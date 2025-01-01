Playboy's Playmate Review

Who should be Playmate of the Year?

Miss November

Donna Perry

November's miss (left) has been basking in the sun and the spotlight, starring in the swimsuit issue of an Australian surfing magazine. She also modeled in Paris and Milan. Donna, 23, appreciates the popularity but says. "I don't want to get too famous, because I'd lose all my privacy, and I love privacy." Her grandmother by marriage--Playboy's Miss November 1958--advised her "to keep my eyes open, but definitely to have fun!" Donna is happy to comply.

Miss January

Anna-Marie Goddard

Playboy arranged to deliver free copies of the January issue to everyone in Anna-Marie's hometown of Ysbrechtum. Holland, population 300 (not including the cows). The 40th Anniversary Playmate (right) represented the magazine during its big year. That included an appearance on The Tonight Show. Anna-Marie, 25, was so excited about the honor that she "stayed up nights thinking about it." She has since caught up on her beauty sleep.

Miss July

Traci Adell

After her centerfold unfolded, explains the Memphis State grad (above right), "I realized I could get my master's degree and have a real job the rest of my life, or play for a while and see what's out there before getting serious." Traci decided play is the thing. Since moving to Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Miss July has appeared on TV in Renegade and Silk Stalkings. "Once you're a Playmate, you can take it to a higher level," she says.

Miss March

Neriah Davis

In May, Miss March (left) was breaking in a new bicycle when "I hit a bump, went head over heels and broke my jaw." She's fine now, and as her numerous posters will attest, photographers are once again head over heels for Neriah, 22. She also represented Playboy at the Cannes Film Festival along with 1994 PMOY Jenny McCarthy. The two beauties then drove to Monte Carlo for a night on the town. Think of the poor distracted gamblers.

Miss June

Elan Carter

"My phone didn't stop ringing for a month," reports Miss June (below right). Some of the callers were agents who booked Elan, 25, for an MTV commercial and the cover of an Italian magazine called Covergirl. Others were "ex-boyfriends who said, 'Wow, I didn't know you were built like that!' "The daughter of Otis Williams, a member of the Temptations, Elan is now "brushing up on my acting and looking forward to a hot career on the large and small screens."

Miss September

Kelly Gallagher

Not your typical Playmate, Miss September (left) spent much of her reign haggling with contractors. "I'm really focused on my business," says Kelly, 27, an interior designer by trade. "I'm decorating a house in the Hollywood hills, a Bauhaus interior with an art deco overlay. It's going to be amazing." Between gigs, she caught up with pals who had seen her pictorial. "A couple of old boyfriends called and said it brought back memories," she says, laughing.

Miss October

Victoria Zdrok

Philadelphia magazine named Miss October (right) the city's best beauty. No surprise there, but why did it also call her a nerd? Maybe because, in addition to her Playboy appearance, Victoria clerked for a judge and continued her graduate studies in law and psychology. The brainy bombshell, 21, says she posed "to get the feminist message across that professional women should be able to express their sexuality and not be punished for it."

Miss April

Becky Delossantos

Becky (above left) listed "small-town gossip" as one of her turnoffs, but her pictorial revved up the gossip mill in her hometown of Marshfield, Massachusetts, where newsstands couldn't keep the April issue in stock. "The whole school is hysterical," reported the high school Spanish teacher in the Patriot Ledger. Becky, 25, credits modeling gigs in Europe for giving her the courage to pose au naturel. "Everybody there goes topless on the beach," she says.

Miss December

Elisa Bridges

"Everything's been happening so fast," says Elisa (right), who just returned to Florida from a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles to tape her Playboy video and spots for Playboy TV. Though she misses her native Texas, the 21-year-old is pondering a permanent move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. "But I won't make any hasty decisions," she vows. "I want to make sure that there's work for me and that I won't starve to death."

Miss May

Shae Marks

"I've been home only three days this month," says Shae, 22 (below left). "I love it!" The Southern belle is having a ball in the modeling biz, traveling on assignment to Hawaii and Denmark. A French magazine wanted her to jet-ski from Florida to Cuba, but the State Department put the kibosh on that plan, much to Shae's dismay. "I like to see how people live in other parts of the world," she says. "Being a Playmate is probably the best thing I've ever done."

Miss August

Maria Checa

Returning to her native Colombia, Señorita Agosto (left) was greeted at the airport by swarms of reporters and paparazzi. "They followed me everywhere," reports Maria, 24. "In addition to World Cup soccer, I was one of the hottest stories of the summer." Back State-side, Maria appeared in Playboy videos and got down at Woodstock, joining the Violent Femmes and Nine Inch Nails onstage. "I'm going to make the most of this while it lasts," she says.

Miss February

Julie Lynn Cialini

After seeing Miss Feb's pictorial, in which she posed with members of the Rochester Americans (her hometown hockey team in New York), a local sportswriter quibbled that Julie (right) "needs a lesson in how to hold a hockey stick." Details, details! Off the ice, Julie, 24, has appeared in a TV series, Thunder in Paradise, and was hired as a presenter on the nighttime version of The Price Is Right. "Things are starting to happen for me," she says.

