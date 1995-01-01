Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............. 3

Dear Playboy ............. 11

Playboy After Hours ............. 15

Movies ............. Bruce Williamson 17

Video ............. 22

Music ............. 24

Wired ............. 26

Style ............. 28

Books ............. Digby Diehl 30

Fitness ............. Jon Krakauer 32

Men .............. Asa Baber 34

Women .............. Cynthia Heimel 36

The Playboy Advisor ............. 39

The Playboy Forum ............. 41

Reporter's Notebook--opinion .............. Robert Scheer 49

Playboy Interview: Jean-Claude Van Damme--candid conversation ............. 51

Sex and Prozac--article .................... Stephen Rae 68

True Drew--pictorial ............. 72

The Icing on the Cake--fiction .............. Bruce Jay Friedman 84

The Soft Side of Danny Glover--fashion .............. Hollis Wayne 89

Death of a Deceiver--true crime .............. Eric Konigsberg 92

All that Glitters--entertaining ............. 96

Border Music--fiction .............. Robert James Waller 98

Happy Holliday--Playboy's playmate of the month ............. 102

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................. 114

His Master's Voice Recognition--electronics .............. Cliff Weathers 116

Playboy's College Basketball Preview--sports .............. Gary Cole 119

Penn on Fire--article .............. Penn Jillette 124

20 Questions: Tom Snyder ............. 126

The Year in Sex--pictorial ............. 130

The Accidental Jurist--Playboy profile ............... Lincoln Caplan 140

Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial ............. 144

Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll ............. 162

Where & How to Buy ............. 199

Playboy on the Scene ............. 201

Cover Story

The heiress to the Barrymore legacy has grown up and conquered the demons of celebrity life, charting her own career course and enjoying every minute of it. Photographer Ellen von Unwerth--respected by Drew for her "spirit of fun"--shot our cover, styled by Cathy Kasterine for Smile Management. Drew's hair by Ward; her makeup by Lucia Pieroni for Smile Management. Panties courtesy of Deborah Marquit-New York. Our Rabbit leaves his mark.