Stunt Women

They get shot, tossed out of planes, trains and automobiles. And unlike stuntmen, stuntwomen usually have to look good doing it until the director gets the shot. "We love directors who use the first take," says Dana Hee, who did Sandra Bullock's bullet-dodging in Demolition Man. Those flames and explosions are real, says Dana. Movie magic often means no more than getting the stars out of harm's way and putting doubles there. Still, there are benefits. Sometimes a stuntwoman gets a job nobody else could do quite as well. Just ask Alisa Christensen, now appearing in The End. "I kill a man with a shotgun blast," she says, "and I do it topless."