Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............. 3
Dear Playboy ............. 11
Playboy After Hours ............. 15
Movies ............. Bruce Williamson 17
Video ............. 22
Music ............. 24
Wired ............. 26
Style ............. 28
Books ............. Digby Diehl 30
Fitness ............. Jon Krakauer 32
Men .............. Asa Baber 34
Women .............. Cynthia Heimel 36
The Playboy Advisor ............. 39
The Playboy Forum ............. 41
Reporter's Notebook--opinion .............. Robert Scheer 49
Playboy Interview: Jean-Claude Van Damme--candid conversation ............. 51
Sex and Prozac--article .................... Stephen Rae 68
True Drew--pictorial ............. 72
The Icing on the Cake--fiction .............. Bruce Jay Friedman 84
The Soft Side of Danny Glover--fashion .............. Hollis Wayne 89
Death of a Deceiver--true crime .............. Eric Konigsberg 92
All that Glitters--entertaining ............. 96
Border Music--fiction .............. Robert James Waller 98
Happy Holliday--Playboy's playmate of the month ............. 102
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................. 114
His Master's Voice Recognition--electronics .............. Cliff Weathers 116
Playboy's College Basketball Preview--sports .............. Gary Cole 119
Penn on Fire--article .............. Penn Jillette 124
20 Questions: Tom Snyder ............. 126
The Year in Sex--pictorial ............. 130
The Accidental Jurist--Playboy profile ............... Lincoln Caplan 140
Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial ............. 144
Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll ............. 162
Where & How to Buy ............. 199
Playboy on the Scene ............. 201
Cover Story
The heiress to the Barrymore legacy has grown up and conquered the demons of celebrity life, charting her own career course and enjoying every minute of it. Photographer Ellen von Unwerth--respected by Drew for her "spirit of fun"--shot our cover, styled by Cathy Kasterine for Smile Management. Drew's hair by Ward; her makeup by Lucia Pieroni for Smile Management. Panties courtesy of Deborah Marquit-New York. Our Rabbit leaves his mark.