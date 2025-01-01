The Right Stuff

Julie Lynn Cialini--you'll remember her as Miss February 1994 (below)--limps off a helicopter after flying in from her photo shoot on Catalina Island. That's right, limps. She laughs her big laugh when we mention that she has the most beautiful bum leg we've ever seen. "I tore some ligaments while I was doing a photo shoot at a water slide in Las Vegas," she says. "Just got the cast off!" Her leg is going to be fine--well, you can see that it is already fine, but it'll carry her around perfectly well, too. And not a moment too soon, because she's now striding coolly in Dian Parkinson's high-heeled shoes as one of the presenters on a new version of The Price Is Right, hosted by Doug Davidson (above left). "I'm really excited about it," Julie says. "Now there's a daytime Price Is Right and a nighttime one, too. There are different casts and sets, but it's basically the same game." Then Julie cuts to the important stuff: "The nighttime show has better prizes--boats and things--the girls are a little younger and the clothing will be a little more revealing." Julie Lynn Cialini, come on down!