. For your feet, try out a pair of leather ankle boots or suede slip-ons without socks to complete this season's casual-yet-dressy look.

Where & How to Buy on page 213