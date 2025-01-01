Tricks with Style

When one of America's foremost illusionists joins one of Europe's visionary menswear designers, you can bet on fashion magic, particularly when the two are well acquainted.

Gianni Versace designed the wardrobe for David Copperfield's stage show Beyond Imagination, and some of Versace's latest creations hang in Copperfield's closet. For spring, Versace has two style tricks up his sleeve: He has created one-button single-breasted suits with the button closure falling well below the belt buckle and has introduced three-, four- and five-button single-breasted suits, the last of which are crew-necked. Versace pants are cut several ways, including wide and straight or tapered and pleated. And because his jackets and pants are sold separately, you can change them, presto, as you see fit.

