Life Begins at Forty

There was a time when the only woman in America who admitted to being 40 was Linda Evans. Then came Joan Collins, the ultimate timepiece. And thus Aaron Spelling, in creating TV's Dynasty, made the world safe for 40-year-olds. Suddenly, older women--Jane, Raquel, Lauren--were coming out of closets all over America. Better yet, they were wearing short skirts and high heels and had bodies that were aging like wine, not vinegar. Forty became something to be flaunted, not fled from. If you need more evidence, consider the photos on these pages or ask the 2500 women who submitted letters and photos to Playboy to try for a spot in this pictorial.